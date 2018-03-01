France youth international Mouez Hassen opts for Tunisia

Hassen Mouez has chosen to play for Tunisia, the country of his parents' origin

The Tunisian Football Federation (FTF) confirmed on Wednesday that Mouez Hassen has agreed to play for the 2004 African champions despite having the option to represent France.

Hassen, whose parents hail from Tunisia, has represented France at every youth level - from Under-16s through to Under-21s.

But the 22-year-old has decided to take advantage of Fifa's rules on international eligibility and potentially play for Tunisia at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Football's world governing body's rules on international eligibility allow a footballer capped at junior level by one country to represent another as long as he possesses dual nationality.

Hassen, who is currently on loan at Châteauroux in French Ligue 2, joined Nice in 2013 and has featured in 49 matches for them in Ligue 1.

He spent five month on loan at English Premier League side Southampton last year.