Crawley Town 1-1 Morecambe

Callum Lang's stoppage-time opener was not enough for all three points as Karlan Ahearne-Grant hit back to earn Crawley a draw with Morecambe.

Nineteen-year-old substitute Lang scored in the first minute of added time to give the struggling visitors the lead.

But midfielder Ahearne-Grant replied two minutes later from point blank range after Joe McNerney helped on a cross by Enzio Boldewijn.

Crawley goalkeeper Glenn Morris was called into action early on when he turned a stinging left-footed drive from winger Gregg Wylde past the post.

Morecambe had a let off shortly after as the on-loan Ahearne-Grant put a shot across the face of the goal from a short pass by Mark Randall.

The hosts threatened when a cross by Lewis Young was cleared off the line by Sam Lavelle before Boldewijn drove over from a good position for the hosts.

Skipper Jimmy Smith got a shot on target for Crawley moments after the break, with keeper Barry Roche punching the ball out and Boldewijn heading the rebound wide.

A backheel by Smith later set up Young, but his goal-bound shot was blocked by Dean Winnard.

And before the late drama, Smith put a good chance over for Crawley while Morecambe's Andrew Fleming was denied when he fired against the crossbar four minutes from time.

