Crawley Town 1-1 Morecambe
Callum Lang's stoppage-time opener was not enough for all three points as Karlan Ahearne-Grant hit back to earn Crawley a draw with Morecambe.
Nineteen-year-old substitute Lang scored in the first minute of added time to give the struggling visitors the lead.
But midfielder Ahearne-Grant replied two minutes later from point blank range after Joe McNerney helped on a cross by Enzio Boldewijn.
Crawley goalkeeper Glenn Morris was called into action early on when he turned a stinging left-footed drive from winger Gregg Wylde past the post.
Morecambe had a let off shortly after as the on-loan Ahearne-Grant put a shot across the face of the goal from a short pass by Mark Randall.
The hosts threatened when a cross by Lewis Young was cleared off the line by Sam Lavelle before Boldewijn drove over from a good position for the hosts.
Skipper Jimmy Smith got a shot on target for Crawley moments after the break, with keeper Barry Roche punching the ball out and Boldewijn heading the rebound wide.
A backheel by Smith later set up Young, but his goal-bound shot was blocked by Dean Winnard.
And before the late drama, Smith put a good chance over for Crawley while Morecambe's Andrew Fleming was denied when he fired against the crossbar four minutes from time.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Crawley
- 1Morris
- 2Young
- 6ConnollyBooked at 83mins
- 15YorwerthBooked at 90mins
- 3Doherty
- 4PayneBooked at 69minsSubstituted forMcNerneyat 86'minutes
- 21Bulman
- 25RandallSubstituted forCamaraat 64'minutes
- 8Smith
- 7Boldewijn
- 9Ahearne-Grant
Substitutes
- 5McNerney
- 12Mersin
- 17Djaló
- 20Tajbakhsh
- 22Lelan
- 27Sanoh
- 28Camara
Morecambe
- 1Roche
- 6Winnard
- 16LavelleBooked at 59mins
- 2McGowan
- 28McGurk
- 8Fleming
- 24Rose
- 11EllisonSubstituted forCampbellat 77'minutes
- 14Conlan
- 21WyldeSubstituted forThompsonat 64'minutes
- 15WildigSubstituted forLangat 64'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 4Kenyon
- 7Thompson
- 9Oliver
- 10Campbell
- 12Nizic
- 17Lund
- 29Lang
- Referee:
- Brendan Malone
- Attendance:
- 1,642
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home10
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crawley Town 1, Morecambe 1.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Michael Rose.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Luke Conlan.
Goal!
Goal! Crawley Town 1, Morecambe 1. Karlan Ahearne-Grant (Crawley Town) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joe McNerney.
Booking
Callum Lang (Morecambe) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Crawley Town 0, Morecambe 1. Callum Lang (Morecambe) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aaron McGowan.
Attempt missed. Adam McGurk (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Booking
Josh Yorwerth (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Josh Yorwerth (Crawley Town).
Callum Lang (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Josh Doherty.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Joe McNerney replaces Josh Payne.
Andrew Fleming (Morecambe) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Josh Yorwerth (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Garry Thompson (Morecambe).
Attempt missed. Jimmy Smith (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Booking
Mark Connolly (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mark Connolly (Crawley Town).
Adam Campbell (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Panutche Camara (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrew Fleming (Morecambe).
Attempt missed. Adam McGurk (Morecambe) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Josh Payne (Crawley Town) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. Aaron McGowan (Morecambe) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Adam Campbell replaces Kevin Ellison.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Sam Lavelle.
Attempt blocked. Karlan Ahearne-Grant (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Josh Payne (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Josh Yorwerth (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Garry Thompson (Morecambe).
Booking
Josh Payne (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Josh Payne (Crawley Town).
Callum Lang (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Sam Lavelle.
Attempt blocked. Lewis Young (Crawley Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Garry Thompson replaces Gregg Wylde.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Callum Lang replaces Aaron Wildig.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Panutche Camara replaces Mark Randall.
Dannie Bulman (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.