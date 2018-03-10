Match ends, Forest Green Rovers 1, Notts County 2.
Forest Green Rovers 1-2 Notts County
-
- From the section League Two
Liam Noble scored against former club Forest Green Rovers as Notts County kept their automatic promotion hopes on track.
Noble grabbed the opener and, after substitute Tahvon Campbell equalised for Rovers, Matt Tootle netted the winner with 10 minutes remaining to leave County third in League Two, two points above Wycombe.
Noble pounced in the 34th minute, touching home inside the box in a dour first half.
Rovers had to wait until the 23rd minute to register their first shot on goal - Reuben Reid drawing a save from Adam Collin.
Manager Mark Cooper shuffled his Forest Green pack after the break and his side levelled things up after 72 minutes with a stunning goal from Campbell. Reid teed the West Brom loanee up and he put Carl Dickinson on the floor before hitting a rising strike over Collin.
Rovers were on top and Campbell fizzed an effort against the crossbar from the edge of the box just three minutes later.
But Rovers pressed the self-destruct button after 80 minutes. Tootle took aim in the box with the ball going through the hands of Chelsea loanee Brad Collins to earn victory.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Forest Green
- 1Collins
- 2BennettSubstituted forCooperat 60'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 20Rawson
- 16Gunning
- 32Hollis
- 22ClementsSubstituted forBrownat 82'minutes
- 5CollinsBooked at 86mins
- 34Osbourne
- 8GrubbSubstituted forCampbellat 63'minutes
- 26Reid
- 17Wishart
Substitutes
- 3Laird
- 10Brown
- 12Simpson
- 15Cooper
- 25Campbell
- 30Belford
- 31Bray
Notts County
- 1Collin
- 2Tootle
- 5DuffyBooked at 87mins
- 25HallSubstituted forBrisleyat 86'minutes
- 3Dickinson
- 11HawkridgeSubstituted forVirtue-Thickat 71'minutes
- 4Hewitt
- 18NobleBooked at 89mins
- 10Grant
- 7Alessandra
- 30SteadSubstituted forAmeobiat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Virtue-Thick
- 9Ameobi
- 13Pindroch
- 16Brisley
- 17Smith
- 20Walker
- 23Jones
- Referee:
- Mark Heywood
- Attendance:
- 2,893
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Forest Green Rovers 1, Notts County 2.
Foul by Tahvon Campbell (Forest Green Rovers).
Shaun Brisley (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Lee Collins (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Charlie Cooper (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Charlie Cooper (Forest Green Rovers).
Richard Duffy (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Lee Collins (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Shola Ameobi (Notts County).
Booking
Liam Noble (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Reuben Reid (Forest Green Rovers).
Lewis Alessandra (Notts County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Daniel Wishart (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Elliott Hewitt (Notts County).
Booking
Richard Duffy (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Shaun Brisley replaces Ben Hall.
Booking
Lee Collins (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Charlie Cooper (Forest Green Rovers).
Liam Noble (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Shola Ameobi replaces Jon Stead.
Attempt saved. Matthew Virtue-Thick (Notts County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Reece Brown replaces Chris Clements.
Goal!
Goal! Forest Green Rovers 1, Notts County 2. Matt Tootle (Notts County) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lewis Alessandra.
Foul by Charlie Cooper (Forest Green Rovers).
Matthew Virtue-Thick (Notts County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Tahvon Campbell (Forest Green Rovers) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Foul by Farrend Rawson (Forest Green Rovers).
Matthew Virtue-Thick (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Forest Green Rovers 1, Notts County 1. Tahvon Campbell (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Reuben Reid.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Matthew Virtue-Thick replaces Terry Hawkridge.
Foul by Reuben Reid (Forest Green Rovers).
Elliott Hewitt (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Lee Collins (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jon Stead (Notts County).
Farrend Rawson (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Terry Hawkridge (Notts County).
Attempt missed. Jon Stead (Notts County) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Farrend Rawson.
Daniel Wishart (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.