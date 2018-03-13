Boreham Wood 1-1 Maidenhead United

Promotion-chasing Boreham Wood were held to a third consecutive draw by Maidenhead as Moses Emmanuel cancelled out Morgan Ferrier's early strike at Meadow Park.

The Wood's last two fixtures had finished goalless but this one had a goal after just four minutes as Ferrier surged forward and unleashed a shot that curled into the top corner.

Maidenhead fought back well, with Harold Odametey denied first by a timely challenge from Jamie Turley and then by a save from Grant Smith.

They were level in the 29th minute as, after Alan Massey's header had hit the crossbar, Emmanuel stabbed home following a goalmouth scramble.

United lost 7-1 to Gateshead last time out but were on top in the second half, with Smith saving from Odametey and Ryan Upward firing over the rebound.

Smith then had to be at his best in stoppage time to tip Sean Marks' header over the bar and keep the scores level.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.