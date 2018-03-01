Match ends, Las Palmas 1, Barcelona 1.
Las Palmas v Barcelona
-
- From the section European Football
Line-ups
Las Palmas
- 13Chichizola
- 3AguirregarayBooked at 5mins
- 20GálvezBooked at 68mins
- 22Navarro JiménezBooked at 20mins
- 23Castellano BetancorBooked at 10minsSubstituted forRocha Machadoat 76'minutes
- 6EteboBooked at 66mins
- 4GómezSubstituted forAquilaniat 70'minutes
- 8Halilovic
- 24Domínguez
- 16SamperioSubstituted forGarcíaat 86'minutes
- 9CalleriBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1Lizoain
- 5García
- 12Rocha Machado
- 18Castellano Betancor
- 19Toledo
- 25Aquilani
- 29Expósito
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 20SergiBooked at 41mins
- 23UmtitiBooked at 52mins
- 25Vermaelen
- 19DigneBooked at 24mins
- 22VidalSubstituted forCoutinhoat 57'minutes
- 5Busquets
- 15PaulinhoSubstituted forRakiticat 63'minutes
- 8IniestaSubstituted forDembéléat 75'minutes
- 10Messi
- 9L Suárez
Substitutes
- 3Piqué
- 4Rakitic
- 11Dembélé
- 13Cillessen
- 14Coutinho
- 17Alcácer
- 21André Gomes
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
- Attendance:
- 23,778
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Las Palmas 1, Barcelona 1.
Corner, Las Palmas. Conceded by Samuel Umtiti.
Attempt saved. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.
Booking
Jonathan Calleri (Las Palmas) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonathan Calleri (Las Palmas).
Foul by Sergi Roberto (Barcelona).
Jonathan Calleri (Las Palmas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by David García.
Substitution
Substitution, Las Palmas. David García replaces Jairo Samperio because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jairo Samperio (Las Palmas) because of an injury.
Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonathan Calleri (Las Palmas).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jonathan Calleri (Las Palmas) because of an injury.
Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonathan Calleri (Las Palmas).
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Oghenekaro Etebo (Las Palmas).
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jonathan Calleri (Las Palmas).
Substitution
Substitution, Las Palmas. Míchel Macedo replaces Dani Castellano because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Ousmane Dembélé replaces Andrés Iniesta.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Dani Castellano (Las Palmas) because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Dani Castellano (Las Palmas) because of an injury.
Foul by Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona).
Dani Castellano (Las Palmas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Las Palmas. Alberto Aquilani replaces Vicente Gómez.
Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Alejandro Gálvez (Las Palmas) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alejandro Gálvez (Las Palmas).
Booking
Oghenekaro Etebo (Las Palmas) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Oghenekaro Etebo (Las Palmas).
Hand ball by Sergi Roberto (Barcelona).