Ghanaian Thomas Partey signs new Atletico deal

Thomas Partey joined Atletico Madrid in 2011 from his native Ghana.

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has been rewarded for his impressive form at Spanish giants Atletico Madrid with a new deal until the end of June 2023.

The 24-year-old, who has scored five goals in 35 games this season, only signed a new contract with the club in February 2017.

"For me, it's an honour to play for this club," Partey told the club's website.

The Black Star has featured 82 times in all competitions since joining in 2011.

He made his breakthrough into the first team in the 2015/16 season after loan spells at Mallorca and Almeria.

Partey has scored nine goals and provided five assists in 82 appearances for Los Rojiblancos.

He made his debut for Ghana against Mauritius in June 2016 and has five goals in 14 games for the four-time African champions.

Partey was a member of the Ghana side that reached the semi-finals of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.