Preston North End 1-2 Fulham

On-loan striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored seven goals in his past five games for Fulham

Fulham boosted their promotion bid with a dramatic stoppage-time win at Preston that extended their unbeaten run to 15 league games.

Aleksandar Mitrovic won it in the 91st minute, heading in Tom Cairney's cross.

The Newcastle loanee had opened the scoring with 21 minutes to play after latching on to Cyrus Christie's ball.

Sean Maguire's header appeared to have secured the play-off chasing hosts a point, before Mitrovic's seventh goal in five games snatched the victory.

The Cottagers moved briefly up to third after the win, only to revert to fourth place following Aston Villa's victory over leaders Wolves in Saturday's late Championship game.

Mitrovic's match-winning brace highlighted his fine form for the visitors since arriving on loan in January, as Fulham picked up their 10th win in their past 12 league games.

Preston, who had won their previous two matches before facing Fulham, slipped to four points below the play-off places after Middlesbrough's win against Barnsley.

It was just a third defeat in 21 games for the hosts, who came within moments of sealing a well-earned point before Mitrovic's late heroics.

Preston manager Alex Neil:

"I don't think the best team won the game. People talk about Fulham being the best team in the division.

"I thought we were the better side, we had the better chances. For how much ball we had at the top end of the pitch we need to hurt them a little bit more.

"I thought my team were brilliant, I really did. I think our naivety at the end is what has probably cost us.

"I'm critical when I don't think we've played well but I thought we didn't everything I asked of them today."

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic:

"It is massive for us in one of the toughest away games we played.

"We knew what we would find here, they put us under lots of pressure, we didn't find it in the first 45 minutes but in the second half we grew up and we showed great spirit.

"We pushed hard after they scored and we realised we are still in a strong position to win the game and in the end it's credit for the ambition and the quality that they showed today, especially at the end of the match.

"They put us under stress and they are a strong and intensive side. The way for us to win the game in this kind of situation in the last minute, we must be satisfied."