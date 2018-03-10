Match ends, Luton Town 1, Accrington Stanley 2.
Luton Town 1-2 Accrington Stanley
A stoppage-time winner from Billy Kee saw Accrington knock Luton off the top of the League Two table for the first time since November with a 2-1 victory at Kenilworth Road.
The division's top scorer, who has now netted 21 times, rifled home from 20 yards to settle this encounter as Stanley climbed to the summit, their highest position since reforming in 1968.
The Hatters threatened early, with a Dan Potts' header cleared off the line and Elliot Lee seeing a long-range attempt saved by Aaron Chapman.
Sean McConville side-footed over from inside the area for Accrington, as Lee and Luke Berry could not connect with Andrew Shinnie's teasing cross.
Danny Hylton's effort was parried by Chapman, with Potts seeing another header cleared off the line.
Stanley then took the lead in the 44th minute through McConville's magnificent curler into the top corner.
Lee made it 1-1 on the hour as he took Jack Stacey's 70-yard searching pass, cut inside his marker and beat Chapman.
Scott Brown was inches wide from a second for Stanley, with Stacey then denied by Chapman's excellent save, before Kee won it.
Line-ups
Luton
- 1Stech
- 7Stacey
- 16Rea
- 44SheehanBooked at 83mins
- 3Potts
- 8LeeBooked at 77mins
- 20DownesSubstituted forCornickat 63'minutes
- 18Berry
- 11ShinnieSubstituted forGambinat 85'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9Hylton
- 38LeeBooked at 76minsSubstituted forJervisat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Justin
- 6Cuthbert
- 14Cornick
- 15Jervis
- 17Mpanzu
- 22Gambin
- 36Shea
Accrington
- 1Chapman
- 26Johnson
- 2Dunne
- 3HughesBooked at 52mins
- 4DonacienBooked at 90mins
- 7Clark
- 28Conneely
- 8Brown
- 11McConvilleBooked at 64mins
- 29Kee
- 10JacksonBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 5Richards-Everton
- 6Nolan
- 9Zanzala
- 12Williams
- 16Maxted
- 17Sousa
- 32Rodgers
- Referee:
- Darren Drysdale
- Attendance:
- 9,503
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away7
- Corners
- Home9
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Luton Town 1, Accrington Stanley 2.
Booking
Kayden Jackson (Accrington Stanley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Harry Cornick (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kayden Jackson (Accrington Stanley).
Goal!
Goal! Luton Town 1, Accrington Stanley 2. Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordan Clark.
Luke Gambin (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark Hughes (Accrington Stanley).
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Jake Jervis replaces Elliot Lee.
Booking
Janoi Donacien (Accrington Stanley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Harry Cornick (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Janoi Donacien (Accrington Stanley).
Booking
Luke Gambin (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Luke Gambin (Luton Town).
Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dan Potts (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley).
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Luke Gambin replaces Andrew Shinnie.
Alan Sheehan (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kayden Jackson (Accrington Stanley).
Booking
Alan Sheehan (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Glen Rea.
Foul by Danny Hylton (Luton Town).
Mark Hughes (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Kayden Jackson (Accrington Stanley).
Attempt missed. Danny Hylton (Luton Town) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left.
Booking
Olly Lee (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kayden Jackson (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Olly Lee (Luton Town).
Booking
Elliot Lee (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Elliot Lee (Luton Town).
Mark Hughes (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Elliot Lee (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Aaron Chapman.
Attempt saved. Jack Stacey (Luton Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Olly Lee (Luton Town).
Kayden Jackson (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Jimmy Dunne.
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Aaron Chapman.
Attempt saved. Harry Cornick (Luton Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal.