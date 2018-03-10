Match ends, Grimsby Town 1, Port Vale 1.
Grimsby Town 1-1 Port Vale
-
- From the section League Two
A last-gasp goal from James Berrett rescued a point for Grimsby as they drew with fellow strugglers Port Vale in Michael Jolley's first game in charge.
David Worrall had opened the scoring for Vale inside 10 minutes, and the Mariners had to wait until the death to get back on level terms.
James McKeown also saved a Michael Tonge penalty shortly after the hour.
New boss Jolley, who has succeeded Russell Slade, made five changes while the Valiants were missing top-scorer Tom Pope.
The hosts looked to get on the front foot from the start and they forged the first chance when Siriki Dembele struck an effort over on the half-turn.
However, soon after at the other end, the visitors dealt a hammer blow.
A cross from the left was not dealt with by Town - and Worrall was on hand at the far post to take a touch and drill the ball into the bottom corner.
Grimsby had chances in the second half, but they left it late as Berrett popped up in the Vale box to equalise with a cool finish.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Grimsby
- 1McKeown
- 2Davies
- 16SulimanSubstituted forHall-Johnsonat 53'minutes
- 5ClarkeBooked at 90mins
- 6Collins
- 23Fox
- 7BerrettBooked at 27mins
- 8RoseSubstituted forCardwellat 65'minutes
- 15Clifton
- 27DembeleSubstituted forKellyat 77'minutes
- 29Matt
Substitutes
- 9Hooper
- 11Kelly
- 12Mills
- 17Cardwell
- 20Jaiyesimi
- 30Killip
- 31Hall-Johnson
Port Vale
- 23Boot
- 5Davis
- 33HowkinsBooked at 88mins
- 24Smith
- 11MontañoSubstituted forGibbonsat 67'minutes
- 32TongeBooked at 30mins
- 8Pugh
- 34HannantSubstituted forWhitfieldat 78'minutes
- 10WorrallBooked at 79mins
- 15ForresterSubstituted forBarnettat 67'minutes
- 7Myers-Harness
Substitutes
- 2Howe
- 4Raglan
- 12Hornby
- 14Barnett
- 21Gibbons
- 28Wilson
- 31Whitfield
- Referee:
- Seb Stockbridge
- Attendance:
- 5,198
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away21
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Grimsby Town 1, Port Vale 1.
Booking
Nathan Clarke (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ben Whitfield (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nathan Clarke (Grimsby Town).
Nathan Clarke (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tyrone Barnett (Port Vale).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Goal!
Goal! Grimsby Town 1, Port Vale 1. James Berrett (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Kyle Howkins (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamille Matt (Grimsby Town).
Andrew Fox (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ben Whitfield (Port Vale).
Booking
Ben Whitfield (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Harry Cardwell (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Whitfield (Port Vale).
Attempt blocked. David Worrall (Port Vale) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Back pass by James McKeown (Grimsby Town).
(Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Tyrone Barnett (Port Vale) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Harry Cardwell (Grimsby Town).
(Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Michael Tonge.
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by James Gibbons.
Booking
David Worrall (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sam Kelly (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Worrall (Port Vale).
Substitution
Substitution, Port Vale. Ben Whitfield replaces Luke Hannant.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Sam Kelly replaces Siriki Dembele.
Anton Forrester (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danny Collins (Grimsby Town).
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Ben Davies.
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Reece Hall-Johnson.
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Ryan Boot.
Attempt saved. Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Jamille Matt (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Ben Davies (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Harry Cardwell (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tyrone Barnett (Port Vale).
Attempt missed. Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.