Ryan Brunt: Exeter City forward nearing first-team return after two years out injured

Ryan Brunt's only league appearance since 1 March 2016 was as a 79th-minute substitute on the opening day of this season

Exeter City manager Paul Tisdale is hopeful that Ryan Brunt will return to first-team action soon.

The forward, 24, has made just two substitute appearances for City since joining in the summer as he continues to recover from a serious knee injury.

He was hurt playing for Plymouth Argyle exactly two years ago, but played for City's Under-23s this week.

"We're providing a suitable place for him to get back to full fitness," Tisdale told BBC Sport.

"We're hoping when that happens we'll be repaid by a player who is raring to go and of a very good level who can help take the team forward."

Brunt's injury relapsed in August after he made fleeting appearances in the opening two games of the season - a League Two win over Cambridge United and an EFL Cup loss to Charlton Athletic.

He had scored 13 goals in a season and a half at City's biggest rivals, having previously had spells at Tranmere, Bristol Rovers, York City and Stevenage.

"The most important thing is that he played the majority of the game," added Tisdale of Brunt's latest comeback bid.

"At this point in your progress when you're coming from a point of being out for a long time it's all about the physical.

"It's about being able to be mobile and get through the game, getting to the next week being in a more positive frame of mind than you were in the last."