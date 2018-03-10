League One
Shrewsbury2Walsall0

Shrewsbury Town 2-0 Walsall

Shrewsbury continued their excellent season by beating Walsall to stay second in League One.

Alex Rodman and Abu Ogogo scored the goals as Paul Hurst's high-flying side added three more points to their tally.

Shrewsbury were rewarded for a bright start with a sixth-minute breakthrough as Rodman converted Jon Nolan's inviting low cross from the right.

The hosts nearly added to their lead shortly afterwards but Carlton Morris struck the post from Shaun Whalley's cross.

Then the influential Nolan hammered a powerful 20-yard drive over the bar.

Walsall were also lively going forward and Dean Henderson, the Shrewsbury goalkeeper, had to be alert to tip a Kieron Morris header over the bar.

Nicky Devlin then went close to an equaliser when he burst into the box and fired against the near post from a narrow angle before Erhun Oztumer was off-target from a 25-yard free kick.

Walsall's Liam Leahy headed against the woodwork in the closing stages before Shrewsbury doubled their lead in the 88th minute as skipper Ogogo swept home Rodman's cross from the right.

Line-ups

Shrewsbury

  • 1Henderson
  • 17HendrieBooked at 28mins
  • 22Nsiala
  • 5Sadler
  • 6Beckles
  • 4Godfrey
  • 7WhalleySubstituted forThomasat 80'minutes
  • 8Ogogo
  • 20NolanSubstituted forJohn-Lewisat 90'minutes
  • 23Rodman
  • 9MorrisSubstituted forPayneat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Lowe
  • 10Thomas
  • 11Gnahoua
  • 14John-Lewis
  • 15MacGillivray
  • 16Morris
  • 45Payne

Walsall

  • 13Roberts
  • 6Devlin
  • 24Roberts
  • 5Guthrie
  • 3Leahy
  • 11MorrisSubstituted forCuvelierat 71'minutes
  • 7ChambersBooked at 51mins
  • 4Dobson
  • 18NgoySubstituted forShaibuat 86'minutes
  • 10Oztumer
  • 20Bakayoko

Substitutes

  • 1Gillespie
  • 8Cuvelier
  • 15Kinsella
  • 16Shaibu
  • 17Flanagan
  • 23Fitzwater
  • 25Kouhyar
Referee:
Steve Martin
Attendance:
7,633

Match Stats

Home TeamShrewsburyAway TeamWalsall
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home13
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Shrewsbury Town 2, Walsall 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Shrewsbury Town 2, Walsall 0.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Dean Henderson.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Stefan Payne.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Omar Beckles.

Substitution

Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Lenell John-Lewis replaces Jon Nolan.

Goal!

Goal! Shrewsbury Town 2, Walsall 0. Abu Ogogo (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Rodman.

Attempt missed. Luke Hendrie (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. Justin Shaibu replaces Julien Ngoy.

Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nicky Devlin (Walsall).

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Mat Sadler.

Substitution

Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Nathan Thomas replaces Shaun Whalley.

Attempt missed. Ben Godfrey (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Stefan Payne replaces Carlton Morris.

Attempt missed. Nicky Devlin (Walsall) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Mat Sadler (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall).

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. Florent Cuvelier replaces Kieron Morris.

Attempt saved. Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Erhun Oztumer (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Aristote Nsiala (Shrewsbury Town) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box following a corner.

Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Jon Guthrie.

Ben Godfrey (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by George Dobson (Walsall).

Attempt missed. Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.

Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jon Guthrie (Walsall).

Booking

Adam Chambers (Walsall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Adam Chambers (Walsall).

Attempt missed. Kieron Morris (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Second Half

Second Half begins Shrewsbury Town 1, Walsall 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Shrewsbury Town 1, Walsall 0.

Attempt missed. Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Adam Chambers (Walsall).

Foul by Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town).

Luke Leahy (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Florent Cuvelier (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn372210570353576
2Shrewsbury35218647262171
3Wigan33208562233968
4Rotherham351951158401862
5Scunthorpe371513954441058
6Plymouth36159124443154
7Peterborough3514111057451253
8Charlton34149114445-151
9Bristol Rovers36155165153-250
10Bradford34155144851-350
11Gillingham361213114240249
12Portsmouth36154174347-449
13Southend35129144254-1245
14Walsall371111154754-744
15Doncaster361013134344-143
16Oxford Utd35119155053-342
17Blackpool351012134247-542
18Wimbledon36118173647-1141
19Oldham351010155060-1040
20Northampton36109173557-2239
21Fleetwood35108174657-1138
22Rochdale32711143341-832
23MK Dons35711173248-1632
24Bury3579193052-2230
