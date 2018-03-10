Southend United 0-0 Doncaster Rovers

Southend were held to a goalless draw by Doncaster in a drab encounter at Roots Hall.

In a game played on a terrible surface, Doncaster wasted an early chance to take the lead when an unmarked Joe Wright headed James Coppinger's right wing corner wide of the right post.

The Shrimpers hit back with Stephen McLaughlin firing wide of the left post when clear on through before the visitors were denied by a stunning double save from Mark Oxley who kept out efforts from John Marquis and Alex Kiwomya in quick succession.

After the break, Southend winger Michael Kightly sent a low shot flashing across the face of goal before Michael Turner saw a header tipped wide of the left post by Marosi.

But both teams struggled to create clear-cut chances as the game, between two sides separated by just one league position and two points before kick-off, could not be separated with Anthony Wordsworth sending a late opportunity over the crossbar for the Shrimpers.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.