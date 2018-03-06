Guiseley P-P Barrow

Guiseley's National League game against Barrow has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch at Nethermoor.

The match was originally due to be played on 19 January but was called off because the pitch was frozen.

And it was postponed again on 27 February for the same reason.

A Guiseley statement said Tuesday's latest postponement was due to "excessive standing water" on the playing surface, but a fourth date for the fixture has yet to be confirmed.

Barrow, who are 20th in the table, have not played a game since 20 February, while bottom side Guiseley's last fixture was a 4-0 defeat at Sutton United four days later.