Match ends, Ipswich Town 0, Sheffield United 0.
Ipswich Town 0-0 Sheffield United
-
- From the section Championship
Sheffield United lost ground on the Championship play-off spots after being held to a goalless draw at Ipswich.
Neither side seriously threatened before the break, with Town keeper Bartosz Bialkowski making light work of early Blades efforts, while keeper Jamal Blackman foiled Dominic Iorfa.
Bersant Celina also tested Blackman with a rare second-half chance.
United's James Wilson went closest to winning it, crashing a dipping shot against the post.
The draw left the Blades ninth in the table, but they slipped five points adrift of sixth-placed Middlesbrough following the Teesiders' 3-1 win over relegation-threatened Barnsley.
A share of the spoils meant Mick McCarthy's Tractor Boys have picked up seven points from a possible nine since 24 February and remain 12th.
After a largely uneventful opening 45 minutes, John Lundstram created the game's first real chance, wriggling free to tee up Ched Evans, who grappled with Luke Chambers before the ball broke loose and was harmlessly put over the bar.
Soon after Town's Celina forced Blackman into action, pushing the midfielder's 20-yard effort around the post.
With 12 minutes remaining Wilson saw his dipping shot come off the inside of the post and Billy Sharp could only redirect the rebound over the bar, leaving Chris Wilder's visitors to settle for a point.
Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy:
"I thought it was a right royal scrap from two teams who commit themselves to everything they do.
"Was there a great deal of quality? I'm not sure the pitch gives us the ability to have that quality to be quite honest, it's not wearing well.
"I thought we were good in the first half, in the second half I thought they were better than us but I'll take a goalless draw, they can't take that off us.
"I always take the positives out of it, not the negatives. It was not a great pitch - it's in poor shape at the minute - but it was a tough ferocious game."
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder:
"There were two honest teams and both were going for a result but the wicket wasn't the best.
"It's uncompromising and relentless is the division, and the schedule, and I thought my players in the second half really dug in and were positive in trying to win the game.
"I think we've spurned a couple of chances to win the game and I think if we had got our noses in front I believe we would have won."
Line-ups
Ipswich
- 33Bialkowski
- 2IorfaSubstituted forSpenceat 45'minutesSubstituted forGarnerat 81'minutes
- 27Carter-Vickers
- 4Chambers
- 6Webster
- 30Kenlock
- 25GleesonBooked at 84mins
- 8SkuseBooked at 40mins
- 16ConnollySubstituted forHyamat 60'minutes
- 9Waghorn
- 11Celina
Substitutes
- 12Spence
- 14Garner
- 18Ward
- 19Hyam
- 20Sears
- 22Nydam
- 24Crowe
Sheff Utd
- 27Blackman
- 6Basham
- 19StearmanBooked at 9mins
- 5O'Connell
- 2Baldock
- 20Evans
- 7LundstramSubstituted forDonaldsonat 87'minutes
- 4Fleck
- 3Stevens
- 32EvansSubstituted forWilsonat 69'minutes
- 10SharpSubstituted forBrooksat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Moore
- 11Donaldson
- 12Wilson
- 14Leonard
- 24Lafferty
- 26Holmes
- 36Brooks
- Referee:
- John Brooks
- Attendance:
- 15,152
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ipswich Town 0, Sheffield United 0.
Foul by James Wilson (Sheffield United).
Adam Webster (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Garner (Ipswich Town).
Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Garner (Ipswich Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Clayton Donaldson replaces John Lundstram.
Foul by James Wilson (Sheffield United).
Cole Skuse (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United).
Joe Garner (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by John Fleck following a set piece situation.
Booking
Stephen Gleeson (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
David Brooks (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stephen Gleeson (Ipswich Town).
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Richard Stearman.
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Joe Garner replaces Jordan Spence.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. David Brooks replaces Billy Sharp.
Attempt missed. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
James Wilson (Sheffield United) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by John Fleck.
Offside, Sheffield United. Jack O'Connell tries a through ball, but Billy Sharp is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. James Wilson replaces Ched Evans.
Attempt missed. Adam Webster (Ipswich Town) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Martyn Waghorn with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Jamal Blackman.
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Luke Hyam replaces Callum Connolly.
Attempt blocked. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Enda Stevens (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Spence (Ipswich Town).
Foul by John Lundstram (Sheffield United).
Adam Webster (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Sheffield United. George Baldock tries a through ball, but Ched Evans is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Lee Evans (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack O'Connell.
Attempt blocked. John Fleck (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack O'Connell.
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Jamal Blackman.
Attempt saved. Bersant Celina (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Myles Kenlock.
George Baldock (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Myles Kenlock (Ipswich Town).
Foul by Ched Evans (Sheffield United).