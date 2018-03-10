Yeovil Town 0-2 Newport County

Newport County had not won since beating Crawley Town at Rodney Parade

Newport County secured their first win since January to boost hopes of a late push for the League Two play-off spots.

The Exiles took the lead midway through the second half when Ben White's enterprise was rewarded with a goal from Josh Sheehan.

The former Swansea midfielder has joined the Exiles permanently after eight months out with injury.

Yeovil had been the better side in the first half, but Paul Hayes confirmed the win with a goal in the 93rd minute.

The hosts remain 17th in League Two, while Newport rise to 11th, five points adrift of the play-offs.

Newport County manager Mike Flynn told BBC Sport Wales: "We are very thrilled, it has been a long time coming and we should have won our previous two matches.

"We won't take it easy until the end of the season... there is a lot to look forward to. We have closed the gap, but that is all we have done.

"We played better football today, we could have tried to shut the game up but we did not do that."