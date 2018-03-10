Match ends, Preston North End 1, Fulham 2.
Preston North End 1-2 Fulham
-
- From the section Championship
Fulham boosted their promotion bid with a dramatic stoppage-time win at Preston that extended their unbeaten run to 15 league games.
Aleksandar Mitrovic won it in the 91st minute, heading in Tom Cairney's cross.
The Newcastle loanee had opened the scoring with 21 minutes to play after latching on to Cyrus Christie's ball.
Sean Maguire's header appeared to have secured the play-off chasing hosts a point, before Mitrovic's seventh goal in five games snatched the victory.
The Cottagers moved briefly up to third after the win, only to revert to fourth place following Aston Villa's victory over leaders Wolves in Saturday's late Championship game.
Mitrovic's match-winning brace highlighted his fine form for the visitors since arriving on loan in January, as Fulham picked up their 10th win in their past 12 league games.
Preston, who had won their previous two matches before facing Fulham, slipped to four points below the play-off places after Middlesbrough's win against Barnsley.
It was just a third defeat in 21 games for the hosts, who came within moments of sealing a well-earned point before Mitrovic's late heroics.
Preston manager Alex Neil:
"I don't think the best team won the game. People talk about Fulham being the best team in the division.
"I thought we were the better side, we had the better chances. For how much ball we had at the top end of the pitch we need to hurt them a little bit more.
"I thought my team were brilliant, I really did. I think our naivety at the end is what has probably cost us.
"I'm critical when I don't think we've played well but I thought we didn't everything I asked of them today."
Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic:
"It is massive for us in one of the toughest away games we played.
"We knew what we would find here, they put us under lots of pressure, we didn't find it in the first 45 minutes but in the second half we grew up and we showed great spirit.
"We pushed hard after they scored and we realised we are still in a strong position to win the game and in the end it's credit for the ambition and the quality that they showed today, especially at the end of the match.
"They put us under stress and they are a strong and intensive side. The way for us to win the game in this kind of situation in the last minute, we must be satisfied."
Line-ups
Preston
- 1Rudd
- 14Fisher
- 23Huntington
- 20Davies
- 3CunninghamSubstituted forWoodsat 45'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 4Pearson
- 11JohnsonSubstituted forHarropat 83'minutes
- 37Robinson
- 8Browne
- 29Barkhuizen
- 24MaguireSubstituted forBodinat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Clarke
- 7Horgan
- 10Harrop
- 12Gallagher
- 15Woods
- 22Maxwell
- 39Bodin
Fulham
- 1BettinelliBooked at 90mins
- 2FredericksSubstituted forChristieat 67'minutes
- 4Odoi
- 13Ream
- 21Targett
- 10Cairney
- 6McDonald
- 8Johansen
- 11AyitéSubstituted forPiazonat 59'minutes
- 32Mitrovic
- 3R SessegnonSubstituted forOjoat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Fonte
- 16Norwood
- 19Ojo
- 20Piazon
- 22Christie
- 27Button
- 47Kamara
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
- Attendance:
- 12,970
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Preston North End 1, Fulham 2.
Booking
Marcus Bettinelli (Fulham) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Preston North End 1, Fulham 2. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tom Cairney with a cross.
Attempt saved. Tom Barkhuizen (Preston North End) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Calum Woods with a cross.
Matt Targett (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Davies (Preston North End).
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Matt Targett.
Booking
Calum Woods (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sheyi Ojo (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Calum Woods (Preston North End).
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Sheyi Ojo replaces Ryan Sessegnon.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Billy Bodin replaces Sean Maguire.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Josh Harrop replaces Daniel Johnson.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Matt Targett.
Attempt blocked. Callum Robinson (Preston North End) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Pearson.
Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Preston North End 1, Fulham 1. Sean Maguire (Preston North End) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ben Pearson with a cross.
Attempt saved. Ben Davies (Preston North End) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Alan Browne (Preston North End) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Robinson with a cross.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Cyrus Christie.
Offside, Fulham. Marcus Bettinelli tries a through ball, but Ryan Sessegnon is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Preston North End 0, Fulham 1. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a corner.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Darnell Fisher.
Attempt blocked. Matt Targett (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stefan Johansen.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Cyrus Christie replaces Ryan Fredericks.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Tom Barkhuizen.
Foul by Sean Maguire (Preston North End).
Tim Ream (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Johnson (Preston North End).
Denis Odoi (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Tom Barkhuizen (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Pearson.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Lucas Piazon replaces Floyd Ayité.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Tim Ream.
Attempt missed. Callum Robinson (Preston North End) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tom Barkhuizen.
Paul Huntington (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham).
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Tom Barkhuizen.
Offside, Fulham. Tim Ream tries a through ball, but Floyd Ayité is caught offside.
Foul by Callum Robinson (Preston North End).