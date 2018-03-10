Millwall 1-0 Brentford

Match ends, Millwall 1, Brentford 0.
George Saville scored inside the first minute for the second match running as Millwall edged past Brentford.
Saville slid the ball under Bees goalkeeper Daniel Bentley to put the hosts ahead after Lee Gregory had closed down Andreas Bjelland.
Yoann Barbet thought he had equalised soon after from a corner, but his effort was ruled offside.
Sergi Canos' shot hit the post and John Egan headed against the bar as the Bees pressed for an equaliser in vain.
Promotion hopes as well as derby spoils were at stake between two in-form teams closing in on the play-off places, with Millwall unbeaten in 10 league games, and Brentford searching for a fourth win in five.
Saville's strike after just 51 seconds may have proved decisive, but it was a surprise more goals did not follow in an entertaining affair which featured 27 attempts at goal.
It was backs-to-the wall defence from the hosts in the second half as Dean Smith's side piled on the pressure, with James Meredith clearing Henrik Dalsgaard's effort off the line as the home side held on.
Millwall's fifth win in their last six moved them up a place to 10th, swapping positions with Brentford, and within six points of the play-off spots.
Millwall manager Neil Harris:
"The best side won the game 1-0, the best side always wins the game - that's the result.
"Millwall going like a steam train really pleases me. Six points off the play-offs with nine games to go. The players, and fans, have earned the right to dream.
"You make your own luck in this game, in any walk of life, but in football particularly. Today we did ride it a bit, but we worked hard, the shape was good."
Brentford boss Dean Smith:
"The better team got beat today. There are such small margins in football at times.
"I can't question the lads' performances today, I thought we were very good, especially in the second half.
"We've won most of the games we control. Today we didn't because a player gets injured and because of a linesman's flag. That's the only reason we haven't won today."
Full Time
Second Half ends, Millwall 1, Brentford 0.
Foul by Romaine Sawyers (Brentford).
Fred Onyedinma (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Mahlon Romeo.
Booking
Tim Cahill (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
John Egan (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tim Cahill (Millwall).
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Tim Cahill replaces Ben Marshall.
Attempt missed. Yoann Barbet (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Woods.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Mahlon Romeo.
Attempt blocked. Neal Maupay (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yoann Barbet with a cross.
Attempt missed. Ollie Watkins (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Foul by Neal Maupay (Brentford).
James Meredith (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Brentford. Yoann Barbet tries a through ball, but Alan Judge is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Fred Onyedinma (Millwall) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Shaun Williams following a set piece situation.
Foul by John Egan (Brentford).
Fred Onyedinma (Millwall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Nico Yennaris (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by George Saville (Millwall).
Hand ball by Romaine Sawyers (Brentford).
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by James Meredith.
Attempt blocked. Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Alan Judge with a cross.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Jake Cooper.
Booking
Tom Elliott (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Chris Mepham (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Elliott (Millwall).
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Tom Elliott replaces Steve Morison.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Fred Onyedinma replaces Lee Gregory.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Alan Judge replaces Sergi Canos.
Hand ball by George Saville (Millwall).
Foul by Sergi Canos (Brentford).
Mahlon Romeo (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Mepham (Brentford).
Steve Morison (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
John Egan (Brentford) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Ollie Watkins with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by James Meredith.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Daniel Bentley.
Attempt saved. Steve Morison (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Mahlon Romeo.