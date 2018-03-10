Match ends, Shrewsbury Town 2, Walsall 0.
Shrewsbury Town 2-0 Walsall
-
- From the section League One
Shrewsbury continued their excellent season by beating Walsall to stay second in League One.
Alex Rodman and Abu Ogogo scored the goals as Paul Hurst's high-flying side added three more points to their tally.
Shrewsbury were rewarded for a bright start with a sixth-minute breakthrough as Rodman converted Jon Nolan's inviting low cross from the right.
The hosts nearly added to their lead shortly afterwards but Carlton Morris struck the post from Shaun Whalley's cross.
Then the influential Nolan hammered a powerful 20-yard drive over the bar.
Walsall were also lively going forward and Dean Henderson, the Shrewsbury goalkeeper, had to be alert to tip a Kieron Morris header over the bar.
Nicky Devlin then went close to an equaliser when he burst into the box and fired against the near post from a narrow angle before Erhun Oztumer was off-target from a 25-yard free kick.
Walsall's Liam Leahy headed against the woodwork in the closing stages before Shrewsbury doubled their lead in the 88th minute as skipper Ogogo swept home Rodman's cross from the right.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Shrewsbury
- 1Henderson
- 17HendrieBooked at 28mins
- 22Nsiala
- 5Sadler
- 6Beckles
- 4Godfrey
- 7WhalleySubstituted forThomasat 80'minutes
- 8Ogogo
- 20NolanSubstituted forJohn-Lewisat 90'minutes
- 23Rodman
- 9MorrisSubstituted forPayneat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Lowe
- 10Thomas
- 11Gnahoua
- 14John-Lewis
- 15MacGillivray
- 16Morris
- 45Payne
Walsall
- 13Roberts
- 6Devlin
- 24Roberts
- 5Guthrie
- 3Leahy
- 11MorrisSubstituted forCuvelierat 71'minutes
- 7ChambersBooked at 51mins
- 4Dobson
- 18NgoySubstituted forShaibuat 86'minutes
- 10Oztumer
- 20Bakayoko
Substitutes
- 1Gillespie
- 8Cuvelier
- 15Kinsella
- 16Shaibu
- 17Flanagan
- 23Fitzwater
- 25Kouhyar
- Referee:
- Steve Martin
- Attendance:
- 7,633
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Shrewsbury Town 2, Walsall 0.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Dean Henderson.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Stefan Payne.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Omar Beckles.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Lenell John-Lewis replaces Jon Nolan.
Goal!
Goal! Shrewsbury Town 2, Walsall 0. Abu Ogogo (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Rodman.
Attempt missed. Luke Hendrie (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Justin Shaibu replaces Julien Ngoy.
Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nicky Devlin (Walsall).
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Mat Sadler.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Nathan Thomas replaces Shaun Whalley.
Attempt missed. Ben Godfrey (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Stefan Payne replaces Carlton Morris.
Attempt missed. Nicky Devlin (Walsall) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Mat Sadler (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall).
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Florent Cuvelier replaces Kieron Morris.
Attempt saved. Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Erhun Oztumer (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Aristote Nsiala (Shrewsbury Town) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box following a corner.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Jon Guthrie.
Ben Godfrey (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Dobson (Walsall).
Attempt missed. Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.
Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jon Guthrie (Walsall).
Booking
Adam Chambers (Walsall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adam Chambers (Walsall).
Attempt missed. Kieron Morris (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Second Half
Second Half begins Shrewsbury Town 1, Walsall 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Shrewsbury Town 1, Walsall 0.
Attempt missed. Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adam Chambers (Walsall).
Foul by Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town).
Luke Leahy (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Florent Cuvelier (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.