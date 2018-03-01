Premier League predictions: Lawro v athletics star Katarina Johnson-Thompson

After being taken apart by Manchester City at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final, Arsenal are looking to reignite their faint hopes of making the top four this week.

Arsene Wenger's side play City again on Thursday before travelling to Brighton on Sunday - but can they reduce the 10-point gap between themselves and fourth-placed Tottenham?

BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson says: "I am expecting a better performance from Arsenal than they managed against City at Wembley, but I still would not back them to get anything out of their rematch.

"As far as their trip to Brighton goes, well, their away form is not great, whoever they are playing.

"The Gunners have already lost at Stoke, Watford, Swansea and Bournemouth this season when they have come up against teams in the bottom half."

Lawro is going for a 2-0 City win at Emirates Stadium, and thinks Brighton will draw 1-1 at Amex Stadium.

This week he takes on Katarina Johnson-Thompson, who will be going for pentathlon gold in the World Indoor Athletics Championships this week.

Johnson-Thompson is a Liverpool fan and her favourite player is Reds legend Steven Gerrard. She says she is an eternal optimist about her own chances of success in competition because of Liverpool's comeback to win the 2005 Champions League final in Istanbul

Johnson-Thompson will be making her predictions on Friday.

Premier League predictions - week 29 Result Lawro Johnson-Thompson THURSDAY Arsenal v Man City x-x 0-2 3-0* SATURDAY Burnley v Everton x-x 1-1 x-x Leicester v Bournemouth x-x 2-0 x-x Southampton v Stoke x-x 2-0 x-x Swansea v West Ham x-x 1-1 x-x Tottenham v Huddersfield x-x 2-0 x-x Watford v West Brom x-x 2-1 x-x Liverpool v Newcastle x-x 2-0 x-x SUNDAY Brighton v Arsenal x-x 1-1 x-x Man City v Chelsea x-x 2-0 x-x MONDAY Crystal Palace v Man Utd x-x 0-2 x-x

* 'I, Tonya' stars Margot Robbie and Allison Janney predicted the Arsenal v Man City game last week and went for a 3-0 Arsenal win.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.

THURSDAY

Arsenal v Man City (19:45 GMT)

I feel sorry for Gunners boss Arsene Wenger for the amount of criticism he is getting but I know why he is getting it and he is not helping himself with what he is saying in response.

Media playback is not supported on this device Wenger agitated by questions about his future

Wenger has come out and said he could have gone to loads of other clubs in the past and all that means is that his critics say 'well why didn't you then?' That is not a reason for him keeping his job now.

Manchester City took Arsenal apart on Sunday and the final scoreline could have been anything in the end.

Arsenal barely threatened at Wembley and I think they offer more in attack at Emirates Stadium.

But City will not be bothered if that happens because the game would open out and give them even more opportunities.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Margot & Allison's prediction: 3-0

SATURDAY

Burnley v Everton (12:30 GMT)

Burnley thought their long wait for a win was over last week until Southampton hit them with a late sucker-punch.

It probably hurt even more because of the manner of Saints' goal, with referee Bobby Madley inadvertently blocking Clarets midfielder Ashley Westwood.

Madley should not have been in the position he was - he was too close to the play.

Media playback is not supported on this device Burnley 1-1 Southampton: Manner of equaliser hard to take - Sean Dyche

So Burnley's fans feel hard done by. Everton's supporters, meanwhile, probably just want this season to be over.

Their away form has been particularly poor, with only one win from 14 league games in 2017-18.

The Toffees only had two efforts on target in their defeat at Watford on Monday - and one of those was a deflected cross.

Burnley are starting to get some of their injured players back - left-back Stephen Ward returned against Southampton and goalkeeper Tom Heaton, centre-half James Tarkowski and striker Chris Wood all played 90 minutes in a midweek practice match.

So they will be stronger, but I just have a feeling that after five successive away defeats, Allardyce will set his stall out to get a point, to stop the rot and try to stop some of his critics from moaning.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Leicester v Bournemouth

Leicester really should have beaten Stoke last week - the Potters played well in the first half but after that Claude Puel's side were in charge.

Bournemouth snatched a late draw at Newcastle and they are becoming the comeback kings of the Premier League.

Media playback is not supported on this device Bournemouth 2-2 Newcastle: Shelvey miss 'a huge moment' - Eddie Howe

That is a positive, of course, because it shows they never know when they are beaten but it also shows how often they find themselves trailing in the first place.

And, on the seven occasions they have recovered from a losing position to earn at least a point this season, five of them have come in home games.

