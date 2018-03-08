Hibernian v Heart of Midlothian

Hibernian are unbeaten against Hearts at Easter Road since 2014

Hibernian remain without Brandon Barker, Vykintas Slivka, Ross Laidlaw and David Gray against Hearts in Friday's Edinburgh derby.

Hearts have injury doubts over Christophe Berra and John Souttar, and David Milinkovic is likely to miss out.

Demetri Mitchell, Arnaud Djoum, Jamie Brandon, Rory Currie and Malaury Martin are all long-term absentees for the visitors.

Fourth-placed Hibs are nine points and two places above their city rivals.

Souttar and Berra have formed Hearts' central defensive partnership for most of this season

MATCH STATS

Hibernian have won just two of their past 10 top-flight matches against Hearts on home soil.

However, Hearts are winless in their past two Scottish Premiership matches against Hibs, failing to score in both of those games.

Hibs are on a four-match unbeaten run at home in the league.

Hearts have managed to win just once in their past seven away league games, losing two of the last three.

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon: "At the end of the day it's a league game.

"There are three points there which is important if we want to keep closing in on Aberdeen and Rangers, so it's vital we win the game from that aspect. The issue is that it's a derby and you get the bragging rights for six weeks until you play them again.

"The important thing is to win the game. We're not playing for a trophy, but a European place is as good as a trophy."

Hearts manager Craig Levein: "It's always a massive game, I love this fixture. Yeah, there's only three points at stake, I get that, but for me there's more importance attached to this than a lot of matches we play, just because of the nature of the game and the rivalry between the two clubs and supporters.

"Our competitiveness is fairly high, and it needs to be for this match.

"The secret, I believe, in these fixtures is not to concentrate solely on the fighting and competing, but who can get the ball down and play the most football will have a chance of winning the match.

"You have to combine the two things and I think we are capable of doing that."