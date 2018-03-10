League One
Rotherham0Rochdale1

Rotherham United 0-1 Rochdale

Rochdale gave their chances of survival a huge boost with victory at promotion-chasing Rotherham United.

The Millers' 14-game unbeaten run was ended as Stephen Humphrys struck the game's only goal.

Rotherham's Marek Rodak made the first save of the game as he rushed out to deny Andrew Cannon.

The visitors threatened again through Humphrys but his shot was diverted wide of goal.

Rotherham thought they would have a half-time lead but Richard Wood's header was disallowed for a foul on Josh Lillis.

Rochdale's Brad Inman was denied early in the second half by another good stop from Rodak after bursting clear of the defence.

The away side deservedly went ahead after 67 minutes when Humphrys lashed a shot into the bottom corner following a rapid build-up.

Joe Mattock denied Ian Henderson a good chance for a second with a well-timed tackle in the box.

Semi Ajayi's late effort for Rotherham was cleared off the line and Rochdale hung on for back-to-back league victories.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Rotherham

  • 13Rodák
  • 2EmmanuelSubstituted forPalmerat 77'minutes
  • 5Ajayi
  • 6WoodBooked at 88mins
  • 3Mattock
  • 7FordeSubstituted forR Williamsat 59'minutes
  • 17Towell
  • 4Vaulks
  • 22NewellBooked at 90mins
  • 24Smith
  • 10BallSubstituted forLaveryat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Palmer
  • 11Taylor
  • 12Price
  • 20Ihiekwe
  • 21Yates
  • 23R Williams
  • 31Lavery

Rochdale

  • 1Lillis
  • 6McGahey
  • 4McNulty
  • 21Delaney
  • 2Rafferty
  • 17InmanSubstituted forRathboneat 82'minutes
  • 10Camps
  • 27Cannon
  • 16Done
  • 7HumphrysSubstituted forDaviesat 77'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 40Henderson

Substitutes

  • 12Wiseman
  • 14Rathbone
  • 19Davies
  • 22Moore
  • 25Adshead
  • 31Hart
  • 33Dobre
Referee:
Graham Salisbury
Attendance:
8,418

Match Stats

Home TeamRotherhamAway TeamRochdale
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home7
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home16
Away22

Live Text

Match ends, Rotherham United 0, Rochdale 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Rotherham United 0, Rochdale 1.

Booking

Joe Newell (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Joe Mattock (Rotherham United).

Steve Davies (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Caolan Lavery (Rotherham United).

Jimmy McNulty (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Ian Henderson (Rochdale) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Booking

Steve Davies (Rochdale) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Richard Wood (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Richard Wood (Rotherham United).

Callum Camps (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Sam Hart (Rochdale) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt blocked. Semi Ajayi (Rotherham United) header from very close range is blocked.

Will Vaulks (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Joseph Rafferty (Rochdale).

Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Jimmy McNulty.

Ryan Williams (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Matt Done (Rochdale).

Foul by Will Vaulks (Rotherham United).

Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Rochdale. Oliver Rathbone replaces Bradden Inman.

Joe Mattock (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ian Henderson (Rochdale).

Substitution

Substitution, Rochdale. Steve Davies replaces Stephen Humphrys.

Substitution

Substitution, Rotherham United. Matthew Palmer replaces Joshua Emmanuel.

Attempt missed. Richard Wood (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Caolan Lavery (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Joe Mattock (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Callum Camps (Rochdale).

Foul by Stephen Humphrys (Rochdale).

Joshua Emmanuel (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Richard Wood.

Attempt blocked. Callum Camps (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Joe Mattock (Rotherham United).

Joseph Rafferty (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Semi Ajayi.

Attempt blocked. Bradden Inman (Rochdale) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Rotherham United. Caolan Lavery replaces David Ball.

Foul by Richard Wood (Rotherham United).

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn372210570353576
2Shrewsbury35218647262171
3Wigan33208562233968
4Rotherham351951158401862
5Scunthorpe371513954441058
6Plymouth36159124443154
7Peterborough3514111057451253
8Charlton34149114445-151
9Bristol Rovers36155165153-250
10Bradford34155144851-350
11Gillingham361213114240249
12Portsmouth36154174347-449
13Southend35129144254-1245
14Walsall371111154754-744
15Doncaster361013134344-143
16Oxford Utd35119155053-342
17Blackpool351012134247-542
18Wimbledon36118173647-1141
19Oldham351010155060-1040
20Northampton36109173557-2239
21Fleetwood35108174657-1138
22Rochdale32711143341-832
23MK Dons35711173248-1632
24Bury3579193052-2230
View full League One table

Top Stories