Grimsby Town: Michael Jolley named as new manager of League Two club

Grimsby have appointed former Burnley under-23 boss Michael Jolley as their new manager on a rolling contract.

Jolley has replaced Russell Slade, who was fired with Town 17th in League Two.

The 40-year-old has been without a job since leaving his role as manager of Swedish side Eskilstuna following their relegation from the top division.

Jolley worked in investment banking before taking on football coaching roles with clubs including Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and Crewe.

More to follow.