Atl Madrid4Leganés0

Atletico Madrid 4-0 Leganes

Antoine Griezmann
Antoine Griezmann is the first Atletico player to score hat-tricks in consecutive La Liga appearances in the 21st century

Antoine Griezmann scored four goals, to add to a hat-trick at the weekend, as Atletico Madrid thrashed Leganes for an eighth win in a row heading into their game at title rivals Barcelona.

The France striker slid in an opener from Koke's pass, curled home a free-kick, headed another and mis-hit Diego Costa's cross for his fourth.

He also hit the woodwork and had a goal disallowed.

Atletico are four points behind Barca, who visit Las Palmas on Thursday.

Diego Simeone's side, whose eight consecutive wins have come in all competitions, visit the Nou Camp on Sunday in a game that could help set up a late title race.

Griezmann - who had only scored eight La Liga goals before the weekend - scored a hat-trick on Sunday in their 5-2 win at Sevilla.

Line-ups

Atl Madrid

  • 13Oblak
  • 20Juanfran
  • 24Giménez
  • 2Godín
  • 3Filipe Luis
  • 6Koke
  • 5ParteySubstituted forMachín Pérezat 60'minutes
  • 8Ñíguez
  • 11Correa
  • 7GriezmannBooked at 69minsSubstituted forGameiroat 73'minutes
  • 18Diego CostaSubstituted forTorresat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Torres
  • 14Gabi
  • 16Vrsaljko
  • 21Gameiro
  • 23Machín Pérez
  • 25Werner
  • 46Montoro

Leganés

  • 1Cuéllar
  • 3BustinzaBooked at 86mins
  • 5Mantovani
  • 19Muñoz
  • 15RicoSubstituted forAmrabatat 45'minutes
  • 23RamosBooked at 82mins
  • 6GumbauBooked at 53mins
  • 8Appelt PiresSubstituted forGutiérrez Mozoat 45'minutes
  • 14García
  • 17ErasoSubstituted forGarcía Naranjoat 56'minutes
  • 9Guerrero

Substitutes

  • 7Amrabat
  • 13Champagne
  • 16Dos Santos
  • 18García Naranjo
  • 20Zaldúa
  • 27Salazar
  • 28Gutiérrez Mozo
Referee:
Javier Estrada Fernández
Attendance:
35,033

Match Stats

Home TeamAtl MadridAway TeamLeganés
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home15
Away9
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 4, Leganés 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 4, Leganés 0.

Attempt saved. Unai Bustinza (Leganés) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. Omar Ramos (Leganés) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nordin Amrabat with a cross.

Attempt missed. Miguel Ángel Guerrero (Leganés) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Naranjo following a fast break.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Raúl García.

Booking

Unai Bustinza (Leganés) is shown the yellow card.

Filipe Luis (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Unai Bustinza (Leganés).

Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Álex Mozo (Leganés).

Kevin Gameiro (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gerard Gumbau (Leganés).

Booking

Omar Ramos (Leganés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Omar Ramos (Leganés).

Foul by Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid).

Martín Mantovani (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid).

Gerard Gumbau (Leganés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Álex Mozo (Leganés).

Foul by Kevin Gameiro (Atlético de Madrid).

Raúl García (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Kevin Gameiro replaces Antoine Griezmann.

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Fernando Torres replaces Diego Costa.

Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Antoine Griezmann tries a through ball, but Diego Godín is caught offside.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Iván Cuéllar.

Attempt saved. Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Koke with a through ball.

Booking

Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid).

Álex Mozo (Leganés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Atlético de Madrid 4, Leganés 0. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Diego Costa with a cross.

Attempt missed. Unai Bustinza (Leganés) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Naranjo with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid).

Omar Ramos (Leganés) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Vitolo replaces Thomas Partey.

Foul by Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid).

Nordin Amrabat (Leganés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 28th February 2018

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona25205068125665
2Atl Madrid26187145113461
3Real Madrid26156562283451
4Valencia26155650302050
5Sevilla26133103440-642
6Villarreal2612593630641
7Eibar26115103338-538
8Girona2610793636037
9Getafe2699832221036
10Real Betis25113114350-736
11Celta Vigo26105114338535
12Ath Bilbao2671182729-232
13Espanyol2671092332-931
14Leganés2686122132-1130
15Real Sociedad2585124747029
16Alavés2591152237-1528
17Levante25311112140-1920
18Las Palmas2554161852-3419
19Dep La Coruña2646162456-3218
20Malaga2634191641-2513
View full Spanish La Liga table

