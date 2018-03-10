League Two
Yeovil Town 0-2 Newport County

Ben Tozer of Newport County beats Sam Surridge of Yeovil Town to a loose ball
Newport County had not won since beating Crawley Town at Rodney Parade

Newport County secured their first win since January to boost hopes of a late push for the League Two play-off spots.

The Exiles took the lead midway through the second half when Ben White's enterprise was rewarded with a goal from Josh Sheehan.

The former Swansea midfielder has joined the Exiles permanently after eight months out with injury.

Yeovil had been the better side in the first half, but Paul Hayes confirmed the win with a goal in the 93rd minute.

The hosts remain 17th in League Two, while Newport rise to 11th, five points adrift of the play-offs.

Newport County manager Mike Flynn told BBC Sport Wales: "We are very thrilled, it has been a long time coming and we should have won our previous two matches.

"We won't take it easy until the end of the season... there is a lot to look forward to. We have closed the gap, but that is all we have done.

"We played better football today, we could have tried to shut the game up but we did not do that."

Line-ups

Yeovil

  • 12Maddison
  • 22Whelan
  • 17Sowunmi
  • 23James
  • 11Dickson
  • 15GreenSubstituted forBrowneat 70'minutes
  • 8Smith
  • 6Wing
  • 7KhanSubstituted forFisherat 77'minutes
  • 14SurridgeSubstituted forBarnesat 60'minutes
  • 13ZokoBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 4Bird
  • 5Mugabi
  • 9Browne
  • 18Fisher
  • 19Barnes
  • 25Nelson
  • 27Donnellan

Newport

  • 1Day
  • 6White
  • 12Tozer
  • 28Demetriou
  • 31Sheehan
  • 8DolanSubstituted forBennettat 81'minutes
  • 7WillmottSubstituted forCollinsat 84'minutes
  • 4LabadieBooked at 83mins
  • 3Butler
  • 9AmondSubstituted forNoubleat 56'minutes
  • 39HayesBooked at 67mins

Substitutes

  • 10Nouble
  • 13Jackson
  • 15McCoulsky
  • 17Bennett
  • 19Reid
  • 30Bittner
  • 45Collins
Referee:
Lee Collins
Attendance:
2,880

Match Stats

Home TeamYeovilAway TeamNewport
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home11
Away12
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away8
Fouls
Home10
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Yeovil Town 0, Newport County 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Yeovil Town 0, Newport County 2.

Foul by Paul Hayes (Newport County).

Ryan Dickson (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Yeovil Town 0, Newport County 2. Paul Hayes (Newport County) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Frank Nouble.

Joss Labadie (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rhys Browne (Yeovil Town).

Attempt missed. Aaron Collins (Newport County) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Lewis Wing (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Tom James.

Substitution

Substitution, Newport County. Aaron Collins replaces Robbie Willmott.

Booking

Joss Labadie (Newport County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ryan Dickson (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joss Labadie (Newport County).

Substitution

Substitution, Newport County. Scot Bennett replaces Matthew Dolan.

Hand ball by Paul Hayes (Newport County).

Foul by Connor Smith (Yeovil Town).

Joss Labadie (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Yeovil Town. Alex Fisher replaces Otis Khan.

Attempt missed. Frank Nouble (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Foul by Robbie Willmott (Newport County).

Tom James (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Yeovil Town. Rhys Browne replaces Jordan Green.

Attempt missed. Paul Hayes (Newport County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt saved. Francois Zoko (Yeovil Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Booking

Paul Hayes (Newport County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Omar Sowunmi (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Paul Hayes (Newport County).

Foul by Dan Butler (Newport County).

Jordan Green (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joss Labadie (Newport County).

Ryan Dickson (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Francois Zoko (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Hand ball by Ben Tozer (Newport County).

Substitution

Substitution, Yeovil Town. Marcus Barnes replaces Sam Surridge.

Goal!

Goal! Yeovil Town 0, Newport County 1. Josh Sheehan (Newport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ben White.

Substitution

Substitution, Newport County. Frank Nouble replaces Padraig Amond.

Attempt missed. Francois Zoko (Yeovil Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Robbie Willmott (Newport County) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Sam Surridge (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a fast break.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington36225961392271
2Luton36209776373969
3Notts County371811859382165
4Wycombe36189968521663
5Mansfield361614655371862
6Exeter34185114538759
7Lincoln City361512950391157
8Coventry351761239281157
9Swindon36183155554157
10Carlisle371510125346755
11Newport361313104646052
12Crawley36157144244-252
13Colchester361312114642451
14Cambridge371311133747-1050
15Cheltenham371111155253-144
16Stevenage361110154853-543
17Yeovil35108174657-1138
18Crewe36114214359-1637
19Forest Green36107194361-1837
20Grimsby37910183154-2337
21Morecambe35812153546-1136
22Port Vale3599173850-1236
23Chesterfield3586213664-2830
24Barnet3678213353-2029
View full League Two table

