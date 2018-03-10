Peterborough United 4-1 Charlton Athletic

Steve Evans made a winning start in charge of Peterborough with an ultimately comfortable win against fellow League One play-off hopefuls Charlton.

Andrew Hughes, a Marcus Maddison penalty and two late goals for Jack Marriott helped Peterborough leapfrog their opponents.

Michal Zyro had pulled a goal back for the visitors who saw Josh Magennis miss a penalty at 1-0 down.

The opener came a minute before half-time when a cleared free-kick fell to Joe Ward on the left. The winger crossed to the back post where Hughes side-footed in.

Charlton had a great chance to equalise in the 54th minute when Peterborough defender Liam Shephard was penalised for a shove on Magennis inside the box, but the striker's penalty went wide of the left-hand post.

Five minutes later Maddison showed Magennis how it should be done to make it 2-0, the Posh winger slotting his penalty down the middle after he had been tripped by left-back Naby Sarr.

The visitors did pull a goal back when Zyro flicked in fellow substitute Ben Reeves' right-wing cross, but Marriott converted Danny Lloyd's pass nine minutes from time to make it 3-1.

Marriott then headed in his 27th goal of the season from a Jermaine Anderson cross three minutes later to complete the scoring.

