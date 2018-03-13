National League
Boreham Wood 1-1 Maidenhead United

Promotion-chasing Boreham Wood were held to a third consecutive draw by Maidenhead as Moses Emmanuel cancelled out Morgan Ferrier's early strike at Meadow Park.

The Wood's last two fixtures had finished goalless but this one had a goal after just four minutes as Ferrier surged forward and unleashed a shot that curled into the top corner.

Maidenhead fought back well, with Harold Odametey denied first by a timely challenge from Jamie Turley and then by a save from Grant Smith.

They were level in the 29th minute as, after Alan Massey's header had hit the crossbar, Emmanuel stabbed home following a goalmouth scramble.

United lost 7-1 to Gateshead last time out but were on top in the second half, with Smith saving from Odametey and Ryan Upward firing over the rebound.

Smith then had to be at his best in stoppage time to tip Sean Marks' header over the bar and keep the scores level.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Boreham Wood

  • 1Smith
  • 2Smith
  • 24Davey
  • 8Champion
  • 6Stephens
  • 17Turley
  • 7Shakes
  • 4Ricketts
  • 11Carvalho Andrade
  • 25FerrierBooked at 59mins
  • 19BalantaSubstituted forFoliviat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Woodards
  • 5Harfield
  • 12Quigley
  • 20Folivi
  • 23Doe

Maidenhead United

  • 1Pentney
  • 2Clerima
  • 3SteerBooked at 81mins
  • 8Comley
  • 6Osho
  • 5Massey
  • 4Odametey
  • 14Pritchard
  • 19Upward
  • 7EmmanuelSubstituted forHydeat 84'minutes
  • 9Marks

Substitutes

  • 10Hyde
  • 11Barratt
  • 17Clifton
  • 24Goodman
  • 25Smith
Referee:
David Rock
Attendance:
401

Live Text

Match ends, Boreham Wood 1, Maidenhead United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Boreham Wood 1, Maidenhead United 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidenhead United. Jake Hyde replaces Moses Emmanuel.

Booking

Rene Steer (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Boreham Wood. Michael Folivi replaces Angelo Balanta.

Booking

Morgan Ferrier (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Second Half

Second Half begins Boreham Wood 1, Maidenhead United 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Boreham Wood 1, Maidenhead United 1.

Goal!

Goal! Boreham Wood 1, Maidenhead United 1. Moses Emmanuel (Maidenhead United).

Goal!

Goal! Boreham Wood 1, Maidenhead United 0. Morgan Ferrier (Boreham Wood).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield36218751371471
2Sutton United37209857391869
3Tranmere371810961372464
4Wrexham371615643281563
5Aldershot371712858451363
6Boreham Wood371614751341762
7Dover371612950331760
8Fylde3716101168462258
9Ebbsfleet37141494842656
10Bromley3515101058421655
11Dag & Red37149145551451
12Gateshead3611151051391248
13Maidenhead United371212135156-548
14Eastleigh361015115358-545
15Halifax371112144148-745
16Leyton Orient371110164350-743
17Woking37127184558-1343
18Maidstone United361012144355-1242
19Hartlepool36911163952-1338
20Barrow34812144148-736
21Solihull Moors3698193752-1535
22Torquay3779213361-2830
23Chester37612193261-2930
24Guiseley36510213168-3725
