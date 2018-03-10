Hull City 4-3 Norwich City

Norwich City's leading scorer James Maddison took his league goal tally to 12 for the season

Hull City fought back from 3-1 down to end Norwich's seven-match unbeaten run in a game featuring four penalties.

Jackson Irvine slotted a fast-starting Hull in front before James Maddison's 21-minute hat-trick turned the game.

He scored twice from the spot, following fouls on Nelson Oliviera and Onel Hernandez, either side of a driven finish.

Two penalties from Abel Hernandez brought Hull level, before Harry Wilson's composed finish won it.

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke challenged his strikers to be more clinical after successive goalless draws, and Maddison responded with City's first away league hat-trick in more than 24 years following Irvine's opener.

But the goals came firmly against the run of play, with the Canaries' keeper Angus Gunn forced into several good saves either side of Maddison's treble.

And when referee Tim Robinson evened up the penalty count by pointing to the spot either side of half-time - the first for Jamal Lewis' push on Jarrod Bowen, followed by an off-the-ball incident - the hosts were deservedly level and on the front foot.

The visitors had conceded just seven goals in their previous 10 Championship outings, but had no answer to Hull's relentless pressure as they piled up 15 shots on target, including Wilson's priceless winner.

Hull's third win in six moved them up two places to 18th, and six points clear of the relegation places, while Norwich remain in 14th.

Hull City boss Nigel Adkins:

"I thought the players were magnificent.

"We've gone behind but we've responded, we've kept our composure. Great credit to the players.

"It's a fantastic performance in my eyes, the character shown by the players having gone 3-1 down. It's a big three points."

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke:

"I don't want to comment on the third goal for Hull because I think it's quite obvious, everyone in the stadium sees what happened there.

"Four penalties in a game, normally a free-kick or corner situation is pretty good for a penalty because you find someone with a hand on the shirt.

"I think in this situation someone waited for an opportunity to give this penalty. It was not even close to a penalty. You have to accept it though. It's hard to accept the loss because we were able to score three times."