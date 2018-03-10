Match ends, Hamilton Academical 2, Motherwell 0.
Hamilton Academical 2-0 Motherwell
Marios Ogboe and David Templeton were on target as Hamilton beat Motherwell to go ninth in the Premiership.
Ogboe gave Accies an early lead, backheeling the ball home with the aid of a deflection after a corner.
Templeton doubled Hamilton's lead after the break, punishing a Motherwell error by racing clear and crashing the ball beyond Trevor Carson.
Accies, now on 29 points, leapfrog Dundee thanks to the win, while Well remain seventh on 35 points.
With everyone expecting an intense and physical afternoon, it was fitting that such a big moment arrived so early against the backdrop of a goalline that resembled a battleground.
From a Templeton corner Motherwell failed to get the ball sufficiently clear. The Hamilton players scrambled it towards goal - it was all a bit Six Nations - and it fell to Ogboe just a few yards out with his back to goal.
The striker kept his cool and produced a powerful backheel. The ball may have hit a few bodies on the way but, crucially, it also hit the back of the net.
There was little in the way of quality in the opening half, although Hamilton would have a claim for a penalty. Templeton had a shot from the edge of the box that struck the arm of Charles Dunne, but referee Don Robertson decided it was not deliberate.
The predicted battle of a match had come to pass. This was feisty, scrappy derby fare with a hard edge.
The war of attrition continued into the second half before Motherwell gradually began to carve out chances.
After his moment of Scottish Cup inspiration against Hearts last weekend, Carl McHugh let fly from 20 yards. This time his shot - struck with his favoured left foot - flew over the bar.
Soon after a quick break led to Chris Cadden swinging in a cross to the back post, but there was just too much on it. Curtis Main hammered the ground in frustration as the ball sailed over his head.
The Well revival would soon stall. McHugh lost possession in midfield and Templeton seized on the chance. The former Hearts and Rangers forward raced towards goal and although he was fouled in the process he kept his feet to fire a low shot past Carson for 2-0.
Templeton would go close again, this time his shot deflected over the bar by Cedric Kipre as it looked less and less likely that Motherwell would find a way back in this match.
A stoppage time bombardment from the visitors failed to yield anything as Hamilton held on for all three points.
Line-ups
Hamilton
- 1Woods
- 27Want
- 5Tomas
- 15van der Weg
- 16TempletonSubstituted forMillerat 84'minutes
- 22Lyon
- 4Jenkins
- 25FergusonBooked at 34mins
- 3McMann
- 20RojanoSubstituted forRedmondat 76'minutes
- 99OgboeSubstituted forBinghamat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Scott
- 8Miller
- 9Bingham
- 10Redmond
- 12Fulton
- 23Hughes
- 28Cunningham
Motherwell
- 1Carson
- 21KipreBooked at 51mins
- 19Aldred
- 18DunneBooked at 77mins
- 2TaitSubstituted forBowmanat 74'minutes
- 22CampbellSubstituted forBigirimanaat 56'minutes
- 8McHugh
- 27Tanner
- 7Cadden
- 15RoseSubstituted forCiftciat 56'minutes
- 9Main
Substitutes
- 5Bigirimana
- 12Bowman
- 13Griffiths
- 23Ciftci
- 24Newell
- 31Turnbull
- 34Maguire
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
- Attendance:
- 3,182
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hamilton Academical 2, Motherwell 0.
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Gary Woods.
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Scott McMann.
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Gary Woods.
Foul by Scott McMann (Hamilton Academical).
Craig Tanner (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott McMann (Hamilton Academical).
Chris Cadden (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Scott McMann.
Ryan Bowman (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Xavier Tomas (Hamilton Academical).
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Charles Dunne.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Mikel Miller replaces David Templeton.
Attempt missed. Ryan Bowman (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Cedric Kipre.
Daniel Redmond (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Tanner (Motherwell).
Attempt blocked. Daniel Redmond (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Daniel Redmond (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Charles Dunne (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lewis Ferguson (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Charles Dunne (Motherwell).
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Daniel Redmond replaces Antonio Rojano.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Ryan Bowman replaces Richard Tait.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Rakish Bingham replaces Marios Ogboe.
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Darren Lyon.
Goal!
Goal! Hamilton Academical 2, Motherwell 0. David Templeton (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Scott McMann.
Foul by Curtis Main (Motherwell).
Scott McMann (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Charles Dunne (Motherwell).
Antonio Rojano (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Gael Bigirimana.
Foul by Carl McHugh (Motherwell).
Marios Ogboe (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Carl McHugh (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Gael Bigirimana replaces Allan Campbell.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Nadir Ciftci replaces Andy Rose.
(Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.