England women 4-1 France women
|2018 SheBelieves Cup, United States
|Remaining England fixtures: v Germany (Sunday, 4 March, 20:00), v USA (Thursday, 8 March, 00:00)
England women dismantled France 4-1 in the SheBelieves Cup in the United States to hand Phil Neville the perfect start to his reign as head coach.
Goals from Toni Duggan, Jill Scott and Jodie Taylor underscored a fluent first-half for the Lionesses in windy conditions in Columbus, Ohio.
Fran Kirby added a fourth early before Gaetane Thiney's consolation.
One sour note for England was seeing Anita Asante limp off on her first start since 2015.
England's impressive opening was rewarded when Barcelona forward Duggan swept Kirby's pass beyond the French goalkeeper Karima Benameur.
France, ranked sixth in the world, struggled to contain the movement and slick interchanges of Neville's team throughout.
Taylor's precise chip bounced back off the crossbar before Scott doubled England's advantage with a placed effort in to the bottom corner.
Asante's injury was the only downside, although it did allow for a debut for 25-year-old Manchester City defender Abbie McManus.
Nikita Parris' incisive pass released Taylor for the third and Kirby rounded off England's scoring.
Line-ups
England Women
- 1BardsleySubstituted forTelfordat 83'minutes
- 2Bronze
- 5AsanteSubstituted forMcManusat 14'minutes
- 6BrightBooked at 52mins
- 3StokesSubstituted forGreenwoodat 87'minutes
- 22Walsh
- 7ParrisSubstituted forLawleyat 61'minutes
- 8Scott
- 10KirbySubstituted forChristiansenat 71'minutes
- 11DugganSubstituted forWhiteat 71'minutes
- 9Taylor
Substitutes
- 4Williams
- 12Blundell
- 13Chamberlain
- 14Greenwood
- 15McManus
- 16Christiansen
- 17Daly
- 18White
- 19Lawley
- 20Stanway
- 21Telford
- 23George
France Women
- 1Benameur
- 3Périsset
- 19Mbock Bathy
- 4Georges
- 22Karchaoui
- 10Diallo
- 20DianiSubstituted forAsseyiat 61'minutes
- 6Henry
- 14RobertSubstituted forThineyat 61'minutes
- 9Le Sommer
- 11SarrSubstituted forGauvinat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Tounkara
- 5Cascarino
- 7Majri
- 8Clemaron
- 12Thiney
- 13Gauvin
- 15Leger
- 16Bouhaddi
- 17Torrent
- 18Asseyi
- 21Durand
- 23Geyoro
- Referee:
- Christina Unkel
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, England 4, France 1.
Viviane Asseyi (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Greenwood (England).
Attempt missed. Eugénie Le Sommer (France) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Foul by Jodie Taylor (England).
Ève Périsset (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, France. Conceded by Lucy Bronze.
Substitution
Substitution, England. Alex Greenwood replaces Demi Stokes.
Attempt missed. Amandine Henry (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Offside, England. Ellen White tries a through ball, but Jodie Taylor is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, England. Carly Telford replaces Karen Bardsley.
Corner, France. Conceded by Millie Bright.
Foul by Jill Scott (England).
Sakina Karchaoui (France) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! England 4, France 1. Gaëtane Thiney (France) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Ellen White (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Viviane Asseyi (France).
Attempt missed. Valérie Gauvin (France) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Viviane Asseyi with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Valérie Gauvin replaces Ouleymata Sarr.
Offside, England. Melissa Lawley tries a through ball, but Jodie Taylor is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, England. Ellen White replaces Toni Duggan.
Substitution
Substitution, England. Isobel Christiansen replaces Francesca Kirby.
Foul by Demi Stokes (England).
Viviane Asseyi (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Toni Duggan (England) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Melissa Lawley following a corner.
Corner, England. Conceded by Sakina Karchaoui.
Attempt blocked. Aminata Diallo (France) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Francesca Kirby (England) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Viviane Asseyi (France).
Substitution
Substitution, France. Gaëtane Thiney replaces Faustine Robert because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Viviane Asseyi replaces Kadidiatou Diani.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, England. Melissa Lawley replaces Nikita Parris.
Delay in match Faustine Robert (France) because of an injury.
Nikita Parris (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sakina Karchaoui (France).
Offside, England. Demi Stokes tries a through ball, but Toni Duggan is caught offside.
Booking
Millie Bright (England) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Millie Bright (England).