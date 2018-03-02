BBC Sport NI archive of Cliftonville stalwart Freddie Jardine who has died aged 94.

Back in 2003, Freddie was named as the inaugural winner of BBC Sport Northern Ireland's Unsung Hero award.

Freddie served Ireland's oldest football club as a player, junior manager and a physio for 73 years and also worked with Northern Ireland greats such as Pat Jennings while physio to the country's youth team.