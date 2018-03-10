League One
Southend0Doncaster0

Southend United 0-0 Doncaster Rovers

Southend were held to a goalless draw by Doncaster in a drab encounter at Roots Hall.

In a game played on a terrible surface, Doncaster wasted an early chance to take the lead when an unmarked Joe Wright headed James Coppinger's right wing corner wide of the right post.

The Shrimpers hit back with Stephen McLaughlin firing wide of the left post when clear on through before the visitors were denied by a stunning double save from Mark Oxley who kept out efforts from John Marquis and Alex Kiwomya in quick succession.

After the break, Southend winger Michael Kightly sent a low shot flashing across the face of goal before Michael Turner saw a header tipped wide of the left post by Marosi.

But both teams struggled to create clear-cut chances as the game, between two sides separated by just one league position and two points before kick-off, could not be separated with Anthony Wordsworth sending a late opportunity over the crossbar for the Shrimpers.

Line-ups

Southend

  • 1Oxley
  • 24Demetriou
  • 6Turner
  • 5Ferdinand
  • 3Coker
  • 11McLaughlin
  • 16Yearwood
  • 44Wright
  • 7KightlySubstituted forHarrisonat 80'minutes
  • 10CoxSubstituted forWordsworthat 68'minutes
  • 9FortunéSubstituted forLadapoat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Wordsworth
  • 8Timlin
  • 13Bishop
  • 18Mantom
  • 19Ladapo
  • 21Harrison
  • 27Kyprianou

Doncaster

  • 13Marosi
  • 17Blair
  • 5BaudryBooked at 52mins
  • 15Wright
  • 8Mason
  • 16Houghton
  • 4McCullough
  • 23KiwomyaSubstituted forMayat 69'minutes
  • 26Coppinger
  • 10Rowe
  • 9Marquis

Substitutes

  • 1Lawlor
  • 7Kongolo
  • 11Williams
  • 12Whiteman
  • 19May
  • 27Ben Khemis
Referee:
Kevin Johnson
Attendance:
6,766

Match Stats

Home TeamSouthendAway TeamDoncaster
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home10
Away6
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home7
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Southend United 0, Doncaster Rovers 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Southend United 0, Doncaster Rovers 0.

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Matty Blair.

Dru Yearwood (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jordan Houghton (Doncaster Rovers).

Attempt missed. Anthony Wordsworth (Southend United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Anthony Wordsworth (Southend United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Ben Coker (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jordan Houghton (Doncaster Rovers).

Substitution

Substitution, Southend United. Freddie Ladapo replaces Marc-Antoine Fortuné.

Substitution

Substitution, Southend United. Shayon Harrison replaces Michael Kightly.

Attempt missed. John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Foul by Michael Turner (Southend United).

Alfie May (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jason Demetriou (Southend United).

Mathieu Baudry (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Matty Blair.

Substitution

Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Alfie May replaces Alex Kiwomya.

Substitution

Substitution, Southend United. Anthony Wordsworth replaces Simon Cox.

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Matty Blair.

Foul by Anton Ferdinand (Southend United).

Alex Kiwomya (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Marko Marosi.

Attempt saved. Michael Turner (Southend United) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner.

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Marko Marosi.

Attempt saved. Michael Kightly (Southend United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Jason Demetriou (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers).

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Michael Kightly.

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Michael Turner.

Booking

Mathieu Baudry (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt saved. Niall Mason (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Michael Turner.

Second Half

Second Half begins Southend United 0, Doncaster Rovers 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Southend United 0, Doncaster Rovers 0.

Attempt saved. Stephen McLaughlin (Southend United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Michael Turner.

Attempt blocked. Stephen McLaughlin (Southend United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Jordan Houghton (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ben Coker (Southend United).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn372210570353576
2Shrewsbury35218647262171
3Wigan33208562233968
4Rotherham351951158401862
5Scunthorpe371513954441058
6Plymouth36159124443154
7Peterborough3514111057451253
8Charlton34149114445-151
9Bristol Rovers36155165153-250
10Bradford34155144851-350
11Gillingham361213114240249
12Portsmouth36154174347-449
13Southend35129144254-1245
14Walsall371111154754-744
15Doncaster361013134344-143
16Oxford Utd35119155053-342
17Blackpool351012134247-542
18Wimbledon36118173647-1141
19Oldham351010155060-1040
20Northampton36109173557-2239
21Fleetwood35108174657-1138
22Rochdale32711143341-832
23MK Dons35711173248-1632
24Bury3579193052-2230
View full League One table

