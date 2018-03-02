Ross County: Stuart Kettlewell and Steven Ferguson take reins until summer

Former Ross County midfielder Stuart Kettlewell will be in charge alongside Steven Ferguson

Stuart Kettlewell and Steven Ferguson have been put in charge of Ross County until the end of the season, following the departure of Owen Coyle.

Kettlewell and Ferguson are former County players and have been coaching with the Staggies.

Coyle resigned from his role as manager on Thursday.

He had won four of his 21 matches in charge and left the club three points adrift at the foot of the Scottish Premiership table.

Kettlewell, 33, made more than 130 appearances for the Staggies between 2009-2014, while Ferguson, 40, made more than 170 appearances between 1996-2003.

Former Wigan Athletic, Blackburn Rovers and Burnley manager Coyle left the club after just five months in charge.

He cited living away from his family as one of the reasons for his departure, and former County player Barry Wilson has sympathy over that situation.

"I've done it myself, living away from your family is really hard," Wilson told BBC Scotland.

"You can get through it if results are good but because they haven't been it makes it doubly difficult. Your family are your support mechanism. If they're not physically there beside you then things can become difficult."

County were due to play Partick Thistle in the Premiership on Saturday but that match has been postponed due to the wintry weather.