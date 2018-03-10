Reading 2-2 Leeds United

Reading have now only won eight league games from 36 this season

Out-of-form Reading and Leeds had to settle for a point each after a thrilling draw at the Madejski Stadium.

Under-pressure Royals boss Jaap Stam, whose side have now won only once in 17 Championship matches, led through Jon Dadi Bodvarsson's one-on-one finish.

Pontus Jansson's strike made it 1-1 and Leeds led after the break when Pablo Hernandez's shot found the top corner.

But the hosts denied Leeds just a second win in 13 league games thanks to Eunan O'Kane's unfortunate own goal.

Leeds keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell had to make several superb saves in the first half, notably to deny Dom Barrow and push a George Evans shot on to the bar, but he was powerless to prevent Bodvarsson giving the hosts the lead.

The visitors had also had chances, with Gaetano Berardi and Ezgjan Alioski both going close, before captain Jansson and Hernandez turned a pulsating match on its head either side of the break.

However, Leandro Bacuna ensured the hosts earned a point when his shot found the net after an unlucky deflection off O'Kane.

There were numerous opportunities to earn maximum points in the final 30 minutes but both sides lacked composure in front of goal, meaning Reading have now won just eight league games from 36 and drop to 19th in the table.

Leeds remain in 13th place, nine points off the play-offs.

Reading manager Jaap Stam:

"It was a deserved point. If you look at how we played in the first half, we were very good at times. We made the right decisions in what to do and when and how to go forward.

"We scored the first goal and created another couple of very good opportunities. They were 100 per cent chances and we needed to score them. When you can do that, then it's a totally different game.

"In the second half, after we'd got our equaliser, we tried to push forward. But, at times, we couldn't produce what we'd produced in the first half.

"It's a bit frustrating. No one misses chances deliberately but it's important that when you get into situations like that, you need to finish them."

Leeds head coach Paul Heckingbottom:

"The play-offs are out of my mind but they are attainable. My mind is on getting the players winning, working with them and pushing them.

"I want to begin to build a winning mentality because whatever happens this season, if we're not in the play-offs, we want to be in them next season, so all the work starts now.

"We worked our socks off to get back into the game and I thought that we were the better team in the second half.

"The game started pretty evenly and it was quite an open match. We grew into it after going. In the second half, we wanted to keep the ball more but be very positive with our passing through their midfield to the front four."