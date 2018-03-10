Bristol Rovers 1-1 Northampton Town

Substitute Kevin Luckassen netted a second-half equaliser as 10-man Northampton held out for a League One draw at Bristol Rovers.

The hosts went ahead in the 34th minutes when Northampton goalkeeper Richard O'Donnell parried a shot from inside the box by Ellis Harrison, only for Kyle Bennett to latch onto the rebound and net from close range.

But Luckassen headed the Cobblers level after 62 minutes within moments of going on, rising to convert Brendan Moloney's right-wing cross.

Northampton had midfielder Matt Crooks sent off after 74 minutes for a second yellow card after he clattered into Stuart Sinclair.

And the visitors were grateful to a fine late save from O'Donnell to keep out Dominic Telford's low drive.

The first half saw Rovers midfielder Liam Sercombe clip the crossbar with a volley from 25 yards after 11 minutes and O'Donnell save well from Harrison.

Northampton's best first-half chance fell to striker Chris Long, who capitalised on an error by Tony Craig to break clear, but saw his shot saved by Sam Slocombe.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.