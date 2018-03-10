League Two
Stevenage2Crewe2

Stevenage 2-2 Crewe Alexandra

Charlie Kirk scored seven minutes into injury time as Crewe salvaged a draw at Stevenage.

Dean Bowditch's brace put the hosts two goals to the good on his home debut but late goals from Perry Ng and Kirk denied Boro their first home win against Crewe since 2014.

Bowditch scored after just 14 minutes when he brought down Mark McKee's aerial pass before firing across Ben Garratt.

Five minutes after the break Danny Newton raced past his man with Bowditch on hand to double his tally with a fine finish.

At the other end, Newton was in the right place at the right time to clear George Ray's header off the line.

Stevenage were made to sweat in the last 10 minutes after Ng blasted a left-footed effort into the top corner from 20 yards out and seven minutes into stoppage time, Kirk headed home Paul Green's cross to steal a point.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Stevenage

  • 13King
  • 20Vancooten
  • 33Wilmot
  • 4King
  • 3Martin
  • 14AmosSubstituted forFranksat 90+4'minutes
  • 8SheafBooked at 57mins
  • 30McKeeSubstituted forSmithat 85'minutes
  • 22BowditchSubstituted forKennedyat 54'minutes
  • 19NewtonBooked at 65mins
  • 11Goddard

Substitutes

  • 1Fryer
  • 2Smith
  • 5Franks
  • 6Wilkinson
  • 7Whelpdale
  • 10Kennedy
  • 26White

Crewe

  • 1Garratt
  • 2Ng
  • 5RayBooked at 70mins
  • 12Nolan
  • 3Bakayogo
  • 14AinleySubstituted forKirkat 62'minutes
  • 18Pickering
  • 30Green
  • 16LowerySubstituted forMcKirdyat 54'minutes
  • 10BowerySubstituted forDagnallat 78'minutes
  • 32MillerBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 4Walker
  • 6Raynes
  • 9Dagnall
  • 13Richards
  • 20Kirk
  • 39McKirdy
  • 40Barlaser
Referee:
Graham Horwood
Attendance:
2,032

Match Stats

Home TeamStevenageAway TeamCrewe
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home8
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away11
Fouls
Home18
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Stevenage 2, Crewe Alexandra 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Stevenage 2, Crewe Alexandra 2.

Terence Vancooten (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chris Dagnall (Crewe Alexandra).

Goal!

Goal! Stevenage 2, Crewe Alexandra 2. Charlie Kirk (Crewe Alexandra) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harry Pickering.

Foul by Danny Newton (Stevenage).

Eddie Nolan (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Shaun Miller (Crewe Alexandra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jonathan Smith (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Shaun Miller (Crewe Alexandra).

Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Tom King.

Attempt saved. Harry McKirdy (Crewe Alexandra) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Stevenage. Fraser Franks replaces Luke Amos.

Luke Amos (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Zoumana Bakayogo (Crewe Alexandra).

Foul by Luke Amos (Stevenage).

Charlie Kirk (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Jonathan Smith.

Foul by Jonathan Smith (Stevenage).

Eddie Nolan (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Jonathan Smith (Stevenage) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Stevenage. Jonathan Smith replaces Mark McKee because of an injury.

Delay in match Mark McKee (Stevenage) because of an injury.

Foul by John Goddard (Stevenage).

Perry Ng (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Stevenage 2, Crewe Alexandra 1. Perry Ng (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.

Shaun Miller (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ben Sheaf (Stevenage).

Substitution

Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Chris Dagnall replaces Jordan Bowery.

Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Joe Martin.

Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Mark McKee.

Ben Kennedy (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Eddie Nolan (Crewe Alexandra).

Attempt missed. Danny Newton (Stevenage) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Eddie Nolan.

Attempt blocked. John Goddard (Stevenage) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.

Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Danny Newton.

Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Jack King.

Foul by Danny Newton (Stevenage).

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington36225961392271
2Luton36209776373969
3Notts County371811859382165
4Wycombe36189968521663
5Mansfield361614655371862
6Exeter34185114538759
7Lincoln City361512950391157
8Coventry351761239281157
9Swindon36183155554157
10Carlisle371510125346755
11Newport361313104646052
12Crawley36157144244-252
13Colchester361312114642451
14Cambridge371311133747-1050
15Cheltenham371111155253-144
16Stevenage361110154853-543
17Yeovil35108174657-1138
18Crewe36114214359-1637
19Forest Green36107194361-1837
20Grimsby37910183154-2337
21Morecambe35812153546-1136
22Port Vale3599173850-1236
23Chesterfield3586213664-2830
24Barnet3678213353-2029
View full League Two table

Top Stories