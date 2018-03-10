Match ends, Stevenage 2, Crewe Alexandra 2.
Stevenage 2-2 Crewe Alexandra
Charlie Kirk scored seven minutes into injury time as Crewe salvaged a draw at Stevenage.
Dean Bowditch's brace put the hosts two goals to the good on his home debut but late goals from Perry Ng and Kirk denied Boro their first home win against Crewe since 2014.
Bowditch scored after just 14 minutes when he brought down Mark McKee's aerial pass before firing across Ben Garratt.
Five minutes after the break Danny Newton raced past his man with Bowditch on hand to double his tally with a fine finish.
At the other end, Newton was in the right place at the right time to clear George Ray's header off the line.
Stevenage were made to sweat in the last 10 minutes after Ng blasted a left-footed effort into the top corner from 20 yards out and seven minutes into stoppage time, Kirk headed home Paul Green's cross to steal a point.
Line-ups
Stevenage
- 13King
- 20Vancooten
- 33Wilmot
- 4King
- 3Martin
- 14AmosSubstituted forFranksat 90+4'minutes
- 8SheafBooked at 57mins
- 30McKeeSubstituted forSmithat 85'minutes
- 22BowditchSubstituted forKennedyat 54'minutes
- 19NewtonBooked at 65mins
- 11Goddard
Substitutes
- 1Fryer
- 2Smith
- 5Franks
- 6Wilkinson
- 7Whelpdale
- 10Kennedy
- 26White
Crewe
- 1Garratt
- 2Ng
- 5RayBooked at 70mins
- 12Nolan
- 3Bakayogo
- 14AinleySubstituted forKirkat 62'minutes
- 18Pickering
- 30Green
- 16LowerySubstituted forMcKirdyat 54'minutes
- 10BowerySubstituted forDagnallat 78'minutes
- 32MillerBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 4Walker
- 6Raynes
- 9Dagnall
- 13Richards
- 20Kirk
- 39McKirdy
- 40Barlaser
- Referee:
- Graham Horwood
- Attendance:
- 2,032
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stevenage 2, Crewe Alexandra 2.
Terence Vancooten (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Dagnall (Crewe Alexandra).
Goal!
Goal! Stevenage 2, Crewe Alexandra 2. Charlie Kirk (Crewe Alexandra) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harry Pickering.
Foul by Danny Newton (Stevenage).
Eddie Nolan (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Shaun Miller (Crewe Alexandra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jonathan Smith (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Shaun Miller (Crewe Alexandra).
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Tom King.
Attempt saved. Harry McKirdy (Crewe Alexandra) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Stevenage. Fraser Franks replaces Luke Amos.
Luke Amos (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Zoumana Bakayogo (Crewe Alexandra).
Foul by Luke Amos (Stevenage).
Charlie Kirk (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Jonathan Smith.
Foul by Jonathan Smith (Stevenage).
Eddie Nolan (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Jonathan Smith (Stevenage) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Stevenage. Jonathan Smith replaces Mark McKee because of an injury.
Delay in match Mark McKee (Stevenage) because of an injury.
Foul by John Goddard (Stevenage).
Perry Ng (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Stevenage 2, Crewe Alexandra 1. Perry Ng (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
Shaun Miller (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Sheaf (Stevenage).
Substitution
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Chris Dagnall replaces Jordan Bowery.
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Joe Martin.
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Mark McKee.
Ben Kennedy (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Eddie Nolan (Crewe Alexandra).
Attempt missed. Danny Newton (Stevenage) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Eddie Nolan.
Attempt blocked. John Goddard (Stevenage) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Danny Newton.
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Jack King.
Foul by Danny Newton (Stevenage).