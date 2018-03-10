Stevenage 2-2 Crewe Alexandra

Charlie Kirk scored seven minutes into injury time as Crewe salvaged a draw at Stevenage.

Dean Bowditch's brace put the hosts two goals to the good on his home debut but late goals from Perry Ng and Kirk denied Boro their first home win against Crewe since 2014.

Bowditch scored after just 14 minutes when he brought down Mark McKee's aerial pass before firing across Ben Garratt.

Five minutes after the break Danny Newton raced past his man with Bowditch on hand to double his tally with a fine finish.

At the other end, Newton was in the right place at the right time to clear George Ray's header off the line.

Stevenage were made to sweat in the last 10 minutes after Ng blasted a left-footed effort into the top corner from 20 yards out and seven minutes into stoppage time, Kirk headed home Paul Green's cross to steal a point.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.