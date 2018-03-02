Motherwell managers Stephen Robinson says cup runs help raise club's profile

Stephen Robinson guided Motherwell to the League Cup Final earlier this season

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson says reaching the latter stages of cup competitions is crucial to helping the club's recruitment strategy.

Well, who lost to Celtic in the League Cup final, entertain Hearts in Sunday's Scottish Cup quarter-final.

"It's a real incentive when people see you've got to cup finals, you're in quarter-finals," Robinson said.

"It raises the profile with boys in England who may not know much about the Scottish game."

And on reaching this season's League Cup final, the Northern Irishman added: "It raised the club's profile - people were talking about the individuals and the club as a group of people.

"We want to do the same again in terms of going forward and trying to attract players."

The Steelmen lost 2-0 to Celtic at Hampden and Robinson says that disappointment is now acting as a driving force for his troops.

Motherwell defender Charles Dunne (right) drove members of the public home during the heavy snowfall

"The League Cup gives you the aim to go and do it again," he said. "We were disappointed we didn't win on the day but it gives us the drive and ambition to get back there again.

"We've put ourselves in with a great chance - we've had two difficult games to get here but we overcame them and now we have a great opportunity on Sunday."

In their three Premiership meetings so far this term, Motherwell won 2-1 at Fir Park then lost 1-0 at Tynecastle before earning a 1-1 draw at the same venue.

"It'll be tough, there's been nothing between the sides in the three meetings," the Well boss added. "Obviously, we beat them here, we drew and they beat us so it's all square and this is the decider. I watched them on Tuesday night, they're a decent side, well organised and they don't concede many goals.

"We're at home, there'll be a big crowd backing us and if we play at the tempo and the drive that we have, I'm confident."

Robinson said disruption to their schedule because of the snow in Scotland this week is "no excuse" as Hearts will be in the same position, while he thanked the club's staff for clearing snow to give the match the best chance of being played.

He also praised defender Charles Dunne, who drove members of the public home during the worst of the snow.

"Charles will do anything to help people, it was a nice gesture," Robinson added.