Exeter City 1-1 Carlisle United

Exeter and Carlisle had to settle for a share the spoils after an uninspiring draw at St James Park.

Dean Moxey gave the hosts the lead three minutes before the end of a first half which saw the Grecians lose two players to injury.

But Carlisle took advantage of a defensive error to equalise through substitute Ashley Nadesan in the 64th minute and extend their unbeaten run to five games.

The hosts suffered a blow inside the opening 10 minutes when captain Jordan Moore-Taylor was forced off injured, while Carlisle's Mark Ellis headed into the arms of Christy Pym with the first real chance of the game.

Exeter then lost Lee Holmes to injury shortly after the half-hour mark, but they went in front in the 42nd minute when the visitors failed to clear a corner, Jake Taylor headed the ball back into the box and Moxey turned it in from close range.

It was a game of few chances though with Carlisle's Jamie Devitt curling an effort wide from the edge of the penalty box in the 64th minute.

But seconds later Taylor was dispossessed and Ashley Nadesan finished emphatically to bring the Cumbrians level.

Devitt forced Pym into a smart stop from a free-kick while Taylor was narrowly too high at the other end for Exeter.

Line-ups

Exeter

  • 1Pym
  • 2Sweeney
  • 39Brown
  • 15Moore-TaylorSubstituted forWoodmanat 8'minutes
  • 21Moxey
  • 44Boateng
  • 6Tillson
  • 7Harley
  • 10HolmesSubstituted forEdwardsat 33'minutes
  • 11Stockley
  • 25Taylor

Substitutes

  • 3Woodman
  • 4James
  • 5Archibald-Henville
  • 8Simpson
  • 12Jones
  • 20Jay
  • 28Edwards

Carlisle

  • 1Bonham
  • 5LiddleBooked at 40mins
  • 29Hill
  • 16Ellis
  • 6Parkes
  • 11Devitt
  • 4JoyceBooked at 20minsSubstituted forLambeat 65'minutes
  • 8Jones
  • 9Hope
  • 14BennettSubstituted forTwardekat 77'minutes
  • 23StocktonSubstituted forNadesanat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Grainger
  • 15Gray
  • 17Brown
  • 18O'Sullivan
  • 19Lambe
  • 28Twardek
  • 30Nadesan
Referee:
John Busby
Attendance:
3,488

Match Stats

Home TeamExeterAway TeamCarlisle
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home7
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home3
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Exeter City 1, Carlisle United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Exeter City 1, Carlisle United 1.

Attempt saved. Jake Taylor (Exeter City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Dean Moxey (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kristopher Twardek (Carlisle United).

Attempt missed. Kristopher Twardek (Carlisle United) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Dean Moxey.

Attempt blocked. Jamie Devitt (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Jamie Devitt (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Kyle Edwards (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Gary Liddle (Carlisle United).

Attempt blocked. Hallam Hope (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Jordan Tillson (Exeter City).

Kristopher Twardek (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Carlisle United. Kristopher Twardek replaces Richard Bennett.

Attempt missed. Jake Taylor (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Jordan Tillson (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Richard Bennett (Carlisle United).

Attempt missed. Hiram Boateng (Exeter City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt saved. Richard Bennett (Carlisle United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Jamie Devitt (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Jordan Tillson (Exeter City).

Reggie Lambe (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Michael Jones (Carlisle United) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.

Attempt saved. Michael Jones (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Carlisle United. Reggie Lambe replaces Luke Joyce.

Goal!

Goal! Exeter City 1, Carlisle United 1. Ashley Nadesan (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.

Attempt missed. Jamie Devitt (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Jordan Tillson (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ashley Nadesan (Carlisle United).

Substitution

Substitution, Carlisle United. Ashley Nadesan replaces Cole Stockton.

Kyle Edwards (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Cole Stockton (Carlisle United).

Attempt blocked. Kyle Edwards (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Jake Taylor (Exeter City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.

Second Half

Second Half begins Exeter City 1, Carlisle United 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Exeter City 1, Carlisle United 0.

Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Jamie Devitt.

Goal!

Goal! Exeter City 1, Carlisle United 0. Dean Moxey (Exeter City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jayden Stockley following a corner.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington36225961392271
2Luton36209776373969
3Notts County371811859382165
4Wycombe36189968521663
5Mansfield361614655371862
6Exeter34185114538759
7Lincoln City361512950391157
8Coventry351761239281157
9Swindon36183155554157
10Carlisle371510125346755
11Newport361313104646052
12Crawley36157144244-252
13Colchester361312114642451
14Cambridge371311133747-1050
15Cheltenham371111155253-144
16Stevenage361110154853-543
17Yeovil35108174657-1138
18Crewe36114214359-1637
19Forest Green36107194361-1837
20Grimsby37910183154-2337
21Morecambe35812153546-1136
22Port Vale3599173850-1236
23Chesterfield3586213664-2830
24Barnet3678213353-2029
View full League Two table

