Exeter City 1-1 Carlisle United
Exeter and Carlisle had to settle for a share the spoils after an uninspiring draw at St James Park.
Dean Moxey gave the hosts the lead three minutes before the end of a first half which saw the Grecians lose two players to injury.
But Carlisle took advantage of a defensive error to equalise through substitute Ashley Nadesan in the 64th minute and extend their unbeaten run to five games.
The hosts suffered a blow inside the opening 10 minutes when captain Jordan Moore-Taylor was forced off injured, while Carlisle's Mark Ellis headed into the arms of Christy Pym with the first real chance of the game.
Exeter then lost Lee Holmes to injury shortly after the half-hour mark, but they went in front in the 42nd minute when the visitors failed to clear a corner, Jake Taylor headed the ball back into the box and Moxey turned it in from close range.
It was a game of few chances though with Carlisle's Jamie Devitt curling an effort wide from the edge of the penalty box in the 64th minute.
But seconds later Taylor was dispossessed and Ashley Nadesan finished emphatically to bring the Cumbrians level.
Devitt forced Pym into a smart stop from a free-kick while Taylor was narrowly too high at the other end for Exeter.
Line-ups
Exeter
- 1Pym
- 2Sweeney
- 39Brown
- 15Moore-TaylorSubstituted forWoodmanat 8'minutes
- 21Moxey
- 44Boateng
- 6Tillson
- 7Harley
- 10HolmesSubstituted forEdwardsat 33'minutes
- 11Stockley
- 25Taylor
Substitutes
- 3Woodman
- 4James
- 5Archibald-Henville
- 8Simpson
- 12Jones
- 20Jay
- 28Edwards
Carlisle
- 1Bonham
- 5LiddleBooked at 40mins
- 29Hill
- 16Ellis
- 6Parkes
- 11Devitt
- 4JoyceBooked at 20minsSubstituted forLambeat 65'minutes
- 8Jones
- 9Hope
- 14BennettSubstituted forTwardekat 77'minutes
- 23StocktonSubstituted forNadesanat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Grainger
- 15Gray
- 17Brown
- 18O'Sullivan
- 19Lambe
- 28Twardek
- 30Nadesan
- Referee:
- John Busby
- Attendance:
- 3,488
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Exeter City 1, Carlisle United 1.
Attempt saved. Jake Taylor (Exeter City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Dean Moxey (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kristopher Twardek (Carlisle United).
Attempt missed. Kristopher Twardek (Carlisle United) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Dean Moxey.
Attempt blocked. Jamie Devitt (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Jamie Devitt (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Kyle Edwards (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Gary Liddle (Carlisle United).
Attempt blocked. Hallam Hope (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Jordan Tillson (Exeter City).
Kristopher Twardek (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Kristopher Twardek replaces Richard Bennett.
Attempt missed. Jake Taylor (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Jordan Tillson (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Richard Bennett (Carlisle United).
Attempt missed. Hiram Boateng (Exeter City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt saved. Richard Bennett (Carlisle United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Jamie Devitt (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Jordan Tillson (Exeter City).
Reggie Lambe (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Michael Jones (Carlisle United) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Attempt saved. Michael Jones (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Reggie Lambe replaces Luke Joyce.
Goal!
Goal! Exeter City 1, Carlisle United 1. Ashley Nadesan (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Jamie Devitt (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Jordan Tillson (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ashley Nadesan (Carlisle United).
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Ashley Nadesan replaces Cole Stockton.
Kyle Edwards (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cole Stockton (Carlisle United).
Attempt blocked. Kyle Edwards (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Jake Taylor (Exeter City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
Second Half
Second Half begins Exeter City 1, Carlisle United 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Exeter City 1, Carlisle United 0.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Jamie Devitt.
Goal!
Goal! Exeter City 1, Carlisle United 0. Dean Moxey (Exeter City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jayden Stockley following a corner.