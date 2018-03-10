Match ends, Peterborough United 4, Charlton Athletic 1.
Peterborough United 4-1 Charlton Athletic
-
Steve Evans made a winning start in charge of Peterborough with an ultimately comfortable win against fellow League One play-off hopefuls Charlton.
Andrew Hughes, a Marcus Maddison penalty and two late goals for Jack Marriott helped Peterborough leapfrog their opponents.
Michal Zyro had pulled a goal back for the visitors who saw Josh Magennis miss a penalty at 1-0 down.
The opener came a minute before half-time when a cleared free-kick fell to Joe Ward on the left. The winger crossed to the back post where Hughes side-footed in.
Charlton had a great chance to equalise in the 54th minute when Peterborough defender Liam Shephard was penalised for a shove on Magennis inside the box, but the striker's penalty went wide of the left-hand post.
Five minutes later Maddison showed Magennis how it should be done to make it 2-0, the Posh winger slotting his penalty down the middle after he had been tripped by left-back Naby Sarr.
The visitors did pull a goal back when Zyro flicked in fellow substitute Ben Reeves' right-wing cross, but Marriott converted Danny Lloyd's pass nine minutes from time to make it 3-1.
Marriott then headed in his 27th goal of the season from a Jermaine Anderson cross three minutes later to complete the scoring.
Line-ups
Peterborough
- 1Bond
- 2Shephard
- 6BaldwinBooked at 40mins
- 27Taylor
- 3Hughes
- 8Forrester
- 18Da Silva LopesSubstituted forAndersonat 83'minutes
- 15WardSubstituted forDoughtyat 69'minutes
- 11Maddison
- 14Marriott
- 26BogleSubstituted forLloyd-McGoldrickat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Lloyd-McGoldrick
- 16Morias
- 20Doughty
- 21Anderson
- 25O'Malley
- 32Freestone
- 37Cooper
Charlton
- 1Amos
- 20SollyBooked at 40mins
- 6Pearce
- 15Konsa
- 23SarrBooked at 85mins
- 4JacksonSubstituted forAjoseat 67'minutes
- 19Forster-Caskey
- 11KaikaiSubstituted forReevesat 63'minutes
- 17Aribo
- 14Fosu-Henry
- 9MagennisSubstituted forZyroat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Bauer
- 7Marshall
- 8Ajose
- 12Reeves
- 26Lennon
- 27Zyro
- 35Maynard-Brewer
- Referee:
- Brett Huxtable
- Attendance:
- 6,337
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Peterborough United 4, Charlton Athletic 1.
Foul by Danny Lloyd (Peterborough United).
Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Doughty (Peterborough United).
Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Naby Sarr (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Peterborough United 4, Charlton Athletic 1. Jack Marriott (Peterborough United) header from the left side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jermaine Anderson.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Jermaine Anderson replaces Leonardo Da Silva Lopes.
Goal!
Goal! Peterborough United 3, Charlton Athletic 1. Jack Marriott (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Danny Lloyd.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Ezri Konsa Ngoyo.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Chris Solly.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Danny Lloyd replaces Omar Bogle.
Goal!
Goal! Peterborough United 2, Charlton Athletic 1. Michal Zyro (Charlton Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ben Reeves.
Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Taylor (Peterborough United).
Attempt missed. Naby Sarr (Charlton Athletic) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Michael Doughty.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Michael Doughty replaces Joe Ward.
Attempt missed. Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) header from very close range misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Nicky Ajose replaces Johnnie Jackson.
Attempt blocked. Johnnie Jackson (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Jack Baldwin (Peterborough United).
Michal Zyro (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Michal Zyro replaces Josh Magennis.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Ben Reeves replaces Sullay Kaikai.
Attempt missed. Sullay Kaikai (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Peterborough United 2, Charlton Athletic 0. Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Penalty Peterborough United. Marcus Maddison draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Naby Sarr (Charlton Athletic) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Josh Magennis (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot misses to the right. Josh Magennis should be disappointed.
Penalty conceded by Jack Baldwin (Peterborough United) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Charlton Athletic. Josh Magennis draws a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from long range on the right is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Jack Baldwin.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Chris Forrester.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Liam Shephard.
Second Half
Second Half begins Peterborough United 1, Charlton Athletic 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Peterborough United 1, Charlton Athletic 0.