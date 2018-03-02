Ballinamallard appeal against Harpur's inclusion by Swifts in Premiership game

Dungannon's Ryan Harpur (left) was red carded late in the League Cup final win over Ballymena

Ballinamallard United have lodged an appeal to the Irish FA over Ryan Harpur's inclusion by Dungannon Swifts in last weekend's Premiership game.

Harpur was sent off in Dungannon's League Cup final win but the Swifts appealed against his ban and he got clearance to play against the Mallards - pending the outcome of the appeal.

However, Dungannon have now protested about that IFA decision.

"It was a massive surprise to us," said Ballinamallard of Harpur's inclusion.

Dungannon won the game 2-0 and following Carrick Rangers' win over the Swifts on Tuesday, Ballinamallard are now seven points adrift at the bottom of the Premiership table.

"The IFA disciplinary code is clear in that it states in two separate articles that a player who is dismissed is automatically suspended from the subsequent match, therefore in this case it automatically follows that Ryan Harpur would be suspended for the next match," added the Ballinamallard statement.

Bottom-placed Mallards describe Dungannon's appeal as "erroneous", adding that they would be "even more surprised if the IFA were to accept such an appeal, otherwise the vast percentage of on-the-field bookings and sending-offs would be appealed at every level of football".

Dungannon submitted a challenge against their captain's red card under article 1.9.2 where the committee shall have power "to rectify obvious errors in the referee's disciplinary decision", namely obvious error.

In receipt of a challenge under obvious error or mistake identity, the entire suspension/charge is suspended pending the outcome.

However, another IFA article 35.8 says:"No disciplinary challenges will be heard against cautions or dismissals except in the case of mistaken identity", which appears to be in contradiction to article 1.9.2.

The Dungannon captain's sending-off did not appear to be a case of mistaken identity so Ballinamallard are convinced that Harpur should not have been permitted to play in last weekend's game.