So I am going for a Leicester win here. Seventh place looks very doable for them, especially with Burnley and Everton stuttering at present, and if the Foxes can put a bit of a run together, then they will be in the box seat.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Southampton v Stoke

Stoke manager Paul Lambert has had three draws, a win and a loss from his five games in charge. That is a decent return and they are playing OK, even if they don't offer much of a goal threat.

But the Potters remain in the relegation zone, while Southampton climbed out of it courtesy of their late equaliser at Burnley.

Both teams need to keep chipping away but home form is going to be very important for all of the sides down at the bottom, and I think Saints will get the win here.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Swansea v West Ham

I did warn Swansea fans last week that they only do well when I back them to lose - then they went and got smashed by Brighton after I tipped them to get a point.

I still got a warm welcome - from their club officials at least - when I went to Liberty Stadium on Tuesday night for their FA Cup win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Swansea 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Whoever was watching that game on behalf of West Ham will have noticed that Jordan Ayew completely changed the game once he came on for Swansea in for the second half.

True, the Swans made some changes for that tie, but the good news for them is that they have responded to a bad defeat at Brighton with a win - yes it was against Championship opposition but it still makes a difference.

Last weekend, West Ham got beaten by the same 4-1 scoreline at Liverpool that Swansea went down to at Brighton.

Both teams will be looking to steady the ship a little bit, and I don't think a draw is a bad result for either of them.

It is important that West Ham get something because they are only three points above the relegation zone.

Every year there is one team in the bottom half that just bombs at the end of the season and hardly wins a game.

This time it is hard to pick who that will be - there are at least eight contenders and West Ham are one of those in the mix.

It is hard to see any of the struggling teams going on a sustained run of positive results, but any of them could go on a bad one.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Tottenham v Huddersfield

Huddersfield have won back-to-back games after sliding down the table, but it is hard to see them making it three wins in a row.

Tottenham are on a 16-game unbeaten run in all competitions and quite a few of their fringe players have been given minutes in the FA Cup too.

The Terriers will go to Wembley and try to make it difficult for Spurs, but I don't see them stopping them.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Watford v West Brom

In terms of staying up, Watford got a big win against Everton on Monday and they can take another huge step towards safety with another victory here, which would take them to 36 points.

Where do you start with West Brom, though? The Baggies are on a run of four straight defeats in the Premier League and are seven points adrift of safety.

Media playback is not supported on this device Alan Pardew - Disappointed with 'ugly' performance

West Brom have been struggling defensively and they are also short of goals too. They are missing Daniel Sturridge through injury and, although Salomon Rondon has impressed me when I've watched him this season, he does not score enough.

So, I am going to go with a Watford win. If I am right, then we will have to wait and see what that means for Baggies boss Alan Pardew.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Liverpool v Newcastle (17:30 GMT)

Liverpool beat West Ham 4-1 last weekend despite not hitting the heights that they have done recently.

Media playback is not supported on this device Jurgen Klopp - An 'unbelievably important' win for Liverpool

Everyone is raving about Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane's form but Roberto Firmino has been outstanding too.

Firmino has kicked on since Philippe Coutinho left for Barcelona in January, but Salah in particular has grabbed all the headlines. I think Firmino deserves more credit.

This is a return to Anfield for Newcastle's former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez, but it probably won't be a happy one.

Media playback is not supported on this device Bournemouth 2-2 Newcastle: Newcastle lost two points - Benitez

The Magpies threw away a 2-0 lead late on against Bournemouth last week and only drew. I am pretty sure Rafa will set his side up with the aim of getting a point this time, but I don't think he will get it.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

SUNDAY

Brighton v Arsenal (13:30 GMT)

What happens next for Arsenal? Well Arsene Wenger says he is not going anywhere, but nothing significant is going to change for the Gunners while he is charge.

Media playback is not supported on this device Wenger responds to criticism after League Cup final defeat

If Wenger were to step down, then his assistant Steve Bould could take over until the end of the season. Even that would shake things up a bit.

You never know, Bould might even get one or two players at it. He knows the squad and he would know what the targets are - try to finish in the top four and do as much as you can in the Europa League.

I think the top four is looking quite far off for them at the moment, though.

After Brighton's win over Swansea last week, I think if you offered Chris Hughton a point against Arsenal then he would take it.

Media playback is not supported on this device Brighton 4-1 Swansea: Seagulls 'well worthy of win' - Chris Hughton

Signing Jurgen Locadia and Leonardo Ulloa in January has given them competition for places, and also kick-started Glenn Murray again.

The Seagulls just need to keep picking up points and I think this is a fixture where they are happy to get one. That is not being negative - it is a good thing if it keeps their unbeaten run going.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Man City v Chelsea (16:00 GMT)

I was at Old Trafford last weekend to watch Chelsea's game against Manchester United and, for half an hour, Chelsea were very good.

