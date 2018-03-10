League Two
Forest Green1Notts County2

Forest Green Rovers 1-2 Notts County

Liam Noble scored against former club Forest Green Rovers as Notts County kept their automatic promotion hopes on track.

Noble grabbed the opener and, after substitute Tahvon Campbell equalised for Rovers, Matt Tootle netted the winner with 10 minutes remaining to leave County third in League Two, two points above Wycombe.

Noble pounced in the 34th minute, touching home inside the box in a dour first half.

Rovers had to wait until the 23rd minute to register their first shot on goal - Reuben Reid drawing a save from Adam Collin.

Manager Mark Cooper shuffled his Forest Green pack after the break and his side levelled things up after 72 minutes with a stunning goal from Campbell. Reid teed the West Brom loanee up and he put Carl Dickinson on the floor before hitting a rising strike over Collin.

Rovers were on top and Campbell fizzed an effort against the crossbar from the edge of the box just three minutes later.

But Rovers pressed the self-destruct button after 80 minutes. Tootle took aim in the box with the ball going through the hands of Chelsea loanee Brad Collins to earn victory.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Forest Green

  • 1Collins
  • 2BennettSubstituted forCooperat 60'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 20Rawson
  • 16Gunning
  • 32Hollis
  • 22ClementsSubstituted forBrownat 82'minutes
  • 5CollinsBooked at 86mins
  • 34Osbourne
  • 8GrubbSubstituted forCampbellat 63'minutes
  • 26Reid
  • 17Wishart

Substitutes

  • 3Laird
  • 10Brown
  • 12Simpson
  • 15Cooper
  • 25Campbell
  • 30Belford
  • 31Bray

Notts County

  • 1Collin
  • 2Tootle
  • 5DuffyBooked at 87mins
  • 25HallSubstituted forBrisleyat 86'minutes
  • 3Dickinson
  • 11HawkridgeSubstituted forVirtue-Thickat 71'minutes
  • 4Hewitt
  • 18NobleBooked at 89mins
  • 10Grant
  • 7Alessandra
  • 30SteadSubstituted forAmeobiat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Virtue-Thick
  • 9Ameobi
  • 13Pindroch
  • 16Brisley
  • 17Smith
  • 20Walker
  • 23Jones
Referee:
Mark Heywood
Attendance:
2,893

Match Stats

Home TeamForest GreenAway TeamNotts County
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home7
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Forest Green Rovers 1, Notts County 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Forest Green Rovers 1, Notts County 2.

Foul by Tahvon Campbell (Forest Green Rovers).

Shaun Brisley (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Lee Collins (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Charlie Cooper (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Charlie Cooper (Forest Green Rovers).

Richard Duffy (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Lee Collins (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Shola Ameobi (Notts County).

Booking

Liam Noble (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Reuben Reid (Forest Green Rovers).

Lewis Alessandra (Notts County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Daniel Wishart (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Elliott Hewitt (Notts County).

Booking

Richard Duffy (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Notts County. Shaun Brisley replaces Ben Hall.

Booking

Lee Collins (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Charlie Cooper (Forest Green Rovers).

Liam Noble (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Notts County. Shola Ameobi replaces Jon Stead.

Attempt saved. Matthew Virtue-Thick (Notts County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Reece Brown replaces Chris Clements.

Goal!

Goal! Forest Green Rovers 1, Notts County 2. Matt Tootle (Notts County) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lewis Alessandra.

Foul by Charlie Cooper (Forest Green Rovers).

Matthew Virtue-Thick (Notts County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Tahvon Campbell (Forest Green Rovers) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.

Foul by Farrend Rawson (Forest Green Rovers).

Matthew Virtue-Thick (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Forest Green Rovers 1, Notts County 1. Tahvon Campbell (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Reuben Reid.

Substitution

Substitution, Notts County. Matthew Virtue-Thick replaces Terry Hawkridge.

Foul by Reuben Reid (Forest Green Rovers).

Elliott Hewitt (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Lee Collins (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jon Stead (Notts County).

Farrend Rawson (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Terry Hawkridge (Notts County).

Attempt missed. Jon Stead (Notts County) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Farrend Rawson.

Daniel Wishart (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington36225961392271
2Luton36209776373969
3Notts County371811859382165
4Wycombe36189968521663
5Mansfield361614655371862
6Exeter34185114538759
7Lincoln City361512950391157
8Coventry351761239281157
9Swindon36183155554157
10Carlisle371510125346755
11Newport361313104646052
12Crawley36157144244-252
13Colchester361312114642451
14Cambridge371311133747-1050
15Cheltenham371111155253-144
16Stevenage361110154853-543
17Yeovil35108174657-1138
18Crewe36114214359-1637
19Forest Green36107194361-1837
20Grimsby37910183154-2337
21Morecambe35812153546-1136
22Port Vale3599173850-1236
23Chesterfield3586213664-2830
24Barnet3678213353-2029
View full League Two table

