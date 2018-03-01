England women 4-1 France women

From the section

2018 SheBelieves Cup, United States Remaining England fixtures: v Germany (Sunday, 4 March, 20:00), v USA (Thursday, 8 March, 00:00) Coverage: Watch on BBC Red Button, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

England women dismantled France 4-1 in the SheBelieves Cup in the United States to hand Phil Neville the perfect start to his reign as head coach.

Goals from Toni Duggan, Jill Scott and Jodie Taylor underscored a fluent first-half for the Lionesses in windy conditions in Columbus, Ohio.

Fran Kirby added a fourth early before Gaetane Thiney's consolation.

One sour note for England was seeing Anita Asante limp off on her first start since 2015.

England's impressive opening was rewarded when Barcelona forward Duggan swept Kirby's pass beyond the French goalkeeper Karima Benameur.

France, ranked sixth in the world, struggled to contain the movement and slick interchanges of Neville's team throughout.

Taylor's precise chip bounced back off the crossbar before Scott doubled England's advantage with a placed effort in to the bottom corner.

Asante's injury was the only downside, although it did allow for a debut for 25-year-old Manchester City defender Abbie McManus.

Nikita Parris' incisive pass released Taylor for the third and Kirby rounded off England's scoring.

