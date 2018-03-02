Northern Ireland women draw 1-1 against Romania in Turkish tournament

Megan Bell scored her first Northern Ireland senior goal in Friday's game in Turkey

Northern Ireland earned a creditable 1-1 draw against Romania in their second match in the Gold City Cup in Turkey.

Linfield Ladies player Megan Bell scored her first international goal to put the Northern Irish ahead.

The 39th-rated Romanians, 16 places ahead of Northern Ireland in the Fifa world rankings, equalised on 61 minutes in Alanya.

Northern Ireland finished with 10 players after Laura Rafferty picked up a second yellow card on 80 minutes.

Alfie Wylie's side, who beat Kazakhstan 2-0 on Wednesday, play Ukraine on Sunday in a game which will decide their opposition in their final match in the tournament.

Northern Ireland will be up against the Netherlands and Norway in World Cup qualifiers in April.

The Dutch are the opposition in Eindhoven on 6 April before the home game against Norway four days later.