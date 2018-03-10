Match ends, Yeovil Town 0, Newport County 2.
Yeovil Town 0-2 Newport County
-
- From the section League Two
Newport County secured their first win since January to boost hopes of a late push for the League Two play-off spots.
The Exiles took the lead midway through the second half when Ben White's enterprise was rewarded with a goal from Josh Sheehan.
The former Swansea midfielder has joined the Exiles permanently after eight months out with injury.
Yeovil had been the better side in the first half, but Paul Hayes confirmed the win with a goal in the 93rd minute.
The hosts remain 17th in League Two, while Newport rise to 11th, five points adrift of the play-offs.
Newport County manager Mike Flynn told BBC Sport Wales: "We are very thrilled, it has been a long time coming and we should have won our previous two matches.
"We won't take it easy until the end of the season... there is a lot to look forward to. We have closed the gap, but that is all we have done.
"We played better football today, we could have tried to shut the game up but we did not do that."
Line-ups
Yeovil
- 12Maddison
- 22Whelan
- 17Sowunmi
- 23James
- 11Dickson
- 15GreenSubstituted forBrowneat 70'minutes
- 8Smith
- 6Wing
- 7KhanSubstituted forFisherat 77'minutes
- 14SurridgeSubstituted forBarnesat 60'minutes
- 13ZokoBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 4Bird
- 5Mugabi
- 9Browne
- 18Fisher
- 19Barnes
- 25Nelson
- 27Donnellan
Newport
- 1Day
- 6White
- 12Tozer
- 28Demetriou
- 31Sheehan
- 8DolanSubstituted forBennettat 81'minutes
- 7WillmottSubstituted forCollinsat 84'minutes
- 4LabadieBooked at 83mins
- 3Butler
- 9AmondSubstituted forNoubleat 56'minutes
- 39HayesBooked at 67mins
Substitutes
- 10Nouble
- 13Jackson
- 15McCoulsky
- 17Bennett
- 19Reid
- 30Bittner
- 45Collins
- Referee:
- Lee Collins
- Attendance:
- 2,880
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Yeovil Town 0, Newport County 2.
Foul by Paul Hayes (Newport County).
Ryan Dickson (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Yeovil Town 0, Newport County 2. Paul Hayes (Newport County) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Frank Nouble.
Joss Labadie (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rhys Browne (Yeovil Town).
Attempt missed. Aaron Collins (Newport County) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Lewis Wing (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Tom James.
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Aaron Collins replaces Robbie Willmott.
Booking
Joss Labadie (Newport County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ryan Dickson (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joss Labadie (Newport County).
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Scot Bennett replaces Matthew Dolan.
Hand ball by Paul Hayes (Newport County).
Foul by Connor Smith (Yeovil Town).
Joss Labadie (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Alex Fisher replaces Otis Khan.
Attempt missed. Frank Nouble (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Robbie Willmott (Newport County).
Tom James (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Rhys Browne replaces Jordan Green.
Attempt missed. Paul Hayes (Newport County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Francois Zoko (Yeovil Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Paul Hayes (Newport County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Omar Sowunmi (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul Hayes (Newport County).
Foul by Dan Butler (Newport County).
Jordan Green (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joss Labadie (Newport County).
Ryan Dickson (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Francois Zoko (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Hand ball by Ben Tozer (Newport County).
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Marcus Barnes replaces Sam Surridge.
Goal!
Goal! Yeovil Town 0, Newport County 1. Josh Sheehan (Newport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ben White.
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Frank Nouble replaces Padraig Amond.
Attempt missed. Francois Zoko (Yeovil Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Robbie Willmott (Newport County) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Sam Surridge (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a fast break.