Grimsby Town 1-1 Port Vale

A last-gasp goal from James Berrett rescued a point for Grimsby as they drew with fellow strugglers Port Vale in Michael Jolley's first game in charge.

David Worrall had opened the scoring for Vale inside 10 minutes, and the Mariners had to wait until the death to get back on level terms.

James McKeown also saved a Michael Tonge penalty shortly after the hour.

New boss Jolley, who has succeeded Russell Slade, made five changes while the Valiants were missing top-scorer Tom Pope.

The hosts looked to get on the front foot from the start and they forged the first chance when Siriki Dembele struck an effort over on the half-turn.

However, soon after at the other end, the visitors dealt a hammer blow.

A cross from the left was not dealt with by Town - and Worrall was on hand at the far post to take a touch and drill the ball into the bottom corner.

Grimsby had chances in the second half, but they left it late as Berrett popped up in the Vale box to equalise with a cool finish.

Line-ups

Grimsby

  • 1McKeown
  • 2Davies
  • 16SulimanSubstituted forHall-Johnsonat 53'minutes
  • 5ClarkeBooked at 90mins
  • 6Collins
  • 23Fox
  • 7BerrettBooked at 27mins
  • 8RoseSubstituted forCardwellat 65'minutes
  • 15Clifton
  • 27DembeleSubstituted forKellyat 77'minutes
  • 29Matt

Substitutes

  • 9Hooper
  • 11Kelly
  • 12Mills
  • 17Cardwell
  • 20Jaiyesimi
  • 30Killip
  • 31Hall-Johnson

Port Vale

  • 23Boot
  • 5Davis
  • 33HowkinsBooked at 88mins
  • 24Smith
  • 11MontañoSubstituted forGibbonsat 67'minutes
  • 32TongeBooked at 30mins
  • 8Pugh
  • 34HannantSubstituted forWhitfieldat 78'minutes
  • 10WorrallBooked at 79mins
  • 15ForresterSubstituted forBarnettat 67'minutes
  • 7Myers-Harness

Substitutes

  • 2Howe
  • 4Raglan
  • 12Hornby
  • 14Barnett
  • 21Gibbons
  • 28Wilson
  • 31Whitfield
Referee:
Seb Stockbridge
Attendance:
5,198

Match Stats

Home TeamGrimsbyAway TeamPort Vale
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home10
Away12
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home15
Away21

Live Text

Match ends, Grimsby Town 1, Port Vale 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Grimsby Town 1, Port Vale 1.

Booking

Nathan Clarke (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ben Whitfield (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Nathan Clarke (Grimsby Town).

Nathan Clarke (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tyrone Barnett (Port Vale).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Goal!

Goal! Grimsby Town 1, Port Vale 1. James Berrett (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Kyle Howkins (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamille Matt (Grimsby Town).

Andrew Fox (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ben Whitfield (Port Vale).

Booking

Ben Whitfield (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Harry Cardwell (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ben Whitfield (Port Vale).

Attempt blocked. David Worrall (Port Vale) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Back pass by James McKeown (Grimsby Town).

(Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Tyrone Barnett (Port Vale) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Harry Cardwell (Grimsby Town).

(Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Michael Tonge.

Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by James Gibbons.

Booking

David Worrall (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Sam Kelly (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Worrall (Port Vale).

Substitution

Substitution, Port Vale. Ben Whitfield replaces Luke Hannant.

Substitution

Substitution, Grimsby Town. Sam Kelly replaces Siriki Dembele.

Anton Forrester (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Danny Collins (Grimsby Town).

Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Ben Davies.

Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Reece Hall-Johnson.

Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Ryan Boot.

Attempt saved. Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. Jamille Matt (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Ben Davies (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Harry Cardwell (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tyrone Barnett (Port Vale).

Attempt missed. Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington36225961392271
2Luton36209776373969
3Notts County371811859382165
4Wycombe36189968521663
5Mansfield361614655371862
6Exeter34185114538759
7Lincoln City361512950391157
8Coventry351761239281157
9Swindon36183155554157
10Carlisle371510125346755
11Newport361313104646052
12Crawley36157144244-252
13Colchester361312114642451
14Cambridge371311133747-1050
15Cheltenham371111155253-144
16Stevenage361110154853-543
17Yeovil35108174657-1138
18Crewe36114214359-1637
19Forest Green36107194361-1837
20Grimsby37910183154-2337
21Morecambe35812153546-1136
22Port Vale3599173850-1236
23Chesterfield3586213664-2830
24Barnet3678213353-2029
View full League Two table

