QPR15:00Sunderland
Venue: Loftus Road Stadium

Queens Park Rangers v Sunderland

Idrissa Sylla celebrates with Jake Bidwell after his goal in QPR's return fixture with Sunderland in October
Idrissa Sylla (right) scored QPR's goal in the 1-1 draw against Sunderland in October
QPR will assess forward Idrissa Sylla, who has been out for five weeks with a calf injury.

Defender Grant Hall (knee) and forwards Jamie Mackie (back) and David Wheeler (ankle) are out.

Defensive areas are Sunderland's main concern after Tyias Browning's season was ended by a groin injury and John O'Shea is another doubt.

Jake Clarke-Salter is suspended, while Marc Wilson is back training but is still some way from a playing return.

Match facts

  • QPR are unbeaten in their last five league matches against Sunderland (W3 D2).
  • Sunderland have lost their last two league visits to Loftus Road since a 3-2 win in the Premier League in December 2011, with Wes Brown scoring a 90th-minute winner.
  • QPR midfielder Luke Freeman has created 23 chances for striker Matt Smith in the Championship this season, the most from one player to another.
  • Sunderland have collected five points in their last 11 league visits to London (P11 W1 D2 L8).
  • The Hoops have not lost a home Championship match against a side starting the day bottom of the league since April 2006 against Crewe Alexandra (W4 D1 since).
  • Since the start of last season, Sunderland have started the day in the relegation zone for 61 of their 74 league matches (82% of their total games), including 25 of their last 27 Championship matches.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves35237562283476
2Cardiff35217752282470
3Aston Villa35199756322466
4Fulham361811762382465
5Derby361613755342161
6Middlesbrough361771250341658
7Bristol City361512953421157
8Preston361415745351057
9Sheff Utd35174144943655
10Brentford3514111052411153
11Millwall361313104337652
12Ipswich35156144744351
13Leeds36147154749-249
14Norwich351212113437-348
15Nottm Forest36135184354-1144
16QPR351010153952-1340
17Sheff Wed36813153850-1237
18Reading35811164049-935
19Bolton36811173155-2435
20Hull35712164653-733
21Barnsley35711173550-1532
22Birmingham3686222354-3130
23Burton3578202662-3629
24Sunderland36513183865-2728
