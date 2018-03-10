Match ends, Hull City 4, Norwich City 3.
Hull City 4-3 Norwich City
Hull City fought back from 3-1 down to end Norwich's seven-match unbeaten run in a game featuring four penalties.
Jackson Irvine slotted a fast-starting Hull in front before James Maddison's 21-minute hat-trick turned the game.
He scored twice from the spot, following fouls on Nelson Oliviera and Onel Hernandez, either side of a driven finish.
Two penalties from Abel Hernandez brought Hull level, before Harry Wilson's composed finish won it.
Norwich head coach Daniel Farke challenged his strikers to be more clinical after successive goalless draws, and Maddison responded with City's first away league hat-trick in more than 24 years following Irvine's opener.
But the goals came firmly against the run of play, with the Canaries' keeper Angus Gunn forced into several good saves either side of Maddison's treble.
And when referee Tim Robinson evened up the penalty count by pointing to the spot either side of half-time - the first for Jamal Lewis' push on Jarrod Bowen, followed by an off-the-ball incident - the hosts were deservedly level and on the front foot.
The visitors had conceded just seven goals in their previous 10 Championship outings, but had no answer to Hull's relentless pressure as they piled up 15 shots on target, including Wilson's priceless winner.
Hull's third win in six moved them up two places to 18th, and six points clear of the relegation places, while Norwich remain in 14th.
Hull City boss Nigel Adkins:
"I thought the players were magnificent.
"We've gone behind but we've responded, we've kept our composure. Great credit to the players.
"It's a fantastic performance in my eyes, the character shown by the players having gone 3-1 down. It's a big three points."
Norwich City manager Daniel Farke:
"I don't want to comment on the third goal for Hull because I think it's quite obvious, everyone in the stadium sees what happened there.
"Four penalties in a game, normally a free-kick or corner situation is pretty good for a penalty because you find someone with a hand on the shirt.
"I think in this situation someone waited for an opportunity to give this penalty. It was not even close to a penalty. You have to accept it though. It's hard to accept the loss because we were able to score three times."
Line-ups
Hull
- 12Marshall
- 34Aina
- 21Dawson
- 3Mazuch
- 24ClarkBooked at 87mins
- 16LarssonBooked at 56mins
- 22Henriksen
- 20BowenSubstituted forToralat 88'minutes
- 4Irvine
- 49WilsonSubstituted forHectorat 90+1'minutes
- 10HernándezSubstituted forCampbellat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Hector
- 7Grosicki
- 9Dicko
- 11Toral
- 25Campbell
- 29Tomori
- 36Burton
Norwich
- 1Gunn
- 4ReedSubstituted forHoolahanat 79'minutes
- 31Hanley
- 15Klose
- 26Lewis
- 27TetteyBooked at 49mins
- 10LeitnerSubstituted forPintoat 29'minutesBooked at 31mins
- 12WatkinsBooked at 20mins
- 23Maddison
- 25HernándezSubstituted forMurphyat 79'minutes
- 9Oliveira
Substitutes
- 2Pinto
- 3Husband
- 8Vrancic
- 11Murphy
- 14Hoolahan
- 32Srbeny
- 33McGovern
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
- Attendance:
- 15,120
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home15
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hull City 4, Norwich City 3.
Foul by Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City).
Jackson Irvine (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marley Watkins (Norwich City).
Michael Dawson (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City).
Markus Henriksen (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Michael Hector replaces Harry Wilson.
James Maddison (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fraizer Campbell (Hull City).
Attempt saved. Grant Hanley (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ivo Pinto with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Jon Toral replaces Jarrod Bowen.
Attempt missed. Grant Hanley (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Booking
Max Clark (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Marley Watkins (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Max Clark (Hull City).
Foul by Grant Hanley (Norwich City).
Fraizer Campbell (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Fraizer Campbell (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen.
Attempt saved. Ola Aina (Hull City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
James Maddison (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jackson Irvine (Hull City).
Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ondrej Mazuch (Hull City).
Attempt saved. Fraizer Campbell (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Michael Dawson with a headed pass.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Josh Murphy.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Wes Hoolahan replaces Harrison Reed.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Josh Murphy replaces Onel Hernández.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Jamal Lewis.
Goal!
Goal! Hull City 4, Norwich City 3. Harry Wilson (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Ondrej Mazuch.
Grant Hanley (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Fraizer Campbell (Hull City).
Attempt saved. Onel Hernández (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Maddison with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high. Assisted by Onel Hernández.
Jamal Lewis (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jarrod Bowen (Hull City).
Attempt missed. Ondrej Mazuch (Hull City) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Angus Gunn.