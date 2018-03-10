Match ends, Bristol Rovers 1, Northampton Town 1.
Bristol Rovers 1-1 Northampton Town
- From the section League One
Substitute Kevin Luckassen netted a second-half equaliser as 10-man Northampton held out for a League One draw at Bristol Rovers.
The hosts went ahead in the 34th minutes when Northampton goalkeeper Richard O'Donnell parried a shot from inside the box by Ellis Harrison, only for Kyle Bennett to latch onto the rebound and net from close range.
But Luckassen headed the Cobblers level after 62 minutes within moments of going on, rising to convert Brendan Moloney's right-wing cross.
Northampton had midfielder Matt Crooks sent off after 74 minutes for a second yellow card after he clattered into Stuart Sinclair.
And the visitors were grateful to a fine late save from O'Donnell to keep out Dominic Telford's low drive.
The first half saw Rovers midfielder Liam Sercombe clip the crossbar with a volley from 25 yards after 11 minutes and O'Donnell save well from Harrison.
Northampton's best first-half chance fell to striker Chris Long, who capitalised on an error by Tony Craig to break clear, but saw his shot saved by Sam Slocombe.
Line-ups
Bristol Rovers
- 1Slocombe
- 22PartingtonSubstituted forJ Clarkeat 71'minutes
- 4Lockyer
- 25Craig
- 3Brown
- 24SinclairBooked at 70minsSubstituted forMooreat 76'minutes
- 14Lines
- 7Sercombe
- 26Bennett
- 9Harrison
- 30GaffneySubstituted forTelfordat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Nichols
- 15J Clarke
- 16Broadbent
- 18Telford
- 19Moore
- 21Smith
- 23Mensah
Northampton
- 13O'Donnell
- 2Moloney
- 6Taylor
- 37Turnbull
- 39Bunney
- 14Hoskins
- 22CrooksBooked at 74mins
- 29Grimes
- 45AriyibiSubstituted forLuckassenat 60'minutes
- 21O'TooleSubstituted forPereiraat 45'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 19LongBooked at 22minsSubstituted forFaceyat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Cornell
- 5Barnett
- 11Powell
- 17McWilliams
- 24Facey
- 28Pereira
- 42Luckassen
- Referee:
- Eddie Ilderton
- Attendance:
- 9,054
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home10
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bristol Rovers 1, Northampton Town 1.
Attempt missed. Liam Sercombe (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Chris Lines (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kevin Luckassen (Northampton Town).
Foul by Tony Craig (Bristol Rovers).
Kevin Luckassen (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Byron Moore (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Richard O'Donnell.
Attempt saved. Dominic Telford (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Liam Sercombe (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Ash Taylor.
Attempt saved. Dominic Telford (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by James Clarke.
Booking
Hildeberto Pereira (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. Chris Lines (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Matt Grimes (Northampton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Shay Facey replaces Chris Long.
Foul by Tom Lockyer (Bristol Rovers).
Kevin Luckassen (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Liam Sercombe (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Byron Moore replaces Stuart Sinclair.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Dominic Telford replaces Rory Gaffney.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Matt Crooks (Northampton Town) for a bad foul.
Stuart Sinclair (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matt Crooks (Northampton Town).
Attempt blocked. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. James Clarke replaces Joe Partington.
Booking
Stuart Sinclair (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Stuart Sinclair (Bristol Rovers).
Matt Crooks (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Matt Crooks (Northampton Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Joe Partington (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Matt Crooks (Northampton Town).
Attempt missed. Ellis Harrison (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Ash Taylor.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Ash Taylor.
Attempt missed. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Kyle Bennett (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.