Guiseley P-P Barrow

Guiseley's National League game against Barrow has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch at Nethermoor.

The match was originally due to be played on 19 January but was called off because the pitch was frozen.

And it was postponed again on 27 February for the same reason.

A Guiseley statement said Tuesday's latest postponement was due to "excessive standing water" on the playing surface, but a fourth date for the fixture has yet to be confirmed.

Barrow, who are 20th in the table, have not played a game since 20 February, while bottom side Guiseley's last fixture was a 4-0 defeat at Sutton United four days later.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield35208748361268
2Sutton United35189854391563
3Tranmere361710957372061
4Aldershot351612755371860
5Boreham Wood351612750331760
6Wrexham361515641281360
7Dover361512948331557
8Fylde3615101161451655
9Ebbsfleet36141394741655
10Bromley3414101056411552
11Dag & Red35149125445951
12Maidenhead United351211124948147
13Eastleigh361015115358-545
14Gateshead341014104236644
15Woking35127164453-943
16Leyton Orient35119154248-642
17Halifax35912143646-1039
18Maidstone United35912144255-1339
19Hartlepool34910153850-1237
20Barrow33812134045-536
21Solihull Moors3497183549-1434
22Chester35612173257-2530
23Torquay3569203260-2827
24Guiseley35510203066-3625
