Crawley1Morecambe1

Crawley Town 1-1 Morecambe

Callum Lang's stoppage-time opener was not enough for all three points as Karlan Ahearne-Grant hit back to earn Crawley a draw with Morecambe.

Nineteen-year-old substitute Lang scored in the first minute of added time to give the struggling visitors the lead.

But midfielder Ahearne-Grant replied two minutes later from point blank range after Joe McNerney helped on a cross by Enzio Boldewijn.

Crawley goalkeeper Glenn Morris was called into action early on when he turned a stinging left-footed drive from winger Gregg Wylde past the post.

Morecambe had a let off shortly after as the on-loan Ahearne-Grant put a shot across the face of the goal from a short pass by Mark Randall.

The hosts threatened when a cross by Lewis Young was cleared off the line by Sam Lavelle before Boldewijn drove over from a good position for the hosts.

Skipper Jimmy Smith got a shot on target for Crawley moments after the break, with keeper Barry Roche punching the ball out and Boldewijn heading the rebound wide.

A backheel by Smith later set up Young, but his goal-bound shot was blocked by Dean Winnard.

And before the late drama, Smith put a good chance over for Crawley while Morecambe's Andrew Fleming was denied when he fired against the crossbar four minutes from time.

Line-ups

Crawley

  • 1Morris
  • 2Young
  • 6ConnollyBooked at 83mins
  • 15YorwerthBooked at 90mins
  • 3Doherty
  • 4PayneBooked at 69minsSubstituted forMcNerneyat 86'minutes
  • 21Bulman
  • 25RandallSubstituted forCamaraat 64'minutes
  • 8Smith
  • 7Boldewijn
  • 9Ahearne-Grant

Substitutes

  • 5McNerney
  • 12Mersin
  • 17Djaló
  • 20Tajbakhsh
  • 22Lelan
  • 27Sanoh
  • 28Camara

Morecambe

  • 1Roche
  • 6Winnard
  • 16LavelleBooked at 59mins
  • 2McGowan
  • 28McGurk
  • 8Fleming
  • 24Rose
  • 11EllisonSubstituted forCampbellat 77'minutes
  • 14Conlan
  • 21WyldeSubstituted forThompsonat 64'minutes
  • 15WildigSubstituted forLangat 64'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 4Kenyon
  • 7Thompson
  • 9Oliver
  • 10Campbell
  • 12Nizic
  • 17Lund
  • 29Lang
Referee:
Brendan Malone
Attendance:
1,642

Match Stats

Home TeamCrawleyAway TeamMorecambe
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home15
Away12
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home10
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Crawley Town 1, Morecambe 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Crawley Town 1, Morecambe 1.

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Michael Rose.

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Luke Conlan.

Goal!

Goal! Crawley Town 1, Morecambe 1. Karlan Ahearne-Grant (Crawley Town) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joe McNerney.

Booking

Callum Lang (Morecambe) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

Goal!

Goal! Crawley Town 0, Morecambe 1. Callum Lang (Morecambe) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aaron McGowan.

Attempt missed. Adam McGurk (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Booking

Josh Yorwerth (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Josh Yorwerth (Crawley Town).

Callum Lang (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Josh Doherty.

Substitution

Substitution, Crawley Town. Joe McNerney replaces Josh Payne.

Andrew Fleming (Morecambe) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.

Josh Yorwerth (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Garry Thompson (Morecambe).

Attempt missed. Jimmy Smith (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Booking

Mark Connolly (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Mark Connolly (Crawley Town).

Adam Campbell (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Panutche Camara (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrew Fleming (Morecambe).

Attempt missed. Adam McGurk (Morecambe) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Josh Payne (Crawley Town) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt missed. Aaron McGowan (Morecambe) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Morecambe. Adam Campbell replaces Kevin Ellison.

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Sam Lavelle.

Attempt blocked. Karlan Ahearne-Grant (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Josh Payne (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Josh Yorwerth (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Garry Thompson (Morecambe).

Booking

Josh Payne (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Josh Payne (Crawley Town).

Callum Lang (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Sam Lavelle.

Attempt blocked. Lewis Young (Crawley Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Morecambe. Garry Thompson replaces Gregg Wylde.

Substitution

Substitution, Morecambe. Callum Lang replaces Aaron Wildig.

Substitution

Substitution, Crawley Town. Panutche Camara replaces Mark Randall.

Dannie Bulman (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington36225961392271
2Luton36209776373969
3Notts County371811859382165
4Wycombe36189968521663
5Mansfield361614655371862
6Exeter34185114538759
7Lincoln City361512950391157
8Coventry351761239281157
9Swindon36183155554157
10Carlisle371510125346755
11Newport361313104646052
12Crawley36157144244-252
13Colchester361312114642451
14Cambridge371311133747-1050
15Cheltenham371111155253-144
16Stevenage361110154853-543
17Yeovil35108174657-1138
18Crewe36114214359-1637
19Forest Green36107194361-1837
20Grimsby37910183154-2337
21Morecambe35812153546-1136
22Port Vale3599173850-1236
23Chesterfield3586213664-2830
24Barnet3678213353-2029
View full League Two table

