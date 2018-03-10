Match ends, Southend United 0, Doncaster Rovers 0.
Southend United 0-0 Doncaster Rovers
Southend were held to a goalless draw by Doncaster in a drab encounter at Roots Hall.
In a game played on a terrible surface, Doncaster wasted an early chance to take the lead when an unmarked Joe Wright headed James Coppinger's right wing corner wide of the right post.
The Shrimpers hit back with Stephen McLaughlin firing wide of the left post when clear on through before the visitors were denied by a stunning double save from Mark Oxley who kept out efforts from John Marquis and Alex Kiwomya in quick succession.
After the break, Southend winger Michael Kightly sent a low shot flashing across the face of goal before Michael Turner saw a header tipped wide of the left post by Marosi.
But both teams struggled to create clear-cut chances as the game, between two sides separated by just one league position and two points before kick-off, could not be separated with Anthony Wordsworth sending a late opportunity over the crossbar for the Shrimpers.
Southend
- 1Oxley
- 24Demetriou
- 6Turner
- 5Ferdinand
- 3Coker
- 11McLaughlin
- 16Yearwood
- 44Wright
- 7KightlySubstituted forHarrisonat 80'minutes
- 10CoxSubstituted forWordsworthat 68'minutes
- 9FortunéSubstituted forLadapoat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Wordsworth
- 8Timlin
- 13Bishop
- 18Mantom
- 19Ladapo
- 21Harrison
- 27Kyprianou
Doncaster
- 13Marosi
- 17Blair
- 5BaudryBooked at 52mins
- 15Wright
- 8Mason
- 16Houghton
- 4McCullough
- 23KiwomyaSubstituted forMayat 69'minutes
- 26Coppinger
- 10Rowe
- 9Marquis
Substitutes
- 1Lawlor
- 7Kongolo
- 11Williams
- 12Whiteman
- 19May
- 27Ben Khemis
- Referee:
- Kevin Johnson
- Attendance:
- 6,766
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away8
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southend United 0, Doncaster Rovers 0.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Matty Blair.
Dru Yearwood (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan Houghton (Doncaster Rovers).
Attempt missed. Anthony Wordsworth (Southend United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Anthony Wordsworth (Southend United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Ben Coker (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jordan Houghton (Doncaster Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Freddie Ladapo replaces Marc-Antoine Fortuné.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Shayon Harrison replaces Michael Kightly.
Attempt missed. John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Foul by Michael Turner (Southend United).
Alfie May (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jason Demetriou (Southend United).
Mathieu Baudry (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Matty Blair.
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Alfie May replaces Alex Kiwomya.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Anthony Wordsworth replaces Simon Cox.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Matty Blair.
Foul by Anton Ferdinand (Southend United).
Alex Kiwomya (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Marko Marosi.
Attempt saved. Michael Turner (Southend United) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Marko Marosi.
Attempt saved. Michael Kightly (Southend United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Jason Demetriou (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers).
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Michael Kightly.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Michael Turner.
Booking
Mathieu Baudry (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. Niall Mason (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Michael Turner.
Second Half
Second Half begins Southend United 0, Doncaster Rovers 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Southend United 0, Doncaster Rovers 0.
Attempt saved. Stephen McLaughlin (Southend United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Michael Turner.
Attempt blocked. Stephen McLaughlin (Southend United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Jordan Houghton (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Coker (Southend United).