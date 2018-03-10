Match ends, AFC Wimbledon 2, Oxford United 1.
AFC Wimbledon 2-1 Oxford United
Jon Meades scored his first goal since October 2016 to give struggling AFC Wimbledon a crucial home victory over out-of-form Oxford.
The Dons took the lead with a controversial 32nd-minute penalty from Lyle Taylor but defender Todd Kane levelled for the visitors just before half-time before Meades struck against his former club to earn victory for the hosts.
Managerless Oxford dominated the early exchanges with midfielder Ryan Ledson shooting wide from the centre circle after just 11 seconds, before Dons defender Barry Fuller cleared Isaac Buckley-Ricketts' header off the line.
Before scoring the opener, Wimbledon striker Taylor fired over from 35 yards before curling a low shot inches wide of the post.
The hosts took the lead after referee Chris Sarginson point to the spot when Harry Forrester was felled by visiting defender Kane, who inadvertently slipped in the penalty area.
However, the Chelsea loanee made amends six minutes later by equalising for the U's after Dons goalkeeper George Long parried Buckley-Ricketts' initial effort.
Substitute Wes Thomas spurned a brilliant chance for the U's when he fired straight at Long from inside the penalty area following a mistake from Deji Oshilaja.
But former Oxford man Meades won the match 19 minutes from time when he slotted home unmarked at the back post from Taylor's free-kick.
Line-ups
Wimbledon
- 1Long
- 2Fuller
- 32Charles
- 4Oshilaja
- 7Francomb
- 11ForresterBooked at 61minsSubstituted forSoaresat 87'minutes
- 8Abdou
- 14Trotter
- 17BarchamSubstituted forMeadesat 45'minutes
- 10McDonaldSubstituted forPigottat 45'minutes
- 33Taylor
Substitutes
- 3Meades
- 5Nightingale
- 18Parrett
- 19Soares
- 21Kaja
- 24McDonnell
- 39Pigott
Oxford Utd
- 1Eastwood
- 19Kane
- 16Dickie
- 30Mousinho
- 29Smith-Brown
- 8Ledson
- 14Ruffels
- 32Buckley-RickettsSubstituted forvan Kesselat 63'minutes
- 11BrannaganBooked at 90mins
- 21Ferreira da SilvaSubstituted forHenryat 81'minutes
- 20ObikaSubstituted forThomasat 63'minutesBooked at 88mins
Substitutes
- 6Martin
- 9Thomas
- 13Shearer
- 17Henry
- 27Mowatt
- 36Napa
- 39van Kessel
- Referee:
- Chris Sarginson
- Attendance:
- 4,592
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, AFC Wimbledon 2, Oxford United 1.
Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robert Dickie (Oxford United).
Liam Trotter (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United).
Attempt blocked. Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Ryan Ledson (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Booking
Wes Thomas (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jonathan Meades (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Wes Thomas (Oxford United).
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Tom Soares replaces Harry Forrester.
Attempt blocked. James Henry (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Barry Fuller (AFC Wimbledon) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Barry Fuller (AFC Wimbledon).
Josh Ruffels (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Darius Charles (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gino van Kessel (Oxford United).
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. James Henry replaces Ricardinho.
Jonathan Meades (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Ledson (Oxford United).
Jonathan Meades (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gino van Kessel (Oxford United).
Attempt missed. Harry Forrester (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from long range on the left is close, but misses to the right.
Harry Forrester (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Todd Kane (Oxford United).
Foul by Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon).
John Mousinho (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adedeji Oshilaja (AFC Wimbledon).
(Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Harry Forrester (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ryan Ledson (Oxford United).
Goal!
Goal! AFC Wimbledon 2, Oxford United 1. Jonathan Meades (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.
Harry Forrester (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Wes Thomas (Oxford United).
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by George Long.
Attempt saved. Wes Thomas (Oxford United) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner.
Darius Charles (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Wes Thomas (Oxford United).