Manchester City fined £50,000 after Wigan FA Cup tie

Manchester City have been fined £50,000 after admitting a charge of failing to control their players in their FA Cup fifth-round defeat by Wigan Athletic.

Both clubs were charged by the Football Association following the incident which saw City's Fabian Delph sent off.

Several City players surrounded referee Anthony Taylor when Delph was dismissed for a heavy challenge on Wigan midfielder Max Power on 19 February.

The clubs were given until 18:00 BST on Friday to respond to the charges.

No individual players or staff will face any disciplinary action.

Delph's first-half dismissal led to a heated argument between City boss Pep Guardiola and opposite number Paul Cook in the tunnel at the break, but the FA said "no misconduct took place".

City striker Sergio Aguero escaped punishment from the FA following a post-match confrontation with a fan who had ran on the DW Stadium pitch.

Television footage appeared to show Aguero pushing a supporter and he later claimed he was spat and sworn at.