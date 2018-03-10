Exeter City 1-1 Carlisle United

Exeter and Carlisle had to settle for a share the spoils after an uninspiring draw at St James Park.

Dean Moxey gave the hosts the lead three minutes before the end of a first half which saw the Grecians lose two players to injury.

But Carlisle took advantage of a defensive error to equalise through substitute Ashley Nadesan in the 64th minute and extend their unbeaten run to five games.

The hosts suffered a blow inside the opening 10 minutes when captain Jordan Moore-Taylor was forced off injured, while Carlisle's Mark Ellis headed into the arms of Christy Pym with the first real chance of the game.

Exeter then lost Lee Holmes to injury shortly after the half-hour mark, but they went in front in the 42nd minute when the visitors failed to clear a corner, Jake Taylor headed the ball back into the box and Moxey turned it in from close range.

It was a game of few chances though with Carlisle's Jamie Devitt curling an effort wide from the edge of the penalty box in the 64th minute.

But seconds later Taylor was dispossessed and Ashley Nadesan finished emphatically to bring the Cumbrians level.

Devitt forced Pym into a smart stop from a free-kick while Taylor was narrowly too high at the other end for Exeter.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.