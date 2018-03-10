League One
Bristol Rovers 1-1 Northampton Town

Substitute Kevin Luckassen netted a second-half equaliser as 10-man Northampton held out for a League One draw at Bristol Rovers.

The hosts went ahead in the 34th minutes when Northampton goalkeeper Richard O'Donnell parried a shot from inside the box by Ellis Harrison, only for Kyle Bennett to latch onto the rebound and net from close range.

But Luckassen headed the Cobblers level after 62 minutes within moments of going on, rising to convert Brendan Moloney's right-wing cross.

Northampton had midfielder Matt Crooks sent off after 74 minutes for a second yellow card after he clattered into Stuart Sinclair.

And the visitors were grateful to a fine late save from O'Donnell to keep out Dominic Telford's low drive.

The first half saw Rovers midfielder Liam Sercombe clip the crossbar with a volley from 25 yards after 11 minutes and O'Donnell save well from Harrison.

Northampton's best first-half chance fell to striker Chris Long, who capitalised on an error by Tony Craig to break clear, but saw his shot saved by Sam Slocombe.

Line-ups

Bristol Rovers

  • 1Slocombe
  • 22PartingtonSubstituted forJ Clarkeat 71'minutes
  • 4Lockyer
  • 25Craig
  • 3Brown
  • 24SinclairBooked at 70minsSubstituted forMooreat 76'minutes
  • 14Lines
  • 7Sercombe
  • 26Bennett
  • 9Harrison
  • 30GaffneySubstituted forTelfordat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Nichols
  • 15J Clarke
  • 16Broadbent
  • 18Telford
  • 19Moore
  • 21Smith
  • 23Mensah

Northampton

  • 13O'Donnell
  • 2Moloney
  • 6Taylor
  • 37Turnbull
  • 39Bunney
  • 14Hoskins
  • 22CrooksBooked at 74mins
  • 29Grimes
  • 45AriyibiSubstituted forLuckassenat 60'minutes
  • 21O'TooleSubstituted forPereiraat 45'minutesBooked at 83mins
  • 19LongBooked at 22minsSubstituted forFaceyat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Cornell
  • 5Barnett
  • 11Powell
  • 17McWilliams
  • 24Facey
  • 28Pereira
  • 42Luckassen
Referee:
Eddie Ilderton
Attendance:
9,054

Match Stats

Home TeamBristol RoversAway TeamNorthampton
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home22
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home10
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Bristol Rovers 1, Northampton Town 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bristol Rovers 1, Northampton Town 1.

Attempt missed. Liam Sercombe (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Chris Lines (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kevin Luckassen (Northampton Town).

Foul by Tony Craig (Bristol Rovers).

Kevin Luckassen (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Byron Moore (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Richard O'Donnell.

Attempt saved. Dominic Telford (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. Liam Sercombe (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Ash Taylor.

Attempt saved. Dominic Telford (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by James Clarke.

Booking

Hildeberto Pereira (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt saved. Chris Lines (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Matt Grimes (Northampton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, Northampton Town. Shay Facey replaces Chris Long.

Foul by Tom Lockyer (Bristol Rovers).

Kevin Luckassen (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Liam Sercombe (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Byron Moore replaces Stuart Sinclair.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Dominic Telford replaces Rory Gaffney.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Matt Crooks (Northampton Town) for a bad foul.

Stuart Sinclair (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Matt Crooks (Northampton Town).

Attempt blocked. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol Rovers. James Clarke replaces Joe Partington.

Booking

Stuart Sinclair (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Stuart Sinclair (Bristol Rovers).

Matt Crooks (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Matt Crooks (Northampton Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Joe Partington (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Matt Crooks (Northampton Town).

Attempt missed. Ellis Harrison (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Ash Taylor.

Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Ash Taylor.

Attempt missed. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Kyle Bennett (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn372210570353576
2Shrewsbury35218647262171
3Wigan33208562233968
4Rotherham351951158401862
5Scunthorpe371513954441058
6Plymouth36159124443154
7Peterborough3514111057451253
8Charlton34149114445-151
9Bristol Rovers36155165153-250
10Bradford34155144851-350
11Gillingham361213114240249
12Portsmouth36154174347-449
13Southend35129144254-1245
14Walsall371111154754-744
15Doncaster361013134344-143
16Oxford Utd35119155053-342
17Blackpool351012134247-542
18Wimbledon36118173647-1141
19Oldham351010155060-1040
20Northampton36109173557-2239
21Fleetwood35108174657-1138
22Rochdale32711143341-832
23MK Dons35711173248-1632
24Bury3579193052-2230
