Millwall 1-0 Brentford

George Saville is Millwall's leading scorer after netting his ninth Championship goal of the season

George Saville scored inside the first minute for the second match running as Millwall edged past Brentford.

Saville slid the ball under Bees goalkeeper Daniel Bentley to put the hosts ahead after Lee Gregory had closed down Andreas Bjelland.

Yoann Barbet thought he had equalised soon after from a corner, but his effort was ruled offside.

Sergi Canos' shot hit the post and John Egan headed against the bar as the Bees pressed for an equaliser in vain.

Promotion hopes as well as derby spoils were at stake between two in-form teams closing in on the play-off places, with Millwall unbeaten in 10 league games, and Brentford searching for a fourth win in five.

Saville's strike after just 51 seconds may have proved decisive, but it was a surprise more goals did not follow in an entertaining affair which featured 27 attempts at goal.

It was backs-to-the wall defence from the hosts in the second half as Dean Smith's side piled on the pressure, with James Meredith clearing Henrik Dalsgaard's effort off the line as the home side held on.

Millwall's fifth win in their last six moved them up a place to 10th, swapping positions with Brentford, and within six points of the play-off spots.

Millwall manager Neil Harris:

"The best side won the game 1-0, the best side always wins the game - that's the result.

"Millwall going like a steam train really pleases me. Six points off the play-offs with nine games to go. The players, and fans, have earned the right to dream.

"You make your own luck in this game, in any walk of life, but in football particularly. Today we did ride it a bit, but we worked hard, the shape was good."

Brentford boss Dean Smith:

"The better team got beat today. There are such small margins in football at times.

"I can't question the lads' performances today, I thought we were very good, especially in the second half.

"We've won most of the games we control. Today we didn't because a player gets injured and because of a linesman's flag. That's the only reason we haven't won today."