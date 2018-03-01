Spanish La Liga
Las Palmas1Barcelona1

Las Palmas v Barcelona

Line-ups

Las Palmas

  • 13Chichizola
  • 3AguirregarayBooked at 5mins
  • 20GálvezBooked at 68mins
  • 22Navarro JiménezBooked at 20mins
  • 23Castellano BetancorBooked at 10minsSubstituted forRocha Machadoat 76'minutes
  • 6EteboBooked at 66mins
  • 4GómezSubstituted forAquilaniat 70'minutes
  • 8Halilovic
  • 24Domínguez
  • 16SamperioSubstituted forGarcíaat 86'minutes
  • 9CalleriBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 1Lizoain
  • 5García
  • 12Rocha Machado
  • 18Castellano Betancor
  • 19Toledo
  • 25Aquilani
  • 29Expósito

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 20SergiBooked at 41mins
  • 23UmtitiBooked at 52mins
  • 25Vermaelen
  • 19DigneBooked at 24mins
  • 22VidalSubstituted forCoutinhoat 57'minutes
  • 5Busquets
  • 15PaulinhoSubstituted forRakiticat 63'minutes
  • 8IniestaSubstituted forDembéléat 75'minutes
  • 10Messi
  • 9L Suárez

Substitutes

  • 3Piqué
  • 4Rakitic
  • 11Dembélé
  • 13Cillessen
  • 14Coutinho
  • 17Alcácer
  • 21André Gomes
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Attendance:
23,778

Match Stats

Home TeamLas PalmasAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home12
Away10
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away6
Fouls
Home18
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Las Palmas 1, Barcelona 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Las Palmas 1, Barcelona 1.

Corner, Las Palmas. Conceded by Samuel Umtiti.

Attempt saved. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.

Booking

Jonathan Calleri (Las Palmas) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jonathan Calleri (Las Palmas).

Foul by Sergi Roberto (Barcelona).

Jonathan Calleri (Las Palmas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by David García.

Substitution

Substitution, Las Palmas. David García replaces Jairo Samperio because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Jairo Samperio (Las Palmas) because of an injury.

Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jonathan Calleri (Las Palmas).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Jonathan Calleri (Las Palmas) because of an injury.

Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jonathan Calleri (Las Palmas).

Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Oghenekaro Etebo (Las Palmas).

Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jonathan Calleri (Las Palmas).

Substitution

Substitution, Las Palmas. Míchel Macedo replaces Dani Castellano because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Ousmane Dembélé replaces Andrés Iniesta.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Dani Castellano (Las Palmas) because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Dani Castellano (Las Palmas) because of an injury.

Foul by Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona).

Dani Castellano (Las Palmas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Las Palmas. Alberto Aquilani replaces Vicente Gómez.

Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Alejandro Gálvez (Las Palmas) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alejandro Gálvez (Las Palmas).

Booking

Oghenekaro Etebo (Las Palmas) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Oghenekaro Etebo (Las Palmas).

Hand ball by Sergi Roberto (Barcelona).

Thursday 1st March 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona26206069135666
2Atl Madrid26187145113461
3Real Madrid26156562283451
4Valencia26155650302050
5Sevilla26133103440-642
6Villarreal2612593630641
7Eibar26115103338-538
8Girona2610793636037
9Real Betis26114114350-737
10Getafe2699832221036
11Celta Vigo26105114338535
12Ath Bilbao2671182729-232
13Espanyol2671092332-931
14Real Sociedad2686124747030
15Leganés2686122132-1130
16Alavés2692152237-1529
17Levante26312112140-1921
18Las Palmas2655161953-3420
19Dep La Coruña2646162456-3218
20Malaga2634191641-2513
