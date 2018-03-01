Manager Jayne Ludlow and striker Kayleigh Green look ahead to their second match of this year's Cyprus Cup against Italy on Friday.

Green's 30-yard lobbed goal gave the team an 1-0 victory against Finland on Wednesday in the tournament's opening fixture.

Italy, who are ranked 17th in the world, have already beaten Switzerland 3-0 to sit top of Group A.

Wales play Switzerland on Monday in the final group game to decide what will be at stake on 7 March.