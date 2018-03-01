Drissa Traore: Tranmere Rovers sign midfielder until the end of the season

Drissa Traore played 81 minutes of Forest Green Rovers' National League play-off final win against Tranmere Rovers in May 2017

National League side Tranmere Rovers have signed midfielder Drissa Traore until the end of the season following his release by Forest Green Rovers.

The 25-year-old made 26 appearances for Forest Green before leaving the League Two club by mutual consent on Monday.

"He will offer us quality in midfield and has experience of promotion out of this division," boss Micky Mellon said.

"With injuries and suspensions, it is important to have all bases covered and Drissa will be an important addition."