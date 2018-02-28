Cameroon captain Moukandjo joins Chinese side Beijing Renhe on loan

Benjamin Moukandjo captained Cameroon to Africa Cup of Nations success in Gabon in 2017.

Cameroon captain Benjamin Moukandjo has joined Chinese Super League club Beijing Renhe on a season-long loan from rivals Jiangsu Suning.

The 29-year-old forward left French club Lorient for Suning, managed by Fabio Capello, last July and scored seven goals in ten appearances for the club.

He had been strongly linked with Guizhou Hengfeng, but Beijing Renhe swooped to sign him before the Tuesday's transfer deadline in China.

Moukandjo started his European career with Rennes and also had spells with six other French clubs, including Monaco, Nancy and Reims.

He finished as top scorer at Lorient in both his seasons with the club, who were relegated from Ligue 1 last season.

In total, he netted 26 goals in 56 games for the French side, who had been promoted to Ligue 1 in 2006.

Moukandjo skippered Cameroon to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations title in Gabon, so allowing the Indomitable Lions to contest last summer's Confederations Cup in Russia.

A former player of Kadji Sport Academy in Cameroon, Moukandjo moved to France in 2007 when signing for Stade Rennais, from where he moved to L'Entente, Nimes, Monaco, FC Nancy and Reims before switching to Lorient in August 2015.

Moukandjo, who played for his country at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, has scored seven goals in 44 appearances for the five-time African champions.