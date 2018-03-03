Neil Warnock's new deal done amid worst Cardiff City run

Neil Warnock succeeded Paul Trollope as Cardiff City manager in October 2016

Chief executive Ken Choo has explained Cardiff City's decision to offer manager Neil Warnock a new contract was made during the club's worst run of 2017-18.

Choo says the strength of Warnock's relationship with owner Vincent Tan was underlined while they lost four games during the Christmas period.

That led to the 69-year-old signing a new two-year deal.

"His characteristics are more or less like Vincent," said Choo.

"He has a goal and he is very determined to achieve the goal.

"I think it's the right club for him and he's the right manager for the club."

Choo also told BBC Sport Wales Warnock could have a "long-term" future in the Welsh capital, having led Cardiff to automatic promotion contention in the Championship, having taken over a side battling relegation.

Warnock's previous contract was due to expire at the end of the current season with the former Sheffield United, QPR and Crystal Palace boss having previously suggested he was non-plussed about the prospect of managing again in the Premier League.

'Make or break time'

Choo says it was over the difficult festive period where Cardiff lost four games to Bolton, Fulham, Preston and QPR in succession that the decision was taken to start the process of negotiating a new deal.

"That was basically a make-or-break time, when we had that rough patch during Christmas," said Choo.

"That was a test of how we communicated with Neil and how we were able to work together as a manager, owner and management, to get through rough patches and understand each other's philosophy.

Cardiff City owner Vincent Tan (left) with club chief executive Ken Choo

"After going through that you could see the parties are still very much together and hungry to try and achieve, and you can still see that fire in the belly on both sides, the manager and the owner, and the trust is very strong.

"That was the time when I knew as a chief executive good things were coming to fruition and that's when we started getting the work done and the discussions started on Neil's extension.

"The club deserves a manager like him; he is a manager who is very focused.

"He can relate back and manage upwards as well as downwards. He is a great man-manager and even myself, I learn a lot from him."

'Age no real concern'

Cardiff's success this season has come despite not matching the spending levels of some of their second-tier rivals, with several of the Bluebirds' key men having been signed on free transfers.

And Choo added that Warnock's willingness and ability to work within financial parameters added to Tan's "vision" for the club with the well-travelled manager at the helm.

"Age is not a real concern to us," he said. "We don't look at age, we look at whether manager has the right fire in his belly, whether he wants to achieve the same objective as the club.

"Neil came across to fit that perfectly. It's a perfect fit. "

Choo also praised Warnock's work in galvanising a fan-base and pointed to an increased average attendance for the first time since relegation from the top-flight in 2014,

He added that the club will be "better" for their experiences from their last Premier League campaign.

"The fans have been really great with us. We have gone through tough patches with them, we have gone through the highs and lows and they've always been with us," Choo said.

"We are very glad the fans are really coming back and enjoying the games and the feeling of the club, the togetherness and the fight, that is what we are here for."