Hamilton Academical 2-0 Motherwell

Marios Ogboe and David Templeton were on target as Hamilton beat Motherwell to go ninth in the Premiership.

Ogboe gave Accies an early lead, backheeling the ball home with the aid of a deflection after a corner.

Templeton doubled Hamilton's lead after the break, punishing a Motherwell error by racing clear and crashing the ball beyond Trevor Carson.

Accies, now on 29 points, leapfrog Dundee thanks to the win, while Well remain seventh on 35 points.

With everyone expecting an intense and physical afternoon, it was fitting that such a big moment arrived so early against the backdrop of a goalline that resembled a battleground.

From a Templeton corner Motherwell failed to get the ball sufficiently clear. The Hamilton players scrambled it towards goal - it was all a bit Six Nations - and it fell to Ogboe just a few yards out with his back to goal.

The striker kept his cool and produced a powerful backheel. The ball may have hit a few bodies on the way but, crucially, it also hit the back of the net.

There was little in the way of quality in the opening half, although Hamilton would have a claim for a penalty. Templeton had a shot from the edge of the box that struck the arm of Charles Dunne, but referee Don Robertson decided it was not deliberate.

The predicted battle of a match had come to pass. This was feisty, scrappy derby fare with a hard edge.

The war of attrition continued into the second half before Motherwell gradually began to carve out chances.

After his moment of Scottish Cup inspiration against Hearts last weekend, Carl McHugh let fly from 20 yards. This time his shot - struck with his favoured left foot - flew over the bar.

Soon after a quick break led to Chris Cadden swinging in a cross to the back post, but there was just too much on it. Curtis Main hammered the ground in frustration as the ball sailed over his head.

The Well revival would soon stall. McHugh lost possession in midfield and Templeton seized on the chance. The former Hearts and Rangers forward raced towards goal and although he was fouled in the process he kept his feet to fire a low shot past Carson for 2-0.

Templeton would go close again, this time his shot deflected over the bar by Cedric Kipre as it looked less and less likely that Motherwell would find a way back in this match.

A stoppage time bombardment from the visitors failed to yield anything as Hamilton held on for all three points.