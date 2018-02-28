David Flitcroft: Mansfield set to appoint Swindon manager as boss

David Flitcroft was appointed Swindon manager in June 2017

Swindon Town boss David Flitcroft is set to leave the club to take over at League Two rivals Mansfield, BBC Sport understands.

The Stags are looking for a new manager after Steve Evans resigned on Tuesday before being appointed Peterborough boss on Wednesday.

Mansfield have announced they will be unveiling a new manager on Thursday.

Flitcroft, 44, took over at the County Ground in June 2017 and has won 18 of his 35 league games in charge.

Swindon are seventh in League Two, three points and two places behind Mansfield.

Flitcroft has also had spells in charge of Barnsley and Bury, who he led to promotion to League One on the final day of the 2014-15 season.

Analysis

BBC Radio Nottingham's Mansfield Town correspondent Jake Garner

I think Mansfield have done the right thing by acting quickly and bringing in David Flitcroft.

He knows the league and he knows how to get a team promoted, as we saw with Bury in 2015.

He knows the players as well and he's worked with the likes of Danny Rose.

Looking at the quality in the squad, I think David has the capabilities to get the best from these players and get them over the line to promotion.