Match ends, Chesterfield 1, Lincoln City 3.
Chesterfield 1-3 Lincoln City
Lincoln boosted their play-off hopes and plunged Chesterfield deeper into relegation trouble with victory in a game which was halted while an air ambulance took a supporter to hospital.
The League Two game was stopped in the 26th minute so a helicopter could land on the pitch after a supporter required medical treatment in the East Stand of the Proact Stadium.
After a 30-minute delay, Alex Whitmore put Chesterfield ahead but Michael Bostwick and Scott Wharton headed the Imps in front before Ollie Palmer sealed victory.
Lincoln's physical presence troubled the Spireites and it needed a great save by Aaron Ramsdale in the 19th minute to turn a Matt Green header behind.
The game was held up when the air ambulance landed on the pitch after a fan was taken ill.
Shortly after the resumption, Whitmore headed in a Josh Kay cross to put the hosts ahead.
Lincoln equalised in the 45th minute when a corner to the back post was headed in by Bostwick but Jacob Brown almost restored Chesterfield's lead at the start of the second half with a 20-yard shot that Ryan Allsop just turned behind.
Another corner gave the visitors the lead in the 59th minute when Wharton climbed above Whitmore to head in and substitute Palmer sealed victory in the 85th minute when he went between two defenders to score from 12 yards.
Line-ups
Chesterfield
- 1Ramsdale
- 22TalbotBooked at 84mins
- 35Nelson
- 33Whitmore
- 17SmithSubstituted forRowleyat 81'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 27Barry
- 26McCourt
- 37KaySubstituted forHinesat 64'minutes
- 24Kellett
- 10O'GradySubstituted forDennisat 64'minutes
- 44Brown
Substitutes
- 2Williock
- 9Dennis
- 15Rowley
- 20Maguire
- 21Brownell
- 30Parkin
- 41Hines
Lincoln City
- 22Allsop
- 23Eardley
- 16Bostwick
- 6Wharton
- 3Habergham
- 4Whitehouse
- 30WoodyardBooked at 11mins
- 19FrecklingtonBooked at 44mins
- 10GreenSubstituted forAndersonat 64'minutes
- 9RheadSubstituted forPalmerat 67'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 14WilliamsSubstituted forPettat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Farman
- 2Long
- 7Pett
- 8Palmer
- 12Chapman
- 26Anderson
- 36O'Hare
- Referee:
- David Webb
- Attendance:
- 6,395
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home5
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chesterfield 1, Lincoln City 3.
Foul by Sid Nelson (Chesterfield).
Harry Anderson (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Jak McCourt (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Booking
Joe Rowley (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Joe Rowley (Chesterfield).
Lee Frecklington (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Zavon Hines (Chesterfield).
Tom Pett (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. Tom Pett replaces Jordan Williams.
Booking
Ollie Palmer (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Chesterfield 1, Lincoln City 3. Ollie Palmer (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Elliott Whitehouse.
Drew Talbot (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Wharton (Lincoln City).
Booking
Drew Talbot (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Drew Talbot.
Foul by Bradley Barry (Chesterfield).
Ollie Palmer (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Joe Rowley replaces George Smith.
Attempt missed. Kristian Dennis (Chesterfield) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Michael Bostwick (Lincoln City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Aaron Ramsdale.
Attempt saved. Jordan Williams (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Harry Anderson (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Chesterfield).
Drew Talbot (Chesterfield) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ollie Palmer (Lincoln City).
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. Ollie Palmer replaces Matt Rhead.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. Harry Anderson replaces Matt Green.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Zavon Hines replaces Josh Kay.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Kristian Dennis replaces Chris O'Grady.
Goal!
Goal! Chesterfield 1, Lincoln City 2. Scott Wharton (Lincoln City) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Sam Habergham following a corner.
Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Drew Talbot.
Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Sid Nelson.
Drew Talbot (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matt Rhead (Lincoln City).
Jacob Brown (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the attacking half.