Aston Villa v Wolves

Aston Villa are without experienced midfielder Glenn Whelan for the visit of Championship leaders Wolves.

The Republic of Ireland international has been ruled out for several weeks with a calf injury sustained in Tuesday's 3-0 win at Sunderland.

Wolves will start the game 10 points clear of Villa, following their own 3-0 midweek win against Leeds United.

Championship record signing Ruben Neves is available to return following his two-match suspension for 10 bookings.

Wolves midfielder Romain Saiss is one caution away from a two-game ban.

Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia is expected to return to training on Monday following the ankle injury he first suffered last April and which has now kept him sidelined since October.

SAM's prediction Home win 36% Draw 28% Away win 36%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce told BBC WM:

"Wolves are a very, very good side who have been there to be shot at from the start of the season.

"But the only thing that bothers me is how to beat them. They've bought well and they've got a lot of pace. But, if you get players for £16m or £18m in the Championship, then you should have pace.

"Whether they're doing anything wrong is for others to address. I've never really got involved in all that. I've got more on my plate trying to pick a team to get a result against them. But we have enough in our locker to give them a good game and I'm quietly confident. It's up to us to upset them.

"We've lost Glenn Whelan for the foreseeable future, which is a blow as he's one of our most experienced players. He was arguably our best player at Sunderland the other night and would have been really valuable to us."