Eden Hazard was dangerous and Willian was outstanding, but they quickly fell away and the second half was very different.

Media playback is not supported on this device Conte 'disappointed' with second-half display

I have also never seen a centre-forward fall over so much without any contact as Blues striker Alvaro Morata did. It was incredible - and exasperating - to watch.

I backed Manchester United to win that game because you cannot rely on Chelsea anymore, and the same goes when they face City at Etihad Stadium too.

Antonio Conte's team did not look great defensively and I don't think Thibaut Courtois looking like the outstanding and commanding goalkeeper he can be, either.

That does not bode well for a trip to the Etihad.

Manchester City have their first trophy in the bag after winning the Carabao Cup and I think it will kick them on as they look to secure more.

They are playing Arsenal and Chelsea in the space of three days yet they are so far ahead in the title race that it does not feel like they are under any pressure.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

MONDAY

Crystal Palace v Man Utd (20:00 GMT)

Manchester United's second-half performance against Chelsea was a big one for them. Now they have to try to build on it.

Media playback is not supported on this device Man United 2-1 Chelsea: Mourinho pleased with 'special' Chelsea win

Selhurst Park is usually a tough place to go but it helps United that Crystal Palace are struggling a bit at the moment, with five games without a win.

The Eagles are only above the drop zone on goal difference and they have got a tough month ahead of them - they also have to play Chelsea and Liverpool in March.

For all the good work that Roy Hodgson has done, they are still in relegation trouble.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

How did Lawro do last time?

From the last round of Premier League games, Lawro got four correct results, with no perfect scores, from nine matches for a total of 40 points.

So far, he is losing to Margot Robbie and Allison Janney, stars of film 'I, Tonya', who got five correct results, with no perfect scores, for a total of 50 points.

However, Lawro can still overtake them depending on the outcome of the re-arranged game between Arsenal and Manchester City.

Robbie and Janney went for a 3-0 Arsenal win, the same result they picked for the Carabao Cup final. They got the right scoreline, but picked the wrong winner.

Total scores after week 28 Lawro 2,400 Guests 2,090

Lawro v Guests P28 W15 D3 L10

+/- DENOTE POSITION DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LAWRO'S TABLE AND ACTUAL POSITION POS TEAM P W D L PTS +/- 1 Man City 28 23 4 1 73 0 2 Man Utd 28 23 4 1 73 0 3 Tottenham 28 22 6 0 72 +1 4 Liverpool 28 18 10 0 64 -1 5 Chelsea 28 18 6 4 60 0 6 Arsenal 28 13 10 5 49 0 7 Leicester 28 11 5 12 38 +1 8 Southampton 28 10 7 11 37 +8 9 West Brom 28 10 5 13 35 +11 10 West Ham 28 7 14 7 35 +3 11 Stoke 28 7 11 10 32 +8 12 Bournemouth 28 7 10 11 31 -1 13 Burnley 28 8 7 13 31 -6 14 Crystal Palace 28 7 5 16 26 +3 15 Everton 28 6 6 16 24 -6 16 Newcastle 28 4 9 15 21 -1 17 Brighton 28 3 11 14 20 -5 18 Swansea 28 5 2 21 17 0 19 Watford 28 3 6 19 15 -9 20 Huddersfield 28 1 9 18 12 -6

GUEST LEADERBOARD

SCORE GUEST LEADERBOARD 160 Justin Hawkins, Chris Shiflett 130 James Anderson*, Joe Johnson* 120 Russel Leetch*, Will Poulter, Moeen Ali 110 Aron Baynes* 100 Cesaro & Seamus, Wretch 32 90 Pete Wentz 86 Lawro (average after 28 weeks) 80 John Cena, Darren Campbell 70 Brendan Foster*, Mark Strong 60 Jimmy from Django Django, Will Ferrell, Nish Kumar, Non Stanford, Rick Witter 50 Steve Cram, Michael Dapaah, Channing Tatum, Joe Root, Margot Robbie and Allison Janney, Dario Saric, Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell, 40 Craig David, Ed Lay 30 Rhys James, Felix White 20 Richard Osman, Emmanuel Sanders and Josh Norman

* Shows weeks where Lawro had more than one guest, and only the highest score contributed to the guest total.

Lawro's best score: 150 points (week eight v Wretch 32 and week 24 v Pete Wentz)

Lawro's worst score: 40 points (week four v Umenyiora and Bell, week five v Non Stanford, week 21 v Darren Campbell, week 23 v Saric and Baynes and week 27 v Robbie and Janney)