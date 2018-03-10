AFC Wimbledon 2-1 Oxford United

From the section

Jon Meades scored his first goal since October 2016 to give struggling AFC Wimbledon a crucial home victory over out-of-form Oxford.

The Dons took the lead with a controversial 32nd-minute penalty from Lyle Taylor but defender Todd Kane levelled for the visitors just before half-time before Meades struck against his former club to earn victory for the hosts.

Managerless Oxford dominated the early exchanges with midfielder Ryan Ledson shooting wide from the centre circle after just 11 seconds, before Dons defender Barry Fuller cleared Isaac Buckley-Ricketts' header off the line.

Before scoring the opener, Wimbledon striker Taylor fired over from 35 yards before curling a low shot inches wide of the post.

The hosts took the lead after referee Chris Sarginson point to the spot when Harry Forrester was felled by visiting defender Kane, who inadvertently slipped in the penalty area.

However, the Chelsea loanee made amends six minutes later by equalising for the U's after Dons goalkeeper George Long parried Buckley-Ricketts' initial effort.

Substitute Wes Thomas spurned a brilliant chance for the U's when he fired straight at Long from inside the penalty area following a mistake from Deji Oshilaja.

But former Oxford man Meades won the match 19 minutes from time when he slotted home unmarked at the back post from Taylor's free-kick.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.