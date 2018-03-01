Steve Evans: Peterborough United job second only to Celtic

Steve Evans left Mansfield Town with the Stags in fifth place in League Two

New Peterborough United manager Steve Evans says being Celtic boss would be the only job with more appeal for him.

The 55-year-old Scot, who resigned from Mansfield Town earlier this week, has lived near Peterborough for many years.

"It's probably the second club that's closest to my heart, the first being Glasgow Celtic," he said.

"I've been in and around the city for the best part of 30 years - and probably for the best part of 20 years I've wanted to be the gaffer here."

Evans has agreed an unspecified "long-term" contract with Posh, who are eighth in League One and just three points outside the play-off places.

He told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire he had chances to manage the club before, when he was at Rotherham United and shortly after leaving Leeds United, and after speaking to chairman Darragh MacAnthony it felt "like a hand in a glove".

Peterborough ended a run of seven games without a win by beating Walsall 2-1 on Tuesday and Evans believes building momentum can carry them to promotion.

"I've only been in the play-offs once and I was successful at Wembley," he said. "That group at Rotherham were really special but when I look at the abilities in this squad, this is a level above.

"At this moment in League One, there are only four teams who are consistently winning football matches, the rest win a game, lose a game, draw a game, lose a game, win a game.

"In in those next 12 (games), we need another eight or nine wins. That's going to be really tough but that group's capable."

Evans' wife and children were born in Peterborough, and other relatives are "huge" fans of the club as well.

He added: "There's a real desire for me to do well. If it doesn't work out for me here it won't be a case of not shedding blood.

"As much as I wanted to be a success at Mansfield, and at Leeds United, and Rotherham, this is Peterborough United, this is where I want to be more successful than anywhere else before.

"I want to do well enough here that Dermot Desmond of Celtic picks up the telephone in two or three years and says Brendan Rodgers is off to somewhere in the Premier League, would you come and be our manager?

"Peterborough United doing well in the Championship gives me a chance doesn't it?"