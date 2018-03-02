Monaco 2-1 Bordeaux

From the section

Rony Lopes has scored nine goals for Monaco this season

Monaco came from behind to beat Bordeaux 2-1 and narrow the gap on leaders Paris St-Germain to 11 points.

Rony Lopes scored the winner for Ligue 1 champions Monaco in the second half by lashing in from a tight angle.

Former Manchester City striker Stevan Jovetic had equalised for the hosts after Valentin Vada's well-struck opener for Bordeaux.

Another ex-City striker Mario Balotelli scored the opener as Nice edged past Lille 2-1.