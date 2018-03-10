Luton Town 1-2 Accrington Stanley

From the section

A stoppage-time winner from Billy Kee saw Accrington knock Luton off the top of the League Two table for the first time since November with a 2-1 victory at Kenilworth Road.

The division's top scorer, who has now netted 21 times, rifled home from 20 yards to settle this encounter as Stanley climbed to the summit, their highest position since reforming in 1968.

The Hatters threatened early, with a Dan Potts' header cleared off the line and Elliot Lee seeing a long-range attempt saved by Aaron Chapman.

Sean McConville side-footed over from inside the area for Accrington, as Lee and Luke Berry could not connect with Andrew Shinnie's teasing cross.

Danny Hylton's effort was parried by Chapman, with Potts seeing another header cleared off the line.

Stanley then took the lead in the 44th minute through McConville's magnificent curler into the top corner.

Lee made it 1-1 on the hour as he took Jack Stacey's 70-yard searching pass, cut inside his marker and beat Chapman.

Scott Brown was inches wide from a second for Stanley, with Stacey then denied by Chapman's excellent save, before Kee won it.

