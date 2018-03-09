Championship
Sheff Wed15:00Bolton
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v Bolton Wanderers

Sean Clare
Sean Clare has scored once in four appearances for Sheffield Wednesday
Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay has said defenders Frederico Venancio (knock) and Daniel Pudil and midfielder Sean Clare (both ankle) could return.

The Owls remain without a number of players, including midfielder Barry Bannan and forward Fernando Forestieri.

Bolton boss Phil Parkinson will decide whether to bring David Wheater and Josh Vela back after their draw at Reading.

The pair started the defeat by Preston but were left out of their 18-man squad to face the Royals on Tuesday.

Match facts

  • Sheffield Wednesday have lost four of their last five home league matches against Bolton, although they won the most recent encounter in January 2016.
  • The Trotters have already beaten the Owls twice this season, winning in the EFL Cup second round in August and in the Championship in October.
  • Lucas Joao has been responsible for six of Sheffield Wednesday's last nine Championship goals.
  • Bolton have scored two goals in their last seven away Championship matches (W1 D2 L4).
  • Jos Luhukay has won just seven points from a possible 30 in his first 10 Championship matches as Wednesday boss (P10 W1 D4 L5).
  • Bolton boss Phil Parkinson has won seven of his 10 managerial meetings with Sheffield Wednesday in all competitions (D2 L1).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves35237562283476
2Cardiff35217752282470
3Aston Villa35199756322466
4Fulham361811762382465
5Derby361613755342161
6Middlesbrough361771250341658
7Bristol City361512953421157
8Preston361415745351057
9Sheff Utd35174144943655
10Brentford3514111052411153
11Millwall361313104337652
12Ipswich35156144744351
13Leeds36147154749-249
14Norwich351212113437-348
15Nottm Forest36135184354-1144
16QPR351010153952-1340
17Sheff Wed36813153850-1237
18Reading35811164049-935
19Bolton36811173155-2435
20Hull35712164653-733
21Barnsley35711173550-1532
22Birmingham3686222354-3130
23Burton3578202662-3629
24Sunderland36513183865-2728
View full Championship table

