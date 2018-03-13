Match ends, Boreham Wood 1, Maidenhead United 1.
Boreham Wood 1-1 Maidenhead United
Promotion-chasing Boreham Wood were held to a third consecutive draw by Maidenhead as Moses Emmanuel cancelled out Morgan Ferrier's early strike at Meadow Park.
The Wood's last two fixtures had finished goalless but this one had a goal after just four minutes as Ferrier surged forward and unleashed a shot that curled into the top corner.
Maidenhead fought back well, with Harold Odametey denied first by a timely challenge from Jamie Turley and then by a save from Grant Smith.
They were level in the 29th minute as, after Alan Massey's header had hit the crossbar, Emmanuel stabbed home following a goalmouth scramble.
United lost 7-1 to Gateshead last time out but were on top in the second half, with Smith saving from Odametey and Ryan Upward firing over the rebound.
Smith then had to be at his best in stoppage time to tip Sean Marks' header over the bar and keep the scores level.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Boreham Wood
- 1Smith
- 2Smith
- 24Davey
- 8Champion
- 6Stephens
- 17Turley
- 7Shakes
- 4Ricketts
- 11Carvalho Andrade
- 25FerrierBooked at 59mins
- 19BalantaSubstituted forFoliviat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Woodards
- 5Harfield
- 12Quigley
- 20Folivi
- 23Doe
Maidenhead United
- 1Pentney
- 2Clerima
- 3SteerBooked at 81mins
- 8Comley
- 6Osho
- 5Massey
- 4Odametey
- 14Pritchard
- 19Upward
- 7EmmanuelSubstituted forHydeat 84'minutes
- 9Marks
Substitutes
- 10Hyde
- 11Barratt
- 17Clifton
- 24Goodman
- 25Smith
- Referee:
- David Rock
- Attendance:
- 401
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Boreham Wood 1, Maidenhead United 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidenhead United. Jake Hyde replaces Moses Emmanuel.
Booking
Rene Steer (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Boreham Wood. Michael Folivi replaces Angelo Balanta.
Booking
Morgan Ferrier (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Second Half
Second Half begins Boreham Wood 1, Maidenhead United 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Boreham Wood 1, Maidenhead United 1.
Goal!
Goal! Boreham Wood 1, Maidenhead United 1. Moses Emmanuel (Maidenhead United).
Goal!
Goal! Boreham Wood 1, Maidenhead United 0. Morgan Ferrier (Boreham Wood).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.