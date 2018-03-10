Rotherham United 0-1 Rochdale

From the section

Rochdale gave their chances of survival a huge boost with victory at promotion-chasing Rotherham United.

The Millers' 14-game unbeaten run was ended as Stephen Humphrys struck the game's only goal.

Rotherham's Marek Rodak made the first save of the game as he rushed out to deny Andrew Cannon.

The visitors threatened again through Humphrys but his shot was diverted wide of goal.

Rotherham thought they would have a half-time lead but Richard Wood's header was disallowed for a foul on Josh Lillis.

Rochdale's Brad Inman was denied early in the second half by another good stop from Rodak after bursting clear of the defence.

The away side deservedly went ahead after 67 minutes when Humphrys lashed a shot into the bottom corner following a rapid build-up.

Joe Mattock denied Ian Henderson a good chance for a second with a well-timed tackle in the box.

Semi Ajayi's late effort for Rotherham was cleared off the line and Rochdale hung on for back-to-back league victories.

