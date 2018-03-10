Match ends, Wigan Athletic 3, Scunthorpe United 3.
Wigan Athletic 3-3 Scunthorpe United
-
Substitute Gary Roberts popped up with an 87th-minute equaliser to deny Scunthorpe what would have been a massive away win at Wigan in a six-goal thriller in League One.
It had looked like Ivan Toney, who spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Wigan before being recalled by parent club Newcastle and sent back out to Scunthorpe, had won it for the visitors with a clinical finish eight minutes into the second half.
But Roberts had other ideas, with a cool finish from close range shortly after coming on to the pitch.
Wigan had earlier twice led in a very entertaining first half containing four goals.
First Chey Dunkley headed home Max Power's corner after only 13 minutes, before Tom Hopper equalised three minutes later at the third attempt after being denied by goalkeeper Christian Walton and then hitting the post with the rebound.
Will Grigg put Wigan back in front with a scruffy goal two minutes before the break but, in first half stoppage-time, Hopper added his second with a fine header into the corner of the net.
Line-ups
Wigan
- 1Walton
- 2ByrneSubstituted forRobertsat 83'minutes
- 22Dunkley
- 33BurnBooked at 90mins
- 26JamesSubstituted forBruceat 62'minutes
- 5Morsy
- 6Power
- 4PerkinsSubstituted forVaughanat 61'minutes
- 25PowellBooked at 90mins
- 17Jacobs
- 9Grigg
Substitutes
- 7Walker
- 8Vaughan
- 11Massey
- 14Bruce
- 18Roberts
- 23Jones
- 28Fulton
Scunthorpe
- 1Gilks
- 12Bishop
- 21Burgess
- 23McArdle
- 5Wallace
- 19HolmesBooked at 77mins
- 24Yates
- 6Ojo
- 11Morris
- 9Toney
- 14Hopper
Substitutes
- 3Townsend
- 4Crofts
- 16Adelakun
- 20Goode
- 26McGeehan
- 29Wootton
- 31Watson
- Referee:
- Dean Whitestone
- Attendance:
- 8,438
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away6
- Corners
- Home9
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wigan Athletic 3, Scunthorpe United 3.
Attempt saved. James Vaughan (Wigan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Ivan Toney (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Booking
Dan Burn (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Alex Bruce (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Alex Bruce.
Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Duane Holmes (Scunthorpe United).
Attempt blocked. James Vaughan (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Wigan Athletic 3, Scunthorpe United 3. Gary Roberts (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Neal Bishop.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Gary Roberts replaces Nathan Byrne.
Jamie Walker (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cameron Burgess (Scunthorpe United).
Attempt blocked. Ryan Yates (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. William Grigg (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic).
Ryan Yates (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Duane Holmes (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic).
Ivan Toney (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
James Vaughan (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cameron Burgess (Scunthorpe United).
Delay in match Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Max Power (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Ryan Yates.
Foul by Max Power (Wigan Athletic).
Ryan Yates (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Dan Burn.
Attempt saved. Funso Ojo (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Alex Bruce replaces Reece James.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. James Vaughan replaces David Perkins.
Attempt missed. Max Power (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic).
Tom Hopper (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Wigan Athletic 2, Scunthorpe United 3. Ivan Toney (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Ryan Yates (Scunthorpe United) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.
Attempt saved. Max Power (Wigan Athletic) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Dan Burn (Wigan Athletic) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high following a corner.