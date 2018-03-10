Bury 2-2 Oldham Athletic

Match ends, Bury 2, Oldham Athletic 2.
Bury remain bottom of the League One table after local rivals Oldham came back from 2-0 down to earn a valuable draw.
The visitors battled back gamely with strikes from Craig Davies and Ben Pringle as they stretched their unbeaten run to five matches after falling behind to first-half goals from Jay O'Shea and Neil Danns.
Bury dominated the first half and deservedly went ahead after 13 minutes when Oldham defender Wilfried Moimbe headed the ball straight into O'Shea's path for the midfielder to fire home from 20 yards.
Oldham goalkeeper Johny Placide denied Harry Bunn with a superb save before the Shakers doubled their lead 11 minutes before half-time.
Danns ran at the heart of the defence before looping a shot over Placide, via a slight deflection from an away defender.
Oldham managed to halve the deficit four minutes before the interval when Davies tapped home after Duckens Nazon's deflected shot fell kindly at his feet.
It was almost 2-2 shortly after the restart when Kean Bryan's curling free-kick was brilliantly saved by Bury goalkeeper Connor Ripley.
However, the Latics got the reward their second-half display deserved when Pringle smashed home left-footed from 15 yards to move themselves two points away from the relegation zone.
Line-ups
Bury
- 12Ripley
- 14Edwards
- 27Cameron
- 5ThompsonBooked at 86mins
- 3Leigh
- 16IsmailSubstituted forHansonat 74'minutes
- 30InceSubstituted forTutteat 63'minutes
- 31Danns
- 26O'Shea
- 33BunnSubstituted forMayorat 81'minutes
- 19Miller
Substitutes
- 1Murphy
- 2Jones
- 4Tutte
- 8Dawson
- 10Mayor
- 24Styles
- 32Hanson
Oldham
- 19Placide
- 2Dummigan
- 5GerrardSubstituted forWilsonat 38'minutes
- 40Bryan
- 3MoimbéBooked at 10mins
- 29ByrneBooked at 82mins
- 6Gardner
- 24Fane
- 18Pringle
- 9DaviesSubstituted forHollowayat 56'minutes
- 12NazonSubstituted forDoyleat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 1de la Paz
- 4Wilson
- 10Holloway
- 11McLaughlin
- 13Doyle
- 16McEleney
- 23Hunt
- Referee:
- Andy Woolmer
- Attendance:
- 5,904
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
