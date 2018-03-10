Match ends, Rotherham United 0, Rochdale 1.
Rotherham United 0-1 Rochdale
-
- From the section League One
Rochdale gave their chances of survival a huge boost with victory at promotion-chasing Rotherham United.
The Millers' 14-game unbeaten run was ended as Stephen Humphrys struck the game's only goal.
Rotherham's Marek Rodak made the first save of the game as he rushed out to deny Andrew Cannon.
The visitors threatened again through Humphrys but his shot was diverted wide of goal.
Rotherham thought they would have a half-time lead but Richard Wood's header was disallowed for a foul on Josh Lillis.
Rochdale's Brad Inman was denied early in the second half by another good stop from Rodak after bursting clear of the defence.
The away side deservedly went ahead after 67 minutes when Humphrys lashed a shot into the bottom corner following a rapid build-up.
Joe Mattock denied Ian Henderson a good chance for a second with a well-timed tackle in the box.
Semi Ajayi's late effort for Rotherham was cleared off the line and Rochdale hung on for back-to-back league victories.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Rotherham
- 13Rodák
- 2EmmanuelSubstituted forPalmerat 77'minutes
- 5Ajayi
- 6WoodBooked at 88mins
- 3Mattock
- 7FordeSubstituted forR Williamsat 59'minutes
- 17Towell
- 4Vaulks
- 22NewellBooked at 90mins
- 24Smith
- 10BallSubstituted forLaveryat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Palmer
- 11Taylor
- 12Price
- 20Ihiekwe
- 21Yates
- 23R Williams
- 31Lavery
Rochdale
- 1Lillis
- 6McGahey
- 4McNulty
- 21Delaney
- 2Rafferty
- 17InmanSubstituted forRathboneat 82'minutes
- 10Camps
- 27Cannon
- 16Done
- 7HumphrysSubstituted forDaviesat 77'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 40Henderson
Substitutes
- 12Wiseman
- 14Rathbone
- 19Davies
- 22Moore
- 25Adshead
- 31Hart
- 33Dobre
- Referee:
- Graham Salisbury
- Attendance:
- 8,418
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away22
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rotherham United 0, Rochdale 1.
Booking
Joe Newell (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Joe Mattock (Rotherham United).
Steve Davies (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Caolan Lavery (Rotherham United).
Jimmy McNulty (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Ian Henderson (Rochdale) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
Steve Davies (Rochdale) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Richard Wood (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Richard Wood (Rotherham United).
Callum Camps (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Sam Hart (Rochdale) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt blocked. Semi Ajayi (Rotherham United) header from very close range is blocked.
Will Vaulks (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joseph Rafferty (Rochdale).
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Jimmy McNulty.
Ryan Williams (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Matt Done (Rochdale).
Foul by Will Vaulks (Rotherham United).
Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Oliver Rathbone replaces Bradden Inman.
Joe Mattock (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ian Henderson (Rochdale).
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Steve Davies replaces Stephen Humphrys.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Matthew Palmer replaces Joshua Emmanuel.
Attempt missed. Richard Wood (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Caolan Lavery (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Joe Mattock (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Callum Camps (Rochdale).
Foul by Stephen Humphrys (Rochdale).
Joshua Emmanuel (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Richard Wood.
Attempt blocked. Callum Camps (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Joe Mattock (Rotherham United).
Joseph Rafferty (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Semi Ajayi.
Attempt blocked. Bradden Inman (Rochdale) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Caolan Lavery replaces David Ball.
Foul by Richard Wood (Rotherham United).