Match ends, Blackburn Rovers 3, Blackpool 0.
Blackburn Rovers 3-0 Blackpool
-
- From the section League One
Blackburn strengthened their promotion charge with a comfortable victory over Blackpool.
Bradley Dack broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage-time and two second-half goals from in-form Adam Armstrong settled proceedings as the league leaders remain five points ahead of second-placed Shrewsbury and extended their unbeaten run to 16 matches.
Former Rovers striker Nathan Delfounso had the gilt-edge chance during the early exchanges but goalkeeper David Raya brilliantly tipped over his close-range effort.
They were made to pay at the end of the half when Charlie Mulgrew's sumptuous free-kick was glanced home by Dack at the near post for his 15th goal of the campaign.
Armstrong put the contest to bed after 69 minutes with a stunning curling effort from 25 yards following good work from Dack to set him up.
Blackpool almost halved the deficit but striker Danny Graham headed Curtis Tilt's looping header off the line.
Armstrong added gloss to the scoreline by slotting home Elliott Bennett's low cross for his seventh Blackburn goal and help his side move eight points clear of third-placed Wigan.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Blackburn
- 1Raya
- 2NyambeSubstituted forEvansat 16'minutesBooked at 48mins
- 26Lenihan
- 14MulgrewBooked at 85mins
- 3Williams
- 31Bennett
- 6Smallwood
- 19PayneSubstituted forConwayat 69'minutes
- 23DackSubstituted forBellat 77'minutes
- 18Armstrong
- 10Graham
Substitutes
- 9Samuel
- 13Leutwiler
- 17Bell
- 20Antonsson
- 25Downing
- 29Evans
- 32Conway
Blackpool
- 28Lumley
- 20Turton
- 5Robertson
- 16Tilt
- 23Daniel
- 14Ryan
- 44SpearingSubstituted forGnanduilletat 70'minutes
- 30DelfounesoBooked at 59mins
- 15Longstaff
- 17Solomon-OtaborSubstituted forPhilliskirkat 76'minutes
- 7VassellBooked at 51minsSubstituted forAgyeiat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Taylor
- 6Aimson
- 8D'Almeida
- 11Gnanduillet
- 18Philliskirk
- 22Agyei
- 37Mafoumbi
- Referee:
- Lee Probert
- Attendance:
- 13,230
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 3, Blackpool 0.
Foul by Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers).
Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool).
Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sean Longstaff (Blackpool).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Danny Graham (Blackburn Rovers) because of an injury.
Foul by Danny Graham (Blackburn Rovers).
Curtis Tilt (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Blackburn Rovers 3, Blackpool 0. Adam Armstrong (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Elliott Bennett.
Hand ball by Jimmy Ryan (Blackpool).
Attempt missed. Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Derrick Williams.
Attempt blocked. Jimmy Ryan (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers).
Colin Daniel (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Richard Smallwood (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sean Longstaff (Blackpool).
Attempt blocked. Adam Armstrong (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Amari'i Bell (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oliver Turton (Blackpool).
Attempt saved. Richard Smallwood (Blackburn Rovers) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Amari'i Bell replaces Bradley Dack.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Danny Philliskirk replaces Viv Solomon-Otabor.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Daniel Agyei replaces Kyle Vassell.
Attempt missed. Adam Armstrong (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Armand Gnanduillet replaces Jay Spearing.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Craig Conway replaces Jack Payne.
Goal!
Goal! Blackburn Rovers 2, Blackpool 0. Adam Armstrong (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Bradley Dack.
Attempt missed. Kyle Vassell (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Adam Armstrong (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Hand ball by Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers).
Attempt saved. Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers) header from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Nathan Delfouneso (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card.
Jack Payne (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nathan Delfouneso (Blackpool